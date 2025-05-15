GT Biopharma Appoints New Member to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company's proprietary TriKE® natural killer (NK) cell engager platform, today announced the appointment of Andrew Ritter to its Board of Directors. Mr. Ritter will be replacing current board member Dr. Rajesh Shrotriya, who is resigning from his position.

“We are very pleased to welcome Andrew to the Board of Directors. Andrew is a deeply talented biotech executive with a proven track record of building and scaling healthcare companies and leading multiple successful exits,” said Michael Breen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GT Biopharma. “His insight and perspective will be invaluable as our NK engagers advance through clinical trials and GT Biopharma continues to evolve as a company.”

Mr. Ritter has over two decades of leadership experience in biotechnology and healthcare technology. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Cairns Health, an innovator in AI-powered remote care solutions supporting Home and Senior Care. Previously, Mr. Ritter was the Chief Executive Officer of Docbot, an AI-driven MedTech company, for which he successfully led its exit to a strategic. He also founded and served as Chief Executive Officer of Ritter Pharmaceuticals for nearly 17 years, where he guided the company from Phase I through Phase III clinical trials. Under his leadership, Ritter Pharmaceuticals became one of the first microbiome-based biotech companies to go public on NASDAQ and later successfully merged with Qualigen Therapeutics. In addition, he was a founding board member of Myosin Therapeutics, a biotech spin-out from Scripps Research, where he helped secure the company’s initial financing and supported its early growth over a four-year board tenure. Mr. Ritter earned a B.A. in political science at the University of Southern California and a Master of Business Administration at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

About GT Biopharma, Inc.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based on our proprietary TriKE® NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE® platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system’s natural killer cells. GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE® technology. For more information, please visit gtbiopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TriKE® is a registered trademark owned by GT Biopharma, Inc.

