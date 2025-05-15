Electric Vehicle Charging System Connectivity Market Report 2025-2035: Increasing Demand for Smart and Connected Chargers, Evolution of LTE-M and Its Role in the Future of EV Chargers

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging System Connectivity Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, Vendors, and Country Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging System Connectivity Market is growing rapidly due to increasing EV adoption, expansion of charging infrastructure, and advancements in smart grid integration. Connected charging systems enable real-time monitoring, dynamic pricing, and energy management, making EV charging more efficient and user-friendly.



In 2024, the market is being driven by the rise of smart and connected chargers, government incentives for EV infrastructure, and advancements in 5G and IoT technologies. LTE-M and cellular IoT solutions are becoming the standard for remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and seamless payment integration in charging networks. The increasing use of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) connectivity is also enabling bidirectional energy flow, improving grid stability and making EVs a part of the energy ecosystem.



By 2035, fully autonomous, AI-powered charging stations with integrated cybersecurity and blockchain-based payment solutions will be mainstream. The expansion of ultra-fast DC charging networks and widespread adoption of 5G connectivity will enhance real-time data processing, ensuring efficient power distribution and optimizing charging infrastructure. Smart grid integration with AI-driven demand response solutions will further enhance grid efficiency. Additionally, global standardization efforts in EV charger communication protocols will ensure interoperability across different manufacturers and charging networks.

Role of 5G in Enhancing Connectivity for EV Charging Networks



The deployment of 5G networks is transforming EV charging infrastructure by enabling real-time data exchange, predictive analytics, and seamless payment integration. Ultra-low latency communication between EVs and charging stations allows for faster authentication, optimized power distribution, and enhanced cybersecurity. 5G-powered smart chargers will become essential for high-density urban EV adoption.



Growth in EV Adoption and Charging Infrastructure Demand



The rising global adoption of electric vehicles and government incentives for EV charging infrastructure are key market drivers. Governments worldwide are investing in charging network expansion, smart grid development, and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) connectivity. As EV sales increase, the demand for intelligent, data-driven charging solutions is growing, driving technological advancements in smart chargers.



High Implementation Costs and Standardization Challenges



Deploying and maintaining smart, connected charging stations requires significant investment in hardware, software, and network infrastructure. Additionally, a lack of standardization in EV charging communication protocols creates compatibility issues among different manufacturers and service providers. The need for universal connectivity standards and secure communication frameworks is a major challenge for industry growth.



Integration of EV Charging Systems with Smart Grids and Renewable Energy



The integration of EV charging with smart grid infrastructure and renewable energy sources presents a major opportunity. Bidirectional charging, AI-powered energy management, and demand-response capabilities will enable EVs to act as energy storage units, supporting grid stability. Solar-powered and wind-integrated EV chargers are also gaining traction, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and enhancing energy efficiency.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the EV charging system connectivity market, driven by strong government policies, aggressive EV adoption, and significant investments in smart charging infrastructure. The United States leads in V2G-enabled charging solutions, 5G-based real-time monitoring, and AI-driven energy management. The Biden administration's push for a nationwide EV charging network is accelerating the deployment of smart and interoperable charging systems.



Europe follows closely, with Germany, the U.K., France, and Norway leading in smart charging initiatives and integration with renewable energy sources. The EU's strict carbon emission targets and subsidies for connected EV infrastructure are fueling rapid market expansion. Additionally, smart grid projects in Europe are prioritizing the integration of bidirectional charging systems to enhance grid stability and energy storage capacity.



Asia-Pacific is experiencing significant growth, with China, Japan, and South Korea investing heavily in AI-powered and IoT-enabled charging solutions. China's government-backed EV expansion policies and high-speed charging station deployment are creating a strong market for connected EV chargers. India's growing EV ecosystem is also driving demand for affordable, connected charging solutions.



Segmentation Analysis

Charger Type

Public Chargers (Leading): High adoption in urban areas, commercial hubs, and highway networks due to government initiatives.

Private Chargers: Increasing demand in residential buildings, workplaces, and fleet management solutions.

Connectivity Type

LTE-M (Low Power, Wide Area Network) (Leading): Becoming the preferred connectivity standard for EV chargers due to its cost efficiency and low latency.

Cellular IoT (High Throughput Solutions): Used for real-time data processing in ultra-fast charging stations.

Other Connectivity Technologies (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, etc.): Applied in home-based charging and short-range communication networks.

Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Overview

Top Products/Product Portfolio

Top Competitors

Target Customers

Key Personnel

Analyst View

Market Share

Electric Vehicle Charging System Manufacturers

ChargePoint, Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

EVBox Group

BP Pulse

Shell Recharge

Blink Charging Co.

Electrify America

Eaton Corporation

Enel X

EVgo

Wallbox

Clenergy EV

Tritium

Connectivity Vendors for Electric Vehicle Charging Systems

Sierra Wireless

Quectel

Qualcomm

Ericsson

Commscope

Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Growth in EV Adoption and Charging Infrastructure Demand

1.1.2 Increasing Demand for Smart and Connected Chargers

1.1.3 Cost-Efficiency Trends in Connectivity Technology

1.1.4 Evolution of LTE-M and Its Role in the Future of EV Chargers

1.1.5 Role of 5G in Enhancing Connectivity for EV Charging Networks

1.2 Evolution of Connectivity in EV Chargers

1.3 Role of Connectivity Technologies in EV Charging Infrastructure

1.4 Supply Chain Overview

1.4.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.5 Patent Analysis

1.5.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country

1.5.2 Patent Filling Trend by Company

1.6 Regulatory Landscape

1.7 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.8 Market Dynamics Overview

1.8.1 Market Drivers

1.8.2 Market Restraints

1.8.3 Market Opportunities



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Adoption Rate of LTE-M in EV Chargers

2.2 Cost Advantages of LTE-M Over High Throughput Technologies

2.3 Key Strategic Initiatives of Leading Players

2.3.1 New Product Launches

2.3.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.3.3 Strategic Partnerships for Connectivity Expansion

2.4 Use-Case Analysis: How LTE-M connectivity supports specific use cases (Such as fleet management, smart grid integration, and real-time data tracking)

2.5 Security Protocols for LTE-M Connectivity

2.5.1 Compliance with Global and Regional Cybersecurity Standards

2.5.2 Impact of Security Standards on Vendor Selection

2.6 Vendor Analysis

2.6.1 List of Leading Tier-1 EV Charger Manufacturers with Integrated Connectivity

2.6.2 List of Leading Connectivity Technology Providers for EV Chargers

2.6.3 Market Share of Vendors in EV Charger Connectivity

2.6.4 Growth Opportunities for LTE-M Vendors

2.6.5 Comparison of LTE-M vs. Other IoT Solutions

2.6.6 Key Considerations for Selecting LTE-M Vendors

2.6.6.1 Coverage and Network Compatibility

2.6.6.2 Cost and Pricing Structures

2.6.6.3 Vendor Experience with Large-Scale Charger Deployments



3. Electric Vehicle Charging System Connectivity Market (by Application)

3.1 Application Segment Summary

3.2 Electric Vehicle Charging System Connectivity Market (by Charger Type)

3.2.1 Public Chargers

3.2.2 Private Chargers



4. Electric Vehicle Charging System Connectivity Market (by Products)

4.1 Product Segment Summary

4.2 Electric Vehicle Charging System Connectivity Market (by Connectivity Type)

4.2.1 LTE-M (Low Power, Wide Area Network)

4.2.2 Cellular IoT (High Throughput Solutions)

4.2.3 Other Connectivity Technologies (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Zigbee, among others)



5. Electric Vehicle Charging System Connectivity Market, by Region



