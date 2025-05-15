Europe Air Conditioner Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Daikin Industries, Toshiba, Mitsubishi, Electrolux, Carrier Global, Panasonic, and Fujitsu

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Air Conditioner Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe Air Conditioner (AC) Market was valued at USD 24.93 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 43.34 billion by the year 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033. The growth of the market is fueled by rising temperatures, urbanization, and the heightened need for energy-efficient cooling.







Air conditioners are increasingly popular in Europe as temperatures rise due to climate change, urbanization, and enhanced lifestyles. Spain, Italy, and France have also witnessed tremendous increases in AC use, especially among households and business. Energy-saving variants like inverter and smart ACs are also becoming choice products because governments encourage sustainability through regulation.



Growth Drivers in the Europe Air Conditioner Market

Rising Temperatures and Climate Change



Europe has been witnessing rising summer temperatures as a result of climate change, which has increased the demand for air conditioning systems. Heatwaves have been more recurrent, rendering cooling mechanisms a necessity and not a luxury. This is especially the case in Southern Europe, where extended heat spells take a huge toll on residential and commercial environments. Consequently, governments and consumers are investing in cost-effective cooling measures to ensure comfort and productivity and propel the market's growth. Energy-efficient, eco-friendly air conditioners specifically are in great demand as governments try to promote carbon footprint minimization through regulatory efforts.



Increasing Urbanization and Smart Home Adoption



Urbanization has increased residential and commercial buildings, driving demand for air conditioning systems in Europe. With the growth of smart home technology, consumers increasingly demand air conditioners with IoT and AI-powered systems that improve user experience through remote control and automation. The need for energy-efficient smart air conditioners that can be controlled through voice and are connected via mobile apps is propelling innovation among players in the industry, resulting in increased market growth in prominent European economies.



Stringent Energy Efficiency Regulations



The European Union (EU) has enacted stringent energy efficiency standards, compelling manufacturers to design high-efficiency air conditioners. Policies like the EU's Ecodesign Directive and the Energy Labelling Regulation promote the use of sustainable cooling technologies. Customers are increasingly choosing inverter-based, energy-efficient ACs that lower power consumption and running costs. Also, inlcents for environmentally friendly and renewable energy-based cooling technologies are encouraging development in the industry, with sustainability being a key European market driver.



Challenges in the Europe Air Conditioner Market

High Initial Costs and Installation



Expenses Although there is increasing demand, the initial cost of smart and energy-efficient air conditioners is the main hindrance to market growth. Costs of installation, particularly for VRF and split types, also increase the financial load on businesses and consumers. This proves to be difficult for budget-conscious consumers in developing markets in Europe, where affordability is a priority. To counter this, manufacturers and governments are looking into financing and subsidization.



Environmental Issues and Refrigerant Laws



Application of hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants in conventional air conditioners has become an environmental issue because of their high global warming potential. Laws like the EU's F-Gas Regulation are limiting the application of these refrigerants, necessitating the creation of substitute cooling technologies by manufacturers. Adherence to such laws raises production expenses, which may hinder market growth, especially among small manufacturers that are facing adaptation challenges.

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments & Strategies, Product Portfolio & Product Launches, Revenue

Daikin Industries Limited

Toshiba Corporation

Mitsubishi Corporation

Electrolux AB

Carrier Global Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $24.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $43.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Europe





