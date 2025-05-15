Milan's Content Landscape Evolves: Courage Production Invests in Social-First Agency Edera, Forging New Path for Next-Gen Brand Advertising

(Marco Miraglia and Davide Caselli, Co-Founders of Courage Production)

MILAN, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Courage Production, a Milan-based leading video and photo production company known for its high-end commercial campaigns, has announced the acquisition of a 20% stake in Edera Srl, a fast-rising content studio specializing in creative social-first media. This move marks a step in Courage’s growth, laying the foundation for a future production group in Milan that combines traditional excellence in producing commercial campaigns with digital-native creativity, which is increasingly relevant to new generations and the use of app advertising, such as photo-video reels.

This strategic investment reflects Courage Production’s long-term vision to unify large-scale production capabilities with innovative, platform-specific content creation, particularly for TikTok, Instagram, and other fast-paced digital channels.

The urgency for such a unified approach is underscored by the dramatic shifts in how younger audiences consume media; different recent reports show that over 70% of Gen-Z now use social media as their primary source of news and shopping inspiration (Source: Britopian Report 2025), with a strong preference for short-form video content.

"The need for cohesive, high-quality content across all platforms is stronger than ever," said Marco Miraglia, CEO of Courage Production. "Edera has mastered the language of social media, and together we’re offering brands a full-spectrum content solution, from polished broadcast campaigns to agile, high-performing digital content, all under one roof."

Courage and Edera have already collaborated on integrated campaigns for top-tier fashion and lifestyle brands throughout 2024 and 2025, demonstrating how the two production companies can amplify one another. Formalizing this partnership allows both companies to operate more efficiently and offer more competitive pricing.

About Courage Production

Courage Production is a leading video and photo production company based in Milan, specializing in high-end fashion campaigns, TV commercials, and production services at Italy's main shooting locations. Learn more about Courage and the campaigns they have produced at https://courage.studio.

About Edera

Edera is a creative content studio focused on producing platform-native visual content for social media. Learn more at https://edera.studio.

