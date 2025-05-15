Enbrel (Etanercept) Market Research Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Insights & Forecasts 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enbrel (Etanercept) Market Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Enbrel (Etanercept) market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.

Enbrel (etanercept) is a biologic medication that treats various autoimmune conditions by inhibiting the activity of tumor necrosis factor (TNF), a protein involved in inflammation. It is a synthetic version of a naturally occurring protein in the body, designed to bind to TNF and block its interaction with its receptors, reducing inflammation. Enbrel is usually administered through subcutaneous injection, either by a healthcare professional or by patients themselves at home.

Major players operating in the enbrel (etanercept) market are Amgen Inc; Pfizer Inc. North America was the largest region in the enbrel (etanercept) market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in enbrel (etanercept) report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the enbrel (etanercept) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



The primary types of enbrel (etanercept) include brand drugs and biosimilars. It is used to treat autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis by blocking TNF. Enbrel is available in both liquid solution and powder for injection forms.



The growth observed during the historic period can be attributed to the approval of multiple indications, strong adoption by physicians, the introduction of patient-friendly injection devices, a growing healthcare focus on cost-effective treatments for chronic diseases, extensive clinical trials, and positive outcomes.



Market growth during the forecast period can be driven by the aging global population, the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, rising preference for biologics, the introduction of biosimilars, and increased government funding and insurance coverage. Key trends during this period include its use in pediatric populations, a rise in home-based treatments, integration of digital health, combination therapy approaches, and advancements in genomics and biomarker research.



The surging prevalence of autoimmune conditions is expected to significantly propel the growth of the enbrel (etanercept) market. Autoimmune conditions, where the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's healthy tissues, are increasing due to factors such as genetic susceptibility, environmental triggers, and improved diagnosis and awareness. Enbrel, which inhibits tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-a), is highly effective in treating autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and plaque psoriasis. By blocking TNF-a, Enbrel helps reduce inflammation, alleviate symptoms, and slow disease progression. For instance, in June 2024, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reported that 514,000 Australians were living with rheumatoid arthritis in 2022. The increasing prevalence of such conditions will continue to drive demand for enbrel.



A key trend in the enbrel (etanercept) market is the development of innovative TNF inhibitors to manage autoimmune diseases. TNF inhibitors block the TNF protein, which is responsible for inflammation and immune responses, thereby helping to reduce symptoms like joint swelling and pain. In October 2023, Amgen Inc. received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Enbrel to manage juvenile psoriatic arthritis (JPsA) in children aged two and older. This approval marks a significant advancement in the use of Enbrel for younger patients.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Enbrel (Etanercept) Market Characteristics



3. Enbrel (Etanercept) Market Biologic Drug Characteristics

3.1. Molecule Type

3.2. Route of Administration (ROA)

3.3. Mechanism of Action (MOA)

3.4. Safety and Efficacy



4. Enbrel (Etanercept) Market Trends and Strategies



5. Enbrel (Etanercept) Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market



6. Global Enbrel (Etanercept) Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

6.1. Global Enbrel (Etanercept) PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

6.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

6.3. Global Enbrel (Etanercept) Market Growth Rate Analysis

6.4. Global Enbrel (Etanercept) Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

6.5. Global Enbrel (Etanercept) Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

6.6. Global Enbrel (Etanercept) Total Addressable Market (TAM)



7. Global Enbrel (Etanercept) Market Pricing Analysis & Forecasts



8. Enbrel (Etanercept) Market Segmentation

8.1. Global Enbrel (Etanercept) Market, Segmentation by Product, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Brands Drugs

Biosimilar Drugs

8.2. Global Enbrel (Etanercept) Market, Segmentation by Form, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Liquid Solution

Powder For Injections

8.3. Global Enbrel (Etanercept) Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Psoriatic Arthritis

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

9. Global Enbrel (Etanercept) Market Epidemiology of Clinical Indications

9.1. Drug Side Effects

9.2. Incidence and Prevalence of Clinical Indications



10. Enbrel (Etanercept) Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Enbrel (Etanercept) Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Enbrel (Etanercept) Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

