Summit Products Group Launches to Transform Surgical and Regenerative Healthcare

DALLAS, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Providers now have access to new surgical options designed to support precision and regeneration in the operating room, thanks to Summit Products Group, an emerging healthcare solutions provider that aims to “transform surgical and regenerative innovation.” The company is announcing its formal launch and a strategic partnership with NovaBone Products, a leading developer of regenerative medicine biomaterials.

“Our growing portfolio is specifically engineered for surgical applications, which is ideal for OR and procedural settings,” said Greg Yager, chief commercialization officer of Summit Products Group. “We’re purpose-built for surgical precision and are building a platform that not only brings novel technologies to life—but also ensures they reach the hands of the providers who need them most.”

With a focus on identifying product breakthroughs and supporting their path to market, Summit Products Group is committed to bridging the gap between innovation and real-world application. From FDA navigation and integrated logistics to field execution and provider enablement, Summit Products Group delivers end-to-end solutions that streamline access to advanced technologies for surgical and wound care professionals.

“In conjunction with the official launch, we’re excited to announce our partnership with NovaBone Products, one of our industry’s leading innovators,” noted Yager. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to advancing surgical and regenerative wound care technologies and is one of many to come.”

Yager added that the NovaBone partnership is the first of several strategic alliances with leading healthcare technology companies, designed to increase clinician access to advanced healthcare technology systems.

“NovaBone developed the first bioactive synthetic bone graft offered to the orthopedic community and has long been at the forefront of bioactive glass bone graft devices,” added Yager.

Under the agreement, Summit Products Group will serve as an exclusive distributor of NovaForm® Wound Matrix, NovaBone’s proprietary bioglass and collagen-based wound dressing, which recently received 510(k) clearance from the FDA. It is intended for use in the management of partial and full-thickness wounds, such as pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers and surgical wounds. The highly conformable, bioengineered matrix is designed to protect the wound, while maintaining a moist environment that supports the body’s natural healing process.

“Partnering with Summit Products Group allows us to accelerate the growth of NovaForm® in the acute wound space,” said Scott Day, senior director of business development at NovaBone Products. “Summit’s already expansive distribution network, coupled with their expertise in the space, make them an ideal partner as we work to bring innovative and regenerative solutions to more patients and providers.”

A Halma company, NovaBone is a privately held medical technology company based in Florida since 2002. NovaBone has developed numerous formulations and delivery systems of its patented, bioactive technology platform, resulting in accelerated bone growth. Its exclusively formulated bone graft substitute has been used for the repair of osseous defects throughout the skeletal system for more than a decade and has been used in more than a million clinical applications, with unparalleled success, validating the safety and efficacy of NovaBone’s technology. On the web: www.novabone.com.

Headquartered in Dallas, Summit Products Group is a specialized healthcare company dedicated to advancing surgical and regenerative solutions. With a mission to innovate, cultivate and elevate market-leading solutions, Summit Products Group identifies breakthrough products, guides them through regulatory pathways and delivers them to providers who demand clinical excellence. Through strategic partnerships, integrated logistics, and a deep understanding of FDA compliance, Summit Products Group brings clarity and confidence to the commercialization of novel technologies. On the web: www.summitproductsgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Krista Simmons

Bluebonnet Public Relations

682-225-9135

krista@bluebonnetpublicrelations.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.