Toilet seat Market Size is projected to reach a Valuation of US$ 9.02 Bn by 2031, by Increasing Home Renovations and Construction Activities Bolster | The Insight Partners

US & Canada, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report from The Insight Partners, the global toilet seat market is observing significant growth owing to the increasing home renovations and construction activities and a surge in online retailing of toilet seats.

The report from The Insight Partners provides information on several stakeholders—including toilet seat manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors—along with valuable key insights on how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities. Include Top Key Players are Roca Sanitario SA, LIXIL Corp, COMPLEMENTOS SANITARIOS SA, Hamberger Sanitary GmbH, Hansgrohe SE, Duravit AG





Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The toilet seat market value is expected to reach US$ 9.02 billion by 2031 from US$ 5.96 billion in 2024; it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Increasing. Increasing home renovation and construction activities and a surge in online retailing of toilet seats are some of the major factors contributing to the market growth. In addition, rising demand for smart toilets and sustainable and eco-friendly designs have further contributed to the market growth.

Increase in Home Renovation and Construction Activities: As more people invest in upgrading their existing homes or constructing new homes, the residential segment creates a significant demand for modern and aesthetic bathroom fixtures, including toilet seats. Homeowners and property developers are keen on creating stylish and functional bathrooms. Well-designed bathrooms can significantly enhance the overall appeal and value of homes. Thus, with growing urbanization and rising disposable income, consumers are increasingly spending on home renovation and construction activities. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the value of new construction work rose by US$ 6.15 billion in 2023, which can be ascribed to growth in both private and public sectors. Homeowners and property developers are prioritizing bathroom upgrades to enhance functionality and aesthetics, recognizing the role of well-designed spaces in improving property value. As a result, high-quality toilet seats with ergonomic design, durability, and advanced features are becoming essential components of contemporary home improvement projects. The growing trend of spacious and luxurious bathrooms further fuels demand for premium toilet seats, including those with heated surfaces, bidet functions, and soft-close mechanisms.

Rising Demand for Smart Toilet: The growing demand for functional bathrooms has significantly contributed to the toilet seat market. Homeowners are increasingly focused on making bathrooms aesthetically pleasing by opting for highly functional toilet seats. This shift in consumer preferences has propelled the demand for toilet seats offering innovative features. As consumers increasingly prioritize hygiene, comfort, and advanced technology in their bathrooms, smart toilet seats with features such as automatic flushing, bidet functions, heated seating, and self-cleaning capabilities are becoming more desirable. This shift in consumer preference opens up opportunities for manufacturers to introduce innovative toilet seats that integrate smart features, catering to the rising demand for enhanced sanitation and convenience. Manufacturers such as Roca Sanitario, Hansgrohe, Duravit, and Villeroy and Boch are integrating various smart functionality features into their toilet seats. Moreover, the integration of a smart home ecosystem also plays a crucial role in the expansion of the market for smart toilet seats in Europe.

Geographical Insights: In 2024, Europe led the toilet seat market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the toilet seat market is bifurcated into smart and conventional. The conventional segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

By material type, the toilet seat market is segmented into plastic, wood, ceramic, and others. The plastic segment dominated the market in 2024.

By distribution channel, the toilet seat market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, sanitary ware stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated the market in 2024.

The toilet seat market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Companies operating in the toilet seat market include Bemis Manufacturing Co, Roca Sanitario SA, LIXIL Corp, COMPLEMENTOS SANITARIOS SA, Hamberger Sanitary GmbH, Hansgrohe SE, Duravit AG, Villeroy and Boch AG, TOTO LTD, Jaquar and Co Pvt Ltd, Kohler Co, Hindware Sanitaryware and Industries Ltd, Panasonic Corp, Lotus Hygiene Systems Inc, and Centoco Manufacturing Corp

Trending Topics: Smart Toilet Seats, Bathroom Accessories, Bathroom Vanities, etc.

Global Headlines on Toilet Seat

Roca Sanitario S.A.U. acquired Innotec Systemelemente GmbH, a German manufacturer of modular solutions for integrating structural elements in the bathroom. Through this acquisition, Roca Sanitario S.A.U can develop the business linked to bathroom installation systems, integrating it into the overall activities of the Group, creating synergies, and promoting innovation in this area.

Brondell, a manufacturer of bathroom products, announced the launch of an integrated smart bidet toilet. The product reduces bathroom touchpoints with hands-free and automatic features, such as opening and closing of the toilet seat.

Hansgrohe SE announced the launch of its new production site in the Serbian city of Valjevo to produce bathroom and kitchen fittings. This manufacturing plant strengthened the company’s business network in Europe.





Conclusion

The toilet seat market has experienced significant growth over the past few years, driven by increasing home renovations and construction activities and a surge in online retailing of toilet seats. Online retailing platforms offer several advantages to manufacturers and suppliers as they rule out the need for huge investments or outlays on physical infrastructure to develop a global presence, revolutionizing how business is conducted worldwide. Reduced capital expenditures on physical infrastructures help manufacturers save operating costs, further allowing them to offer products at more competitive prices. Primary toilet seat manufacturers such as Roca Sanitario, Devon & Devon, and Franz Joseph Schütte have online retailing presence, managed by themselves or third-party platforms, which helps them reach mass customers. With the proliferating e-commerce industry, toilet seat products’ revenue is also boosted as they share significant revenue in e-commerce retailing. Further, the surging demand for smart toilet seats and sustainable and eco-friendly designs has contributed to the market growth.





