Osteoporosis Drugs Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Amgen, Eli Lilly and Co, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GSK, Merck, Novartis, Pfizer, Teva, UCB

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Osteoporosis Drugs Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Osteoporosis Drugs Market is expected to reach US$ 26.70 billion by 2033 from US$ 18.18 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 4.36% from 2025 to 2033

The aging population, growing awareness of bone health, the increasing frequency of fractures linked to osteoporosis, improvements in medication formulations, and the creation of more potent preventative and management therapies are the main factors propelling the growth of the osteoporosis medicine market.







The need for efficient treatment options is anticipated to be fueled by the increasing incidence of osteoporosis, the aging population, and fragility fractures. The market for osteoporosis medications is expected to grow rapidly as a result of these demographic and health trends. For example, osteoporosis is becoming more common, with a 15.9% incidence in people 50 and older and a notable gender gap, according to a paper published in the Archives of Osteoporosis Journal in April 2024. Only 30% of people with osteoporosis receive the appropriate medication, and many fractures caused by the disease go undetected. This treatment gap is particularly noticeable in men. The need for osteoporosis medications is directly fueled by the growing need for diagnosis and treatment, which propels market expansion.



Moreover, osteoporosis development is linked to spinal cord injury. For example, July 2024 research in the BMC Medicine Journal states that more mobility issues and a higher risk of bone-related consequences result from the growing prevalence of spinal cord injuries, which have an overall incidence rate of 23.77 per million people. Effective treatment approaches are increasingly needed because people with spinal cord injuries are more likely to develop osteoporosis as a result of prolonged immobility. The market for osteoporosis medications is expanding as a result of the rising need for osteoporosis management options.



Furthermore, during the projected period, the market expansion is anticipated to be bolstered by the increasing launches and approvals by industry participants. For example, a generic version of Forteo was approved for the U.S. market in November 2023 by Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Injections of teriparatide are recommended for the treatment of osteoporosis in certain men and women.



Growth Drivers for the Osteoporosis Drugs Market

Rising Prevalence of Osteoporotic Fractures



The need for osteoporosis medications is being driven mostly by the increasing incidence of osteoporotic fractures, especially in high-risk groups including postmenopausal women, the elderly, and people with underlying medical disorders. Osteoporotic fractures, which frequently result from weakening bones, can cause serious health issues like permanent impairment and immobility.

As a result, preventive care and drugs that strengthen bones and halt bone loss are receiving more attention. Osteoporosis-related fractures are increasing in frequency as the world's population ages, which is driving patients and medical professionals to look for efficient pharmacological remedies. The market expansion for osteoporosis medications is further fueled by the rising frequency of fractures, which emphasizes the pressing need for improved medications.



Advancements in Drug Development



Drug research advances for osteoporosis have produced more practical and efficient therapies, greatly enhancing patient outcomes. Recent developments provide alternatives to conventional medications that mainly target stopping bone resorption, such as bone-forming medicines and biologics that encourage bone regeneration. Furthermore, these more recent treatments frequently call for less frequent dosage, which improves patient compliance with treatment regimens.



Government Initiatives and Healthcare Access



The market for osteoporosis medications is expanding due in large part to government initiatives and better access to healthcare, particularly in emerging economies. Numerous governments are putting policies in place to raise awareness of bone health because they see osteoporosis as a serious health concern. These programs frequently involve increased availability of osteoporosis testing, preventative education, and treatment subsidies.

Public health initiatives are also raising awareness of the significance of early disease detection and treatment. To guarantee that more people, especially in underprivileged areas, have access to essential treatments, governments are also investing in healthcare infrastructure. More people are being diagnosed and treated for osteoporosis as access to healthcare improves, which increases demand for osteoporosis medications and propels market expansion.



Challenges in the Osteoporosis Drugs Market

High Treatment Costs



In the market for osteoporosis medications, high treatment costs pose a serious problem, especially for more recent biologics and bone-forming medicines. Despite their effectiveness, many patients find these cutting-edge treatments to be financially stressful due to their high cost and continuous administration requirements. The cost of these drugs can be exorbitant in low- and middle-income nations with tight healthcare budgets, making them unavailable to people who need them the most.

Because of this cost barrier, underprivileged communities experience greater rates of fractures and osteoporosis consequences due to unequal access to life-altering medicines. Furthermore, a lot of patients might not be able to pay for long-term treatment plans, which would compromise the medications' efficacy and hinder the best possible management of bone health. To address these issues, financial aid programs and reasonably priced medication solutions are required.



Limited Options for Certain Patient Populations



A major obstacle in the market for osteoporosis medications is the lack of therapeutic choices for specific patient groups, such as those with severe osteoporosis or those who do not react to traditional medicines. Numerous current medications, such as hormone replacement therapy and bisphosphonates, work well for mild to moderate instances but might not be appropriate for more severe ones. There are frequently few options available to patients with severe osteoporosis or those who suffer side effects from conventional treatments.

As a result, there is a significant unmet market need for alternative or more individualized medicines that can meet the needs of these particular patients. This gap could be filled by research into targeted medicines like gene therapies and biologics, which would provide these underprivileged people with more individualized and efficient treatment alternatives.



Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Development & Strategies, Product Portfolio, Financial Insights

Amgen Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

UCB S.A.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $18.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $26.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market



6. Market Share

6.1 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.2 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

6.3 Country



7. Product Type

7.1 Bisphosphonates

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Calcitonin

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Rank Ligand Inhibitor

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Parathyroid Hormone Therapy (PTH)

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs)

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Sclerostin Inhibitor

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Others

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast



8. Route of Administration

8.1 Oral

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Injectable

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9. Country

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.2 Canada

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 United Kingdom

9.2.6 Belgium

9.2.7 Netherlands

9.2.8 Turkey

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 Thailand

9.3.7 Malaysia

9.3.8 Indonesia

9.3.9 New Zealand

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.3 Argentina

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 South Africa

9.5.2 Saudi Arabia

9.5.3 UAE



10. Porter's Five Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Rivalry

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threat



12. Key Players Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pxwjpl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment