NetAlly Expands Wi-Fi Troubleshooting Capabilities with New 6GHz Spectrum Analyzer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetAlly, a leading provider of IT network test and analysis solutions, today announced the launch of its new NXT-2000 6 GHz Spectrum Analyzer, designed to work seamlessly with NetAlly’s handheld Wi-Fi analysis tools. This cutting-edge solution enables network engineers and IT professionals to effectively identify and mitigate interference issues in the 6 GHz spectrum band, ensuring optimal performance of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 networks.

“The NetAlly NXT-2000 6 GHz Spectrum Analyzer is the missing piece that completes the all-in-one toolkit,” says Blake Krone, Managing Director of Mobiadroit, a leading Wi-Fi consulting firm. “Paired with my EtherScope® nXG or CyberScope®, I can perform comprehensive end-to-end wireless and wired testing—without juggling multiple devices, dongles, or adapters. Everything I need is right there, in one device, in the palm of my hand.”

Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 are growing quickly – the Wi-Fi Alliance predicts that Wi-Fi 6 will make up 79% of product shipments within two years. Analyst firm IDC predicts Wi-Fi 7 will make up about half of new enterprise-class dependent AP revenues over the same time period. As organizations adopt Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 7 to take advantage of increased bandwidth and reduced congestion, the ability to troubleshoot interference and spectrum utilization on all three Wi-Fi bands has become essential. NetAlly’s 6 GHz Spectrum Analyzer extends the powerful diagnostic capabilities of its existing handheld network test tools by providing deep visibility into RF activity across all Wi-Fi bands (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and now 6 GHz). NetAlly customers report saving up to 60% of the time spent resolving network issues and 77% better user experience compared to other methods.

“Our customers are rapidly adopting new Wi-Fi technologies, but troubleshooting issues in the 6 GHz band remains a challenge,” said Dan Klimke, Director of Product Marketing at NetAlly. “With this new spectrum analyzer, IT teams can easily pinpoint sources of interference, validate spectrum availability, and optimize their wireless environments, ensuring a reliable and high-performing network.”

Key Features of the NetAlly 6GHz Spectrum Analyzer:



Full-Spectrum Visibility – Detects and analyzes RF interference across 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands.

– Detects and analyzes RF interference across 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands. Seamless Integration – Works with NetAlly’s handheld Wi-Fi analyzers for comprehensive troubleshooting.

– Works with NetAlly’s handheld Wi-Fi analyzers for comprehensive troubleshooting. Real-Time Interference Location – Pinpoints sources of non-Wi-Fi interference that could degrade network performance using an internal omnidirectional or external directional antenna.

– Pinpoints sources of non-Wi-Fi interference that could degrade network performance using an internal omnidirectional or external directional antenna. Improves Network Security - Secure the Wi-Fi network by inspecting No Wireless Zones and locating intentional RF interference sources.

- Secure the Wi-Fi network by inspecting No Wireless Zones and locating intentional RF interference sources. Better Performance – Faster interferer detection and location with higher frequency resolution and sweep times than other solutions on the market.

– Faster interferer detection and location with higher frequency resolution and sweep times than other solutions on the market. User-Friendly Interface – Provides intuitive visual insights to simplify wireless diagnostics.

– Provides intuitive visual insights to simplify wireless diagnostics. Portable and Rugged Design – Ideal for field use by network professionals in a variety of environments.



NetAlly’s 6 GHz Spectrum Analyzer is an essential tool for network engineers, IT administrators, and managed service providers (MSPs) looking to maximize the performance of Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 7 deployments and ensure a superior user experience.

About NetAlly

For decades, the NetAlly ® family of network test and analysis solutions has been helping network and cybersecurity professionals better deploy, manage, maintain, and secure today’s complex wired and wireless networks. Since creating the industry’s first handheld network analyzer in 1993, NetAlly continues to set the standard for portable network analysis and cybersecurity assessment with tools that include EtherScope® nXG, CyberScope®, AirMagnet®, LinkRunner®, LinkSprinter®, AirCheck®, and more. NetAlly simplifies the complexities of network testing and cybersecurity assessments, provides instant visibility for efficient problem resolution, and enables seamless collaboration between site personnel and remote experts. To learn more and see how NetAlly helps network and security professionals get their jobs done faster, visit https://netally.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram or YouTube.

