New Engen Fuels Business Transformation for Checkers & Rally as Its New Digital Marketing Agency of Record

SEATTLE, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Engen, a digital marketing agency accelerating growth for brands, today announced it has been named the digital marketing agency of record for Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. This new partnership marks a pivotal step in Checkers’ broader business transformation to enhance support for franchisees, modernize its marketing investments, and drive measurable outcomes across the customer journey.

As Checkers’ digital marketing agency of record, New Engen will lead a comprehensive digital-first marketing strategy to maximize the impact of every marketing dollar and help position the brand at the forefront of the quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry.

“Checkers is an iconic brand known for its legendary taste, innovation and value. With bold plans for the future, we’re proud to support their vision at such a pivotal moment,” said Justin Hayashi, CEO of New Engen. “From our earliest conversations with Checkers' corporate and franchise leaders, their enthusiasm for evolving how they engage with customers was clear. Our MMM analysis of their brand helped uncover powerful opportunities to unify data, customer research, and creative into a connected, full-funnel strategy—and we’re excited to help drive measurable impact across their entire marketing ecosystem.”

A fully integrated digital approach

New Engen’s scope of work spans paid social, paid search, connected TV (CTV), and online video, supporting Checkers with performance-focused, full-funnel digital activation. The agency is producing UGC-style video content to authentically deepen customer connection and capitalize on trends on social platforms while also remixing Checkers’ brand assets to fit paid media environments.

Additionally, New Engen is aligning Checkers’ media strategy with its marketing calendar, ensuring relevance during key promotions, product launches, and cultural moments.

Measurement that drives real-world outcomes

With a focus on accountability and transparency, New Engen is deploying advanced analytics including incrementality testing, Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM), and its proprietary RippleAI technology. These tools offer real-time insights for both corporate and franchisee stakeholders, measuring the direct impact of media spend on outcomes such as increased drive-thru traffic.

“As we evolve our business and sharpen our focus on delivering results for franchisees, we knew we needed a marketing partner that could bring both innovation and accountability,” said Adam Eller, VP of Digital at Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc. “New Engen’s data-driven approach and expertise across digital channels are helping us modernize our strategy, reach customers more effectively, and create real impact—both in our brand presence and in our drive-thru lanes.”

This strategic partnership signals Checkers’ commitment to innovation and brand evolution in a competitive category—and underscores New Engen’s continued leadership in scaling marketing effectiveness for modern brands.

About New Engen

New Engen is a digital marketing agency driving impact for brands across every phase of the customer journey – maximizing it, measuring it, and repeating it. Through a genuine passion for building brands, a relentless desire to challenge the status quo, and deep digital expertise across hundreds of brands and verticals, we put our clients on the cutting edge of what’s possible in digital marketing. ​Managing over $1 billion in annual ad spend, New Engen maintains top-tier partnerships with major digital platforms. The agency has earned numerous accolades, including Inc. Best in Business (2022), Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company (2021-2024), Adweek Fastest Growing Agency (2023-2024), Inc. Best Workplaces (2023-2024), and most recently, U.S. Agency’s Digital Agency of the Year (2024). Learn more at www.newengen.com .

About Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its bold, craveable food, famous fries, exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally's® restaurants. With 750 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally's is a proven brand with flexible building formats that are aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally's is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has earned several of the industry's most prestigious awards including: "#1 Most Craveable Fries" by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018; Best Franchise Deal and "Best Drive-Thru in America" by QSR Magazine; Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review; the "Hot! Again" award from Nation's Restaurant News and has consistently been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500.

