South Korea Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2025-2030 Featuring Key Players - Facebook, TikTok, TMON, Zigbang, and Wemakeprice

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The social commerce market in South Korea is expected to grow by 16.8% on annual basis to reach US$24.72 billion in 2025. The social commerce market in the country experienced robust growth during 2021-2024, achieving a CAGR of 19.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% during 2025-2030. By the end of 2030, the social commerce sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 21.18 billion to approximately USD 45.62 billion.



South Korea's social commerce landscape is evolving rapidly, characterized by integrating e-commerce features into social media platforms, live commerce, and the dominance of mobile shopping. These trends are driven by consumers' demand for convenience, interactivity, and seamless digital experiences. Over the next few years, businesses that adapt to these developments by enhancing their digital capabilities and embracing innovative shopping formats are poised to thrive in South Korea's dynamic market. Staying attuned to consumer preferences and technological advancements will be crucial for sustained success.

The high penetration of smartphones and the availability of high-speed internet have further fueled this trend, enabling consumers to engage in social commerce conveniently. As a result, businesses are increasingly leveraging social media channels to reach a broader audience and enhance customer engagement.

Competitive Landscape and Regulatory Developments in South Korea's Social Commerce Market



South Korea's social commerce sector is set for sustained growth, fueled by the increasing integration of shopping features within social media platforms and the expansion of mobile-first shopping experiences. The presence of dominant local players such as Coupang and Naver, combined with the entry of global competitors such as AliExpress and Temu, is intensifying competition. As a result, businesses must continuously innovate and optimize their digital strategies to remain competitive in an evolving marketplace.



At the same time, regulatory developments will shape the sector's trajectory, with the Korea Fair Trade Commission introducing measures to promote fair competition and transparency in the digital marketplace. Companies operating in social commerce must navigate these changes carefully, ensuring compliance while maintaining a competitive edge. Moving forward, businesses that leverage technology, form strategic partnerships and adapt to regulatory shifts will be best positioned to capitalize on South Korea's expanding social commerce landscape.

Integration of E-commerce Features into Social Media Platforms

South Korean social media platforms increasingly incorporate e-commerce functionalities to facilitate seamless shopping experiences. For instance, KakaoTalk has expanded its services beyond messaging to include shopping features, allowing users to purchase products directly within the app. Similarly, Naver Shopping integrates social elements, enabling users to share and discuss products within their networks.

The high smartphone penetration rate in South Korea and consumers' demand for convenience drive this trend. The convergence of social interaction and shopping caters to the tech-savvy population's preference for integrated digital experiences.

This trend is expected to intensify, with more platforms enhancing their e-commerce capabilities to capture a larger market share. Businesses leveraging these integrated platforms will likely benefit from increased consumer engagement and sales.

Growth of Live Commerce

Live commerce, which combines live streaming with online shopping, is gaining momentum in South Korea. Retailers use live broadcasts to showcase products, interact with consumers in real time, and drive immediate purchases. Platforms such as Naver Shopping Live have become popular channels for such activities.

The desire for interactive and engaging shopping experiences fuels this trend. Consumers appreciate the ability to ask questions and receive instant feedback during live sessions, which enhances trust and reduces purchase hesitation.

As live commerce continues to resonate with consumers, more retailers are expected to adopt this approach. Investments in live streaming infrastructure and partnerships with influencers will likely increase, further embedding live commerce into South Korea's retail landscape.

Dominance of Mobile Shopping

Mobile shopping has become the dominant force in South Korea's e-commerce sector, with nearly 73% of all online sales conducted via mobile devices. Consumers increasingly rely on their smartphones for shopping due to the ease of browsing, purchasing, and accessing personalized recommendations. This shift has prompted retailers to enhance their mobile platforms, ensuring seamless transactions and optimized user experiences.

The primary drivers of this trend are the widespread availability of high-speed internet and the high penetration of smartphones in South Korea. Consumers prefer the convenience of shopping on the go, leading businesses to invest in mobile-first strategies, such as app-based loyalty programs, AI-driven product recommendations, and seamless mobile payment options such as Naver Pay and Kakao Pay. Retailers that fail to adapt to this mobile-centric landscape risk losing customers to competitors offering superior digital experiences.

Over the next two to four years, the focus on mobile-friendly shopping experiences is expected to strengthen, with continued investments in app development and mobile-responsive platforms. Companies that integrate emerging technologies such as augmented reality (AR) for virtual product trials and AI-driven chatbots for customer service will likely gain a competitive edge. As mobile commerce solidifies its primary sales channel, businesses prioritizing mobile innovation will be best positioned to capture South Korea's tech-savvy consumer base.

Key Players and New Entrants

Established e-commerce platforms such as Coupang and Naver have expanded their services to include social commerce features, aiming to capture a larger market share. These companies utilize their extensive user bases and technological capabilities to offer personalized shopping experiences through social media integration.

New entrants, including international players such as Alibaba's AliExpress and PDD Holdings' Temu, have entered the South Korean market, intensifying competition. These platforms are gaining traction by offering competitive pricing and a wide range of products, appealing to price-sensitive consumers.

Scope of the Report



South Korea Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2021-2030

South Korea Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2021-2030

South Korea Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2021-2030

Clothing & Footwear

Beauty and Personal Care

Food & Grocery

Appliances and Electronics

Home Improvement

Travel

Hospitality

South Korea Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment, 2021-2030

B2B

B2C

C2C

South Korea Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2021-2030

Mobile

Desktop

South Korea Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2021-2030

Domestic

Cross Border

South Korea Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2021-2030

Tier-1 Cities

Tier-2 Cities

Tier-3 Cities

South Korea Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2021-2030

Credit Card

Debit Card

Bank Transfer

Prepaid Card

Digital & Mobile Wallet

Other Digital Payment

Cash

South Korea Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

Video Commerce

Social Network-Led Commerce

Social Reselling

Group Buying

Product Review Platforms

South Korea Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour, 2024

By Age

By Income Level

By Gender

South Korea Social Commerce Market Share by Key Players, 2024

Facebook

TikTok

TMON

Zigbang

Wemakeprice

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i5ke72

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.