Daratumumab or Darzalex Market Research Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Insights & Forecasts, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Daratumumab or Darzalex Market Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Daratumumab or Darzalex market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.

Daratumumab, also known by its brand name Darzalex, is a monoclonal antibody used in the treatment of certain cancers, primarily multiple myelomas. It is designed to target and bind to CD38, a protein highly expressed on the surface of multiple myeloma cells, as well as other malignant and normal immune cells.

The growth observed during the historic period can be attributed to factors such as the adoption of multiple research channels, increased feasibility of biomanufacturing operations, higher usage of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), a growing number of strategic initiatives, and an increase in the secretion of mAbs.



Market growth during the forecast period is driven by increasing clinical evidence supporting its effectiveness, rising adoption in earlier treatment lines, growing demand for biologics, heightened patient awareness, an increasing incidence of blood cancers, and a rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, new product launches, product and service offerings, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, innovations in radiation technologies, and increased collaborations.



The increasing incidence of bone marrow cancers is expected to drive the growth of the daratumumab (Darzalex) market in the future. Bone marrow cancers, such as multiple myeloma and leukemia, begin in the bone marrow, causing abnormal blood cell production that disrupts normal body functions.

The rise in bone marrow cancer cases can be attributed to factors like an aging population, better detection methods, and environmental, lifestyle, and genetic influences. Daratumumab (Darzalex) is used to treat multiple myeloma by targeting and eliminating abnormal plasma cells in the bone marrow. For example, in January 2024, the American Cancer Society projected 89,190 lymphoma cases and 35,780 myeloma cases, compared to 89,010 and 34,470 in 2022, respectively. This rise in bone marrow cancer incidence is driving the expansion of the daratumumab (Darzalex) market.



The growing adoption of biologics and targeted therapies is expected to further fuel the growth of the daratumumab (Darzalex) market. Targeted therapies use drugs or other substances to specifically identify and attack molecules involved in disease progression, such as cancer. The increasing use of biologics and targeted therapies is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and advancements in precision medicine, which allow for more personalized and effective treatments.

Daratumumab is part of these targeted therapies, as it specifically targets CD38, a protein highly expressed on malignant plasma cells in multiple myeloma. For instance, in December 2023, the Advanced Therapy Treatment Centers (ATTC) reported a 31% increase in annual investments in advanced therapies in 2022, with the UK accounting for 14% of global commercial advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) clinical trials. This growing adoption of biologics and targeted therapies is contributing to the growth of the daratumumab (Darzalex) market.



A key trend in the daratumumab (Darzalex) market is the shift toward early intervention strategies, such as combination therapies, to enhance the effectiveness of treating multiple myeloma and other cancers. Combination therapies use two or more drugs with different mechanisms of action to improve efficacy, reduce resistance, and potentially lower adverse effects compared to monotherapy.

For example, in July 2024, Johnson & Johnson received U.S. FDA approval for DARZALEX FASPRO (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (D-VRd) for induction and consolidation therapy in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM) who are eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). This approval introduces a quadruplet therapy option for patients at initial diagnosis, potentially improving treatment outcomes.



The primary types of daratumumab (Darzalex) are 100 mg injection and 400 mg injection. The 100 mg injection refers to a dose of the medication administered via injection, containing 100 milligrams (mg) of the active ingredient. These drugs are distributed through various channels, including pharmacies, hospitals, and other medical distribution networks. They are used in the treatment of conditions such as follicular lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma, multiple myeloma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Daratumumab or Darzalex Market Characteristics



3. Daratumumab or Darzalex Market Biologic Drug Characteristics

3.1. Molecule Type

3.2. Route of Administration (ROA)

3.3. Mechanism of Action (MOA)

3.4. Safety and Efficacy



4. Daratumumab or Darzalex Market Trends and Strategies



5. Daratumumab or Darzalex Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market



6. Global Daratumumab or Darzalex Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

6.1. Global Daratumumab or Darzalex PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

6.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

6.3. Global Daratumumab or Darzalex Market Growth Rate Analysis

6.4. Global Daratumumab or Darzalex Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

6.5. Global Daratumumab or Darzalex Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

6.6. Global Daratumumab or Darzalex Total Addressable Market (TAM)



7. Global Daratumumab or Darzalex Market Pricing Analysis & Forecasts



8. Daratumumab or Darzalex Market Segmentation

8.1. Global Daratumumab or Darzalex Market, Segmentation by Drug Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

100Mg Injection

400Mg Injection

8.2. Global Daratumumab or Darzalex Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Pharmacies

Hospital

Other Distribution Channels

8.3. Global Daratumumab or Darzalex Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Follicular Lymphoma

Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma

Other Applications

9. Global Daratumumab or Darzalex Market Epidemiology of Clinical Indications

9.1. Drug Side Effects

9.2. Incidence and Prevalence of Clinical Indications



10. Daratumumab or Darzalex Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Daratumumab or Darzalex Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Daratumumab or Darzalex Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/taz3gf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.