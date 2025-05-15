Napster Is Back—Ready to Disrupt AI, Commerce, and Culture

Infinite Reality to rebrand as Napster Corporation;

launches AI-powered platform that transforms a traditional website into an intelligent, interactive web experience built for the next generation

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinite Reality™ (iR) a global leader in immersive digital experiences, today announced the company will rebrand as Napster Corporation, adopting the iconic name synonymous with digital disruption, innovation, and bold challenge to the status quo. Alongside this landmark update, the company is also launching a new division, Napster AI, which will serve as the home for all of its AI products and services—beginning with Napster Spaces, now available in beta. Napster Spaces is a real-time generative web and agentic AI video chat service that empowers users to easily create web pages powered by embodied AI agents.

The rebrand to Napster Corp. reflects Infinite Reality’s evolution from a category-defining immersive software and services company into a full-stack platform designed to power a new generation of digital experiences, all enhanced by AI-human collaboration. The company rebrand and launch of the Napster AI division come at a time when the agentic AI market is projected to skyrocket from $5.2 billion in 2024 to $196.6 billion by 2034, increasing at a staggering annual growth rate of 43.8% according to a recent report from Market.us. With Napster Corp. as its new identity, and Napster AI at the forefront, the company is positioning itself to help shape the next generation of AI-powered digital experiences across commerce, media, and entertainment.

“Today marks a new chapter for our company,” said John Acunto, Co-Founder and CEO of Infinite Reality, soon to be Napster Corp. “By reclaiming the Napster brand, we embrace its legacy of innovation and challenger spirit. The new Napster builds on Infinite Reality’s collective tech stack, diverse IP, and brand equity, combining our assets under one unified branded house and communicating the message that Napster is back - and we’re going to shake things up.”

Napster Spaces: Your Website, Now Alive

Built on the foundation of pioneering technology from Touchcast- poised to be acquired by Infinite Reality in a $500 million deal, the Napster Spaces beta empowers businesses of all sizes to deploy lifelike, conversational AI agents that engage website visitors through personalized, real-time video interactions. With as little as one click and no coding required, Napster Spaces scans your pages, products, and FAQs, then converts them into an immersive destination that channels a brand’s spirit. Once a space is published, website visitors are greeted by a custom branded, multimodal, and multilingual AI agent who serves as a digital concierge, salesperson, or support guide—ready to hold natural, live video-based conversations, keep long-term context, and surface the insights that move visitors forward.

There are three effortless deployment options for a Napster Space:

Full Page – an instant, branded URL for campaigns or microsites. Embed – paste one snippet; the agent and immersive experience appear inside any existing page. Agent-Only – float the avatar widget exactly where you need it, natively integrated into your experiences.



Full API support will also allow your team to integrate Napster AI seamlessly into the products you're building.

From sales and customer support, to onboarding and training teams, to engaging fans, Napster Spaces turns static legacy websites into living, conversational experiences—in minutes, not sprints. Napster Spaces is now available in beta, with a free trial that allows users to create their own experience and access 500 minutes of complimentary AI video chat. After the trial, users can choose from a number of tiered options, beginning with the Starter Plan offered at $49 per month for up to 50 hours of AI video chat - the equivalent of approximately $1 per hour, and significantly less than some competitors who charge as much as $10 an hour for similar products.

The Future of Napster Corporation (Formerly Infinite Reality)

With this rebranding and in the months to come, the company's extensive portfolio of brands will transition to reflect the Napster identity including Thunder Studios, iR Studio, iR Enterprise, the Drone Racing League, and Talent X. This unification represents the company’s vision to combine complementary technologies and capabilities into a powerful ecosystem delivering exponential value. By bringing together Touchcast's pioneering agentic AI technology, Infinite Reality’s spatial computing software, Thunder Studio’s production capabilities, Napster’s built-in audience, among other assets, the new Napster Corp takes aim at re-imagining digital media and commerce for the new internet. The new Napster Corp. will benefit from the consolidation of multiple assets to create a whole significantly greater than the sum of its parts.

To explore Napster Spaces and get started on a FREE trial visit: NapsterAI.com/Spaces/Intro

About Infinite Reality

Infinite Reality (iR)™ is an innovation company powering the next generation of digital media and ecommerce through spatial computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and other immersive technologies. iR’s suite of cutting-edge software, production, marketing services, and other capabilities empower brands and creators to craft inventive digital experiences that uplevel audience engagement, data ownership, monetization, and brand health metrics. For more information, visit theinfinitereality.com.

About Napster Corp.

Napster, formerly known as Infinite Reality (iR)™, is a global leader in immersive digital experiences underpinned by AI. By acquiring the iconic Napster brand, which revolutionized digital media when it launched the world's first peer-to-peer music sharing service in 1999, the company honors a legacy of digital disruption while forging a bold new path. Napster's suite of cutting-edge technologies combines the pioneering spirit of the original Napster with enterprise-grade solutions, including AI-powered web experiences, video production capabilities, and advanced digital engagement tools. The company channels its transformative ethos into creating powerful digital experiences that help brands and creators craft immersive experiences, enhance audience engagement, and deliver exponential value through a consolidated technological ecosystem. The new Napster builds on two decades of digital innovation to create solutions across commerce, media, and entertainment that far exceed what any standalone product could achieve. For more information, visit napster.com.

About Touchcast

Touchcast is revolutionizing how organizations harness their collective intelligence, providing unparalleled tools for capturing, sharing, and evolving organizational knowledge through agentic AI. Built on Microsoft Azure, Touchcast's enterprise-grade platform is trusted by leading organizations including Microsoft, HSBC, Pfizer and Imperial Business School. Touchcast holds 27 patents and has been recognized as a ClimaTech Great Global Innovation Challenge Winner for its cognitive caching technology and ability to reduce AI energy consumption by up to 50% while accelerating response times by up to 100x, and is an Accenture V360 Customer Award Winner for its Foresight platform, recognizing its exceptional performance in transforming Accenture's thought leadership capabilities and customer communications.

