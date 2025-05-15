Lucentis (Ranibizumab) Market Research Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lucentis (Ranibizumab) Market Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Lucentis (Ranibizumab) market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.

Major players operating in the lucentis (ranibizumab) market are F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG. North America was the largest region in the lucentis (ranibizumab) market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in lucentis (ranibizumab) report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the lucentis (ranibizumab) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the growing prevalence of age-related macular degeneration (AMD), approval and reimbursement by regulatory authorities, demonstrated efficacy and clinical outcomes, strong brand recognition, and physician adoption of Lucentis. The emergence of biosimilars and increased cost competition also played a significant role in driving market expansion.



Market growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing incidence of diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME), advancements in treatment protocols and combination therapies, and the aging population contributing to a rising prevalence of retinal diseases. Additionally, expanding market access in emerging markets, ongoing clinical research, and the potential for new indications will boost growth. Major trends in the forecast period include a shift toward longer-interval dosing and maintenance treatment, growing adoption of biosimilars and alternative treatments, the rise of personalized medicine approaches for retinal diseases, increased demand in emerging markets due to improving healthcare access, and the integration of digital health solutions in treatment monitoring.

The rising prevalence of eye-related disorders is expected to drive the growth of the lucentis (ranibizumab) market. Eye-related disorders encompass various conditions that impair the proper functioning of the eyes, and their prevalence is increasing due to factors such as aging, genetic predisposition, lifestyle choices like smoking and poor diet, and environmental influences such as prolonged sun exposure and excessive digital screen use.

Lucentis works by inhibiting vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), which is responsible for abnormal blood vessel growth and leakage in the retina, common causes of conditions like age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). According to the National Eye Institute, 2.2 million Americans will be blind by 2030, indicating a growing need for treatments like Lucentis. Thus, the rising prevalence of eye-related disorders is driving the market for lucentis.



The rise in healthcare spending is a key factor propelling the growth of the lucentis (ranibizumab) market. Healthcare spending, which includes financial resources allocated by individuals, governments, and insurers for healthcare services and products, is increasing due to factors like an aging population, advancements in medical technology, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

This growth in healthcare expenditure helps to ensure that treatments like Lucentis are accessible, enabling widespread use in treating retinal diseases such as AMD and DME. It also supports the reimbursement, coverage, and distribution of the drug, ultimately improving patient outcomes and reducing the long-term burden of vision loss. For instance, healthcare spending in the UK increased by 5.6% in 2023, reflecting a larger trend of rising healthcare investments that support the lucentis market.



A key trend in the lucentis (ranibizumab) market is the development of biosimilars to offer more affordable alternatives to the branded product. Biosimilars are biologic medical products that are highly similar to an already approved reference biologic in terms of structure, efficacy, and safety, with no clinically meaningful differences.

For example, in April 2024, Formycon AG and Bioeq AG launched FYB201, a biosimilar version of Lucentis, in Canada and Switzerland. Known as Ranopto and Ranivisio in these markets, respectively, the biosimilar provides a more cost-effective option for patients suffering from retinal diseases. Like Lucentis, FYB201 inhibits VEGF-A, a protein that causes abnormal blood vessel growth in the retina, leading to conditions like swelling and vision impairment. The approval and launch of such biosimilars contribute to market growth by expanding access to treatment.



