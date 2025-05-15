Caro Holdings & Animoat Partner to Expand Distribution of Innovative Pet Bowls

SHEFFIELD, United Kingdom, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caro Holdings Inc. (OTC: CAHO), through its subsidiary, has been named agency of record by Value Added Technologies LLC (d/b/a Animoat) to deliver full-service support aimed at increasing sales and expanding the brand's geographic reach.

Animoat, an emerging brand in the pet bowl category, has developed the Ani-moat Pet Feeder—a patented, veterinarian-backed product designed to promote cleaner, healthier mealtimes for cats and small dogs. With a moat-style water channel that repels ants and an elevated ergonomic design that supports digestion and joint comfort, the Ani-moat sits at the intersection of health, hygiene, and smart pet care.

Caro will support Animoat by optimising its online presence through product storytelling, logistics coordination, and conversion-focused campaigns. This includes helping the brand list on key online marketplaces such as Amazon, along with retail outreach, operations planning, and fulfilment partnerships to ensure reliable delivery across all channels.

To further enhance digital performance, Caro will deploy its AI Chat Agent platform to improve customer service and drive online conversions. The system uses conversational AI to offer real-time assistance, reduce cart abandonment, and streamline support.

Driven by rising pet ownership and increased interest in pet wellness, the U.S. pet bowl market forms part of a global sector valued at USD 3.48 billion in 2023, with projections reaching nearly USD 5.57 billion by 2032.

"We’re proud to support Animoat as they scale from a product-led startup to a trusted name in pet bowls and accessories," said Meriesha Rennalls, COO of Caro Holdings. "Our team is focused on building market visibility and delivering sustainable growth through strategic execution."

The partnership reflects Caro’s broader mission to accelerate growth for high-potential direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands using performance marketing, e-commerce optimisation, and AI-powered tools.

About Caro Holdings Inc.

Caro Holdings is dedicated to accelerating the growth of brands through digital innovation and AI-powered solutions. Its services include e-commerce strategy, digital marketing, AI voice technology, logistics support, and growth capital. Learn more at www.caroholdings.com.

About Value Added Technologies LLC

Animoat designs pet products focused on wellness, simplicity, and functionality. Its flagship Ani-moat Feeder offers a hygienic, design-forward solution for pet mealtimes. Learn more at www.animoat.com.

Caro Holdings Inc.

+1 786-755-3210

ir@caroholdings.com