Laser Hair Removal Market Size to Surpass USD 1.46 Billion by 2031 with CAGR of 13.31% | The Insight Partners

US & Canada, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global laser hair removal market is growing significantly with the increasing number of hair removal procedures.

The global laser hair removal market share growth is driven by increasing demand for long-lasting, non-invasive hair removal solutions, rising disposable incomes, and advancements in laser technology. Diode lasers dominate the market due to their efficacy across various skin types, while Nd:YAG lasers are experiencing rapid growth. Key players in the market include Cynosure, Cutera, Candela Corporation, Alma Lasers, and Lumenis, who are focusing on technological advancements and expanding their global presence to capitalize on the growing demand.

To explore the valuable insights in the Laser Hair Removal Market report, you can easily download a sample PDF of the report - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007060/

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth1. : The laser hair removal market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1465.70 million by 2030 from US$ 539.44 million in 2023, registering a CAGR of 13.31%. The laser hair removal industry is a rapidly evolving industry of the dermatology and aesthetics industry. It entails the application of laser technologies to eliminate excess hair by targeting and destroying hair follicles, providing longer-lasting results than conventional methods such as shaving or waxing. The industry is fueled by the rising demand for non-surgical cosmetic treatments, growing consumer awareness of personal grooming, and the increasing need for long-term hair reduction solutions.



2. Increasing Number of Hair Removal Procedures: The growing number of hair removal treatments globally is driving the growth of the laser hair removal market. With personal grooming becoming a concern for both genders and all ages, the demand for long-term, effective, and low-maintenance hair removal treatments keeps increasing. The conventional techniques of waxing, shaving, and threading provide only short-term results, which cause skin irritation and frequent touch-ups. Moreover, laser hair removal offers a more lasting remedy with less pain and fewer instances of ingrown hairs, making it a more popular option among consumers. Based on the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) 2023 survey, plastic surgeons globally conducted 1,608,447 non-surgical hair removal treatments in 2023, up from 1,042,951 treatments in 2019. This is a remarkable increase of ~54% over the four-year period, reflecting the increasing popularity of noninvasive hair removal procedures. This trend is most pronounced in urban areas where lifestyle needs necessitate convenience and efficiency. Furthermore, advancements in technology have improved the safety and efficacy of laser hair removal for more skin tones and hair types, thus increasing its potential client base. Dermatology clinics, medical spas, and aesthetic centers are experiencing increased patient traffic seeking laser treatments for cosmetic reasons and medical indications such as hirsutism and folliculitis. Moreover, the increasing popularity of social media and beauty ideals has boosted the demand for smooth, hairless skin. Additionally, rising disposable incomes and greater awareness of personal care products validate market growth. The rise in at-home laser equipment has also made the market accessible to do-it-yourself consumers, adding to the growth of the industry.



3. Rising Adoption of Aesthetic Procedures among Men: Men are seeking laser hair removal for chest, back, and beard line to create a cleaner appearance and eliminate the inconvenience of frequent shaving or waxing. Such an expanding customer base is encouraging medspas and cosmetic clinics to promote gender-neutral hair removal treatments, thus extending the overall addressable market and fueling overall industry growth.



4. Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the laser hair removal market during the forecast period.







Get Sample PDF on The Latest Laser Hair Removal Market Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007060/

Market Segmentation

By laser type, the laser hair removal market is segmented into alexandrite laser, diode laser, and Nd:YAG laser. The diode laser segment held the largest share in the laser hair removal market in 2022.

Based on product type, the laser hair removal market is bifurcated into multiple standard wavelengths and specific standard wavelengths. The multiple standard wavelength segment held a larger share in the laser hair removal market in 2022.

In terms of end user, the laser hair removal market is divided into beauty clinics, dermatology clinics, hospitals, and home use. The beauty clinics segment held the largest share in the laser hair removal market in 2022.

The laser hair removal market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the laser hair removal market are Alma Lasers Ltd, Cutera Inc, Candela Corp, Cynosure Llc, Sciton Inc, Citation Spectrum Llc, Sinclair Pharma Ltd, Lutronic Co Ltd, Lumenis Be Ltd, and Vertex Lasers Inc.

Trending Topics: At-Home Laser Hair Removal Devices, Combination Laser Technologies, Noninvasive Aesthetic Procedures, and Personalized Hair Removal Treatment





Purchase Premium Copy of Global Laser Hair Removal Market Size and Growth Report (2023-2030) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007060/

Global Headlines on Laser Hair Removal Market

Lumenis Unveils Enhanced SPLENDOR X Laser Hair Removal Solution with New Clinical Data at the Annual American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS) Conference

Powered By MRP Launches ECHO: A New Category in Laser Hair Removal Technology in the US Market

Conclusion

The laser hair removal market is expected to grow with the rising aesthetic awareness and grooming, soaring innovations in laser technology, growing popularity of noninvasive procedures, increasing disposable income, and expanding in dermatology clinics and medical spas. Moreover, the influence of social media, along with the rise in medical tourism and skin-related conditions, continues to support the market’s momentum. Collectively, these drivers position laser hair removal as a mainstream, high-demand service in the modern aesthetic and dermatology landscape.

The report from The Insight Partners lists several stakeholders—including Manufacturers, Healthcare Providers, Distributors and Suppliers, and Regulatory Bodies—along with valuable insights to navigate the evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





Talk to Us Directly: https://tawk.to/chat/5d5a708ceb1a6b0be6083008/1i44d98rb





Trending Related Reports:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/hair-restoration-services-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/hair-extensions-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/en/reports/hair-rollers-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/hair-scalp-massager-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/baby-chair-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/hair-balm-market

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Pree Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/laser-hair-removal-market