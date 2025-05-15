Michael Sandin Appointed Interim CFO of Serstech

Serstech’s Chief Financial Officer, Simon Persson, will be on parental leave from June 1 to October 31, 2025. During this period, Michael Sandin will assume the role of interim CFO.

Michael Sandin brings over 30 years of experience in finance, including roles as an accountant and as CEO of Outbrave Finance, based in Malmö. Michael has a degree in finance from Lund University in Sweden.

“We are pleased to welcome Michael to the Serstech team during Simon’s temporary leave. His extensive experience will ensure continued financial leadership and stability during this period,” says Stefan Sandor, CEO of Serstech.

Certified advisor to Serstech is Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG).

About Serstech

Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution. Serstech’s head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.

Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com