Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Hoffmann - La Roche, Bayer, Abbvie, GSK, Novartis, Regeneron Pharma, Bausch, Alimera Science

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Market is expected to reach US$ 20.88 billion by 2033 from US$ 11.42 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 6.94% from 2025 to 2033







In affluent societies, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the primary cause of blindness in older adults. It is an age-related eye condition that gradually impairs the central vision required for reading, driving, facial recognition, and color vision. As AMD worsens, central vision is lost, impairing quality of life by preventing many patients from reading, writing, or recognizing color and detail. Recent advancements in genetic technologies have led to the discovery of several variants that have been demonstrated to have distinct relationships with AMD, despite the fact that the precise functional pathophysiology of AMD is still unclear.



The macula, the core portion of the retina, gradually degenerates in age-related macular degeneration, resulting in central vision loss. Based on its clinical characteristics, such as drusen, aberrant pigmentation, atrophy of the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE), and exudative choroidal neovascularization (CNV), age-related macular degeneration can be categorized as early, intermediate, or late. Another way to describe age-related macular degeneration is as wet (exudative or neovascular) or dry (atrophic or non-neovascular).



The market is expected to be primarily driven by the introduction of new products, a robust product pipeline, and an increase in the prevalence of AMD. According to the Population Reference Bureau, the number of Americans 65 and older is expected to increase by 47%, from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million in 2050. Today, the U.S. population is older than it has ever been.



One of the main elements driving category expansion is the aging population. About 200,000 new cases of wet AMD are discovered in North America each year, according to Genentech. Wet AMD causes 90 percent of legal blindness but only accounts for about 10 percent of events. Because of the unchecked proliferation of new blood vessels in the eye, which results in fluid leaking into the macula, this advanced variety can cause rapid and severe vision loss.



Growth Drivers for the Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Market

Innovative Treatment Options



The management of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) has changed dramatically as a result of the introduction of novel medications, including as anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factor) therapy. These therapies have been shown to stabilize or enhance vision in a large number of patients by preventing aberrant blood vessel formation in the retina, which is a defining feature of wet AMD.

Furthermore, by focusing on the genetic defects that cause AMD, advances in gene therapy hold the promise of treating the disease's underlying causes. The market is expanding as a result of these new treatment options, which can delay the course of AMD and enhance patients' quality of life. It is anticipated that more ground-breaking treatments will surface as research progresses, increasing the range of available treatments and improving patient outcomes.



Increasing Awareness



Growing public knowledge of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a major factor in the market's growth. The public is being educated about the symptoms, risk factors, and significance of early diagnosis through awareness programs run by patient advocacy organizations, healthcare organizations, and ophthalmology experts.

People are more inclined to seek early screening as they become more knowledgeable about the illness, which can result in earlier therapies that can improve outcomes. More people are identifying AMD in its early stages thanks to better access to healthcare, especially in poorer nations. The market for AMD is developing as a result of increased awareness and proactive healthcare strategies, which are driving up demand for diagnostic and treatment solutions.



Rising Healthcare Investments



New and better treatments for Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) are being developed more quickly thanks to increased funding for ophthalmology and retinal research. More research into improved diagnostic methods, cutting-edge treatments, and even cures for AMD is being made possible by increased funding from the public and commercial sectors.

Additionally, this investment is supporting clinical trials for potential medications and therapies that could provide better treatments for both wet and dry forms of AMD. The market for AMD is seeing the introduction of innovative treatments and diagnostic tools due to technological breakthroughs and an increasing emphasis on retinal health. These developments will ultimately improve patient care and propel market expansion.



Challenges in the Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Market

High Treatment Costs



Patients may need repeated injections over long periods of time, and treatments for Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), particularly anti-VEGF medications, can be costly. Both patients and healthcare systems may experience severe financial hardship as a result of these exorbitant expenses, especially in areas with low and moderate incomes where access to cutting-edge treatments may be restricted.



Lack of Early Diagnosis



In its early stages, patients may not detect any signs of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which frequently develops slowly. Because of this, many people wait until they have experienced severe vision loss before seeking medical help. Early detection can be difficult due to the disease's sluggish progression, and by the time patients receive a diagnosis, the illness is frequently well advanced.

13. Key Players Analysis

