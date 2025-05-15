Automated External Defibrillators Market Size to Reach USD 2.20 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases Increases the Demand | The Insight Partners

US & Canada, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global automated external defibrillators market is growing significantly with the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

The global Automated External Defibrillator (AED) market growth is driven by increasing awareness of sudden cardiac arrest, government mandates for AED installations in public spaces, and technological advancements enhancing device usability. Key players include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Stryker Corporation, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, and Mediana Co. Ltd., focusing on innovation and strategic partnerships to expand their global presence.





Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The automated external defibrillators market is expected to reach a value of US$ 2.20 billion by 2030 from US$ 1.55 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 4.5%. Growth in the automated external defibrillators market is mainly driven by the increased incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which are responsible for more than one-third of all deaths across the world. Immediate defibrillation within a few minutes of cardiac arrest saves thousands of lives, leading to the growth in adoption of AEDs in public places as well as private spaces. Government campaigns and public access defibrillation (PAD) schemes have also picked up the pace of AED installation, assisted by legislation enforcing their presence at crowded locations.



2. Rising Cardiovascular Disease Incidence: The worldwide upsurge of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is the key driver fueling the rise of the automated external defibrillators (AED) market. CVDs such as heart attacks, arrhythmias, and sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) are the prime cause of fatality worldwide. As per estimates by the World Heart Federation, over half billion people around the world continue to be affected by cardiovascular diseases, which accounted for 20.5 million deaths in 2021. This expanding health burden has increased the necessity for timely, accessible, and effective emergency treatment such as AEDs. Sudden cardiac arrest, a life-threatening expression of CVD, may strike at any moment and needs to be treated immediately by defibrillation to re-establish normal heart rhythm. AEDs are created to be easy, portable, and accessible to non-medical staff, hence an essential instrument for first-responder treatment. With decreasing survival rates by about 10% per minute without defibrillation, the presence of AEDs can greatly enhance patient outcomes. With increasing CVD cases, the risk of SCA occurrences in public places, workplaces, and homes also increases.



3. Government Support and Public Access Programs: Many governments and health agencies are actively promoting the installation and use of AEDs through public access defibrillation (PAD) programs. These programs provide for greater accessibility of AEDs in areas of high public traffic and the education of laypersons in basic life support and device operation. Regulatory agencies also require AED installations in specific facilities, and in some jurisdictions, provide financial incentives or subsidies to promote compliance. In addition, legislative improvements to Good Samaritan laws are diminishing liability issues, encouraging people to act during emergencies. Combined, these drivers are not only growing the AED market but also making a more responsive and health-aware community, one where early action can significantly enhance cardiac arrest survival.



4. Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the automated external defibrillators market during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

The automated external defibrillators market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the automated external defibrillators market are Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.; Stryker, BPL Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd.; Schiller AG; Mediana Co., Ltd.; Nihon Koden Corp; Asahi Kasei Corp; ICU Medical Systems Inc; Progetti SRL; and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Trending Topics: Mobile and Digital Health Solutions, Home Healthcare, Cloud-Connected AED Management Systems, Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators (WCDs), CPR Assist Devices, and Manual External Defibrillators

Global Headlines on Automated External Defibrillators Market

Avive Solutions Named #3 in Small and Mighty Category by Fast Company for the World's Most Innovative Companies

Gujarat school installs Automated External Defibrillators Machine





Conclusion

The automated external defibrillators market is expected to witness significant growth with the rising global burden of cardiovascular diseases, growing public awareness, and increasing favorable government regulations. As sudden cardiac arrest continues to be a leading global cause of death, the necessity for rapid, convenient life-saving interventions has become a necessity. Developments in AED technology, such as connectivity, real-time monitoring, and intuitive interfaces, are rendering these devices more effective and convenient to employ.

The report from The Insight Partners lists several stakeholders—including manufacturers, healthcare roviders, distributors and suppliers, and regulatory bodies—along with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





