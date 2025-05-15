Redwood Services Announces 19th Partnership With New Jersey-Based Guaranteed Service

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Services (“Redwood”), an established home services firm focused on investing in leading HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services companies in growing U.S. markets, announced that it has partnered with Guaranteed Service (“Guaranteed”). This partnership marks Redwood’s nineteenth platform investment, highlighting the company’s ongoing growth and commitment to expansion.

Founded in May 2018 by Helmi Ben Flah, Guaranteed has quickly grown into one of New Jersey’s premier home service companies, specializing in plumbing, heating, cooling, and electrical work. Known for its outstanding customer care, the company has earned thousands of 5-star reviews and serves a customer base of tens of thousands of loyal homeowners. With a team of over 80 dedicated professionals, Guaranteed delivers exceptional service across New Jersey, driven by a culture of excellence, professionalism, and unwavering customer focus.

"Guaranteed Service lives up to its name by delivering on its promise in every interaction — whether with customers or team members," said Richard Lewis, CEO of Redwood Services. "Their commitment to excellence across New Jersey has earned them a deeply loyal customer base, and we're eager to begin supporting their continued growth and success."

The Guaranteed Service team will continue to operate and manage the business under its banner and name, while Redwood will provide operational, strategic, and financial support to enhance the company’s growth. Helmi Ben Flah will retain a significant minority ownership stake as part of the investment.

"At Guaranteed Service, we’re extremely committed to building a culture that prioritizes personal growth, celebrates team wins, and promotes mutual respect and accountability across the board," said Ben Flah. "That strong internal foundation shines through in every customer interaction, driving the kind of experiences that lead to thousands of five-star reviews and lasting relationships. Partnering with Redwood will only strengthen our ability to grow, thrive as a business, and continue exceeding customer expectations."

About Redwood Services

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Memphis, Redwood Services is a nationwide people-focused platform dedicated to empowering elite contractors in the essential home services industry. Redwood provides world-class resources, coaching, and strategic partnerships to 19 leading companies across the United States, enabling its Partners to deliver exceptional HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services to residential customers. Redwood’s mission is to unleash the full potential of its Partners, supporting them in providing high-quality service and building lasting relationships with customers. For more information, visit www.redwoodservices.com .





From left to right: Raj Midha, David Katz, Lisa White, Richard Lewis, Helmi Ben Flah, John Conway, Sandra Koblas, Lauren Pelkey

