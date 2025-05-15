Bavencio (Avelumab) Markets, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bavencio (Avelumab) Market Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Bavencio (Avelumab) market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.

The bavencio (avelumab) market consists of sales of monotherapy and combination therapy. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Market growth during the historic period can be attributed to the increasing demand for immunotherapy treatments, advancements in monoclonal antibody technologies, expanding oncology research funding, growing awareness of innovative cancer therapies, and a focus on personalized medicine.



In the forecast period, growth is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of combination immunotherapies, advancements in precision medicine, rising healthcare expenditure, and a growing focus on biologics in cancer treatment. Ongoing clinical trials exploring novel applications, supportive regulatory frameworks, and an aging global population will also contribute to market growth. Major trends during this period include advancements in immune checkpoint inhibitors, rising investment in oncology R&D, expansion into emerging markets, development of next-generation immunotherapies, collaborations for enhanced drug delivery systems, and a focus on cost-effective treatment solutions.



The rising prevalence of cancer is expected to drive the growth of the bavencio (avelumab) market. Cancer, a group of diseases characterized by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells, is increasingly prevalent due to factors such as poor lifestyle choices, environmental pollutants, and advances in diagnostic techniques. Bavencio (avelumab) is an immune checkpoint inhibitor that works by enhancing the body's natural immune response, targeting and destroying cancer cells. This mechanism offers hope for improving survival rates and quality of life for cancer patients. For example, in January 2023, the American Cancer Society reported 1,958,310 new cancer cases and 609,820 cancer-related deaths in the United States, highlighting the growing burden of cancer and the increasing demand for effective treatments like bavencio.



A key trend in the bavencio market is the adoption of strategic partnerships to enhance technology integration and expand market reach. Strategic partnerships involve collaborations between organizations to combine resources, expertise, and efforts toward achieving mutual objectives. For instance, in May 2025, Aulos Bioscience, a US-based immuno-oncology company, partnered with Merck KGaA, a German science and technology company, to conduct a clinical trial evaluating the combination of AU-007, an IL-2 therapeutic, with Bavencio and low-dose aldesleukin. This Phase 2 trial aims to assess the combination's potential in treating solid tumors, with Bavencio's anti-PD-L1 properties and AU-007's immune-enhancing mechanism showing promise in preclinical studies.



In March 2023, Merck KGaA acquired exclusive worldwide rights to Bavencio from Pfizer Inc., reflecting its strategy to strengthen its oncology portfolio. This acquisition underscores the importance of Bavencio as a vital treatment for various cancers, including metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma and advanced renal cell carcinoma, and highlights Merck's commitment to advancing cancer treatment options.



Bavencio (avelumab) is a medication used to treat certain types of cancer. It contains avelumab, an immunotherapy that helps the body's immune system recognize and attack cancer cells. The main indications for bavencio (avelumab) include Merkel cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), urothelial carcinoma, and gastric cancer. Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) is a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer that originates in the Merkel cells, located in the outermost layer of the skin (epidermis). Bavencio is administered via various routes, including intravenous and subcutaneous, and is used by various end-users such as hospitals, clinics, and cancer research institutes.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Bavencio (Avelumab) Market Characteristics



3. Bavencio (Avelumab) Market Biologic Drug Characteristics

3.1. Molecule Type

3.2. Route of Administration (ROA)

3.3. Mechanism of Action (MOA)

3.4. Safety and Efficacy



4. Bavencio (Avelumab) Market Trends and Strategies



5. Bavencio (Avelumab) Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market



6. Global Bavencio (Avelumab) Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

6.1. Global Bavencio (Avelumab) PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

6.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

6.3. Global Bavencio (Avelumab) Market Growth Rate Analysis

6.4. Global Bavencio (Avelumab) Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

6.5. Global Bavencio (Avelumab) Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

6.6. Global Bavencio (Avelumab) Total Addressable Market (TAM)



7. Global Bavencio (Avelumab) Market Pricing Analysis & Forecasts



8. Bavencio (Avelumab) Market Segmentation

8.1. Global Bavencio (Avelumab) Market, Segmentation by Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Merkel Cell Carcinoma

Non Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Urothelial Carcinoma

Gastric Cancer

8.2. Global Bavencio (Avelumab) Market, Segmentation by Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

8.3. Global Bavencio (Avelumab) Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Clinics

Cancer Research Institutes

9. Global Bavencio (Avelumab) Market Epidemiology of Clinical Indications

9.1. Drug Side Effects

9.2. Incidence and Prevalence of Clinical Indications



10. Bavencio (Avelumab) Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Bavencio (Avelumab) Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Bavencio (Avelumab) Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uwbhcm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.