United States School Furniture Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Smith System, MillerKnoll, HON C, Virco, Fleetwood, VS America, Hertz Furniture, Paragon, Haskell, Marco

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States School Furniture Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
United States School Furniture Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.98 billion in 2024, according to estimates that reflect a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.07% from 2025 to 2033.
School furniture plays a crucial role in enhancing posture, focus, and productivity among students. Ergonomically shaped chairs and desks reduce discomfort and stress, leading to better learning outcomes and less sickness. Storage units and bookshelves also contribute towards educational material organization, and teacher's desk and whiteboards facilitate lesson presentation. With the needs of modern education systems still evolving, with more focus on sustainability, longevity, and versatility, the U.S. school furniture industry is adapting to meet the new needs.
United States School Furniture Market Growth Drivers
Educational Infrastructure Spending
The United States government and private organizations are investing heavily in the modernization of school infrastructure, and the demand for flexible and ergonomic furniture is being fueled by this. As schools upgrade their classrooms with technology-enabled desks, collaborative furniture, and smart boards, demand for new furniture solutions rises.
With STEM and online education taking center stage, furniture will have to evolve towards interactive and dynamic learning spaces, which will add to the growth in the market. In November 2023, the U.S. Department of Education awarded close to $37 million in new funds over five years for the inaugural Supporting America's School Infrastructure (SASI) program to eight state governments. For information on the program and recipients, see the Awards tab.
Increasing Focus on Ergonomics and Comfort of Students
Schools are placing emphasis on ergonomic seating options to enhance student comfort, posture, and concentration. Research has shown that superiorly designed furniture reduces physical unease and improves mental performance. Adjustable workstations, stand workstations, and multi-purpose chairs are increasing in popularity to suit different age groups, ensuring a healthier and more productive learning space. Research has shown that ergonomic chairs positively affect students' posture, well-being, and performance.
Sustainability and Green Initiatives
The trend towards green school furniture is gaining momentum. Schools and institutions prefer furniture made from recycled products, sustainably sourced wood, and non-toxic coatings. Businesses are coming up with new products to meet these demands through the use of biodegradable plastics, low-emitting adhesives, and energy-efficient manufacturing, all of which contribute to a more sustainable learning environment. A study by the National School Supply and Equipment Association found that schools that budgeted for customized furniture increased by 15% in 2022. The trend is expected to continue as schools seek to create more adaptable learning environments.
United States School Furniture Market Challenges
High Quality and Customized Furniture Expenses
Quality school furniture with emphasis on ergonomics and technology integration is very expensive, and this is a issue for schools with tight budgets. Furthermore, customization and modularity of furniture typically require a lot of money, restricting its widespread use in public and rural schools.
Supply Chain Disruptions and Raw Material Shortages
The American school furniture business is experiencing colossal setbacks resulting from supply chain disruption at present. This has caused delays in production and increased costs of raw materials like wood, metal, and plastic. It has also been compounded by global shipping and shortages of labor, leading to uncertainties in product availability and price.
Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue
- Smith System (Steelcase Inc.)
- MillerKnoll, Inc.
- The HON Company
- Virco
- Fleetwood Group
- VS America, Inc.
- Hertz Furniture
- Paragon Furniture
- Haskell Education
- Marco Group
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.98 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$3.66 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.0%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. United States School Furniture Market
6. Market Share
6.1 By Product
6.2 By Material
6.3 By Application
6.4 By Distribution Channel
6.5 By Region
7. Product
7.1 Seating Furniture
7.2 Storage Units
7.3 Lab Furniture
7.4 Others
8. Material
8.1 Wood
8.2 Metal
8.3 Plastic
8.4 Others
9. Application
9.1 Classroom
9.2 Library and Labs
9.3 Others
10. Distribution channel
10.1 Offline
10.2 Online
11. Region
11.1 East
11.2 West
11.3 North
11.4 South
12. Porter's Five Analysis
12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3 Degree of Rivalry
12.4 Threat of New Entrants
12.5 Threat of Substitutes
13. SWOT Analysis
13.1 Strength
13.2 Weakness
13.3 Opportunity
13.4 Threat
14. Company Analysis
