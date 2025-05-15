Farmington Hills, MI, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contact:

Danette Stenta,

Executive Vice President of Marketing

dstenta@beztak.com

(248) 737-6123

Beztak Recognized as a US Best Managed Company and

National Multifamily Housing Council 2025 Top 50 Managers

Farmington Hills, MI, May 14, 2025 – Beztak earned national recognition today with two distinct industry placements: Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and the Wall Street Journal, as well as Top 50 Apartment Management Firms from the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC). This is the company’s sixth year in a row on both prestigious lists.

Sponsored by Deloitte Private* and The Wall Street Journal, the Best Managed Companies program recognizes U.S. private companies that demonstrate excellence in strategic planning and execution, a strong commitment to their people, and sustained financial performance and governance.

Similarly, the NMHC Top 50 is the authoritative ranking of the nation’s largest apartment firms, recognized for their scale, operational performance, and leadership within the multifamily housing industry. Collectively, the 2025 NMHC Top 50 managers oversee 21% of the nation’s apartment units.

“Being named a Best Managed Company and NMHC Top 50 Manager for six consecutive years is all thanks to the hard work, dedication, and loyalty of our team,” said Sam Beznos, CEO. “Beztak is committed to delivering exceptional experiences for our residents, partners, and employees, and these recognitions validate our principles of being Excellent, Ethical, and Effective.”

Beztak continues to innovate the industry through thoughtful development, strategic partnerships, and a focus on operational excellence. With a diverse portfolio of luxury residential communities, senior living properties, and commercial real estate in twelves states, the company remains committed to creating spaces that enrich lives and strengthen communities.

For more information about Beztak, visit www.beztak.com.

###

About Beztak

For more than 70 years, Beztak has developed, built, managed, and invested in luxury residential, senior living, commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. Today, Beztak owns and manages a diverse portfolio of multi-family residential and senior living real estate, offering comprehensive and customizable fee-based property management services for companies seeking to generate higher revenues from their assets while improving overall performance. Beztak continues to develop and construct new properties around the country, as well as renovate existing properties to add value or reposition them in the market. For more information, visit http://beztak.com/.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About the National Mutifamily Housing Council

Based in Washington, D.C., the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) is where rental housers and suppliers come together to help meet America’s housing needs by creating inclusive and resilient communities where people build their lives. We bring together the owners, managers, developers and suppliers who provide rental homes for 40 million Americans from every walk of life—including seniors, teachers, firefighters, healthcare workers, families with children and many others. NMHC provides a forum for leadership and advocacy that promotes thriving rental housing communities for all. For more information, contact NMHC at 202/974-2300, e-mail the Council at info@nmhc.org, or visit NMHC's Web site at www.nmhc.org.

