Aptean Apparel Shop Floor Control Wins Best New Concept at the 2025 Texprocess Innovation Awards

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean's Apparel Shop Floor Control has been awarded Best New Concept at the 2025 Texprocess Innovation Awards. This real-time production management solution provides apparel manufacturers with instant access to critical data and insights, enhancing efficiency, visibility and increasing workforce productivity. The recognition reinforces Aptean’s commitment to delivering enterprise solutions that drive smarter decision making for manufacturers.

To further support apparel manufacturers in navigating today’s challenges, Aptean has introduced AI-powered tools that streamline troubleshooting, making the process faster and more intuitive for customers.

The Texprocess award spotlights Aptean Shop Floor Control, alongside Aptean’s ERP and PLM solutions, and its revolutionary, new AI-driven platform, AppCentral. Custom-built to streamline operations and integrate Aptean tools seamlessly, AppCentral is designed to support the apparel industry stay ahead in an increasingly dynamic market.

“Aptean is honored to receive the Best New Concept award,” said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. “Aptean Shop Floor Control empowers manufacturers to take control of their operations with the right solutions to optimize performance, reduce costs and improve efficiency - all in real time. As an AI-first company, we believe AI generates the most value when integrated across a comprehensive suite of solutions tailored to the industry’s needs. Aptean’s offerings span ERP, Product Lifecycle Management, (PLM), Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and Shop Floor Control, ensuring an end-to-end approach that goes beyond what traditional ERPs provide. Now with AppCentral at the core of our AI strategy, we are committed to delivering exponentially greater value for our apparel customers."

Texprocess Americas 2025 is the premier event of the year for the apparel industry and showcases the entire global textile value chain, from high-tech textiles and smart art fabrics, to processing technologies like design, cutting, sewing and logistics. The 2025 Texprocess Innovations Awards honor exceptional performance in the fields of new materials products and technologies as well as applications and concepts. The awards have been designed to make innovative developments visible, promote unconventional thinking and intensify dialogue between researchers, manufacturers and users. A key criterion is that an innovation must have been discovered or invented, developed, introduced and institutionalized.

Taking the Next Step with Aptean

Companies seeking to accelerate their operations with tailored AI-driven intelligence can connect with an Aptean specialist for a discussion on how this purpose-built ERP solution can transform their apparel business. Personalized demos are available and Aptean provides regular webinars to view the technology in action.

Act now and move into the future of Apparel with tailored intelligence.

About Aptean: Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premises deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, USA, and has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact

MediaRelations@Aptean.com