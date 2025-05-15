Virtual Machine Market Size to Surpass USD 35.37 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Cloud Adoption and Demand for Scalable IT Infrastructure | SNS Insider

Pune, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Machine Market Size Analysis:

“The Virtual Machine Market size was USD 10.43 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 35.37 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Amazon.com Inc. (Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), AWS Lambda)

Citrix Systems Inc. (Citrix Hypervisor, Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise LP (HPE Synergy, HPE SimpliVity)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (FusionCompute, Huawei Cloud Stack)

International Business Machine Corporation (IBM PowerVM, IBM Cloud Virtual Servers)

Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft Hyper-V, Azure Virtual Machines)

Oracle Corporation (Oracle VM VirtualBox, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Compute)

VMware Inc. (VMware vSphere, VMware Workstation Pro)

Parallels Inc. (Parallels Desktop, Parallels Remote Application Server)

Red Hat Inc. (Red Hat Virtualization, Red Hat OpenStack Platform)

Cisco Systems (Cisco UCS Manager, Cisco HyperFlex)

Intel Corporation (Intel VT-x [Virtualization Technology], Intel Server GPU)

Virtual Machine Market Report Scope:

Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Cloud-Driven Demand Accelerates Virtual Machine Market Expansion with Focus on Flexibility and Cost Efficiency

The Virtual Machine market is rapidly expanding as demand for flexible and efficient computing is increasing. With the rapid expansion of cloud computing, VMs have been increasingly accepted due to their ability to reduce resource wastage and cost. Cloud-based virtual machines are especially popular in hybrid and multi-cloud scenarios, providing businesses with the flexibility to run applications on-premises, in the cloud, or various clouds, and be able to leverage cloud services alongside their on-premises systems.

The U.S. Virtual Machine (VM) Market was valued at USD 2.61 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.09 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2024 to 2032. This increase is fueled especially by the broad implementation of cloud and virtualization and AI related workloads.” VMs are widely used in organizations for simplifying infrastructure management, improving scalability as well as operating efficiency. Increasing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud solutions, combined with advancements in hypervisor technology, is driving market growth.

Segment Analysis

By Type, System Virtual Machines Lead 2023 Market with 64% Share, While Process VMs Set to Surge at 15.6% CAGR Through 2032[

In 2023, the System Virtual Machine segment dominated the market, accounting for 64.00% of total revenue. This leadership is due to its wide adoption in data centers, enterprise IT, and cloud. System VMs also allow running multiple OSes on a single physical server, contributing to resource optimization and cost reduction for enterprises. Advances in hypervisor technology and cloud VM products have also increased speed and security, and hence usage.

The Process Virtual Machine segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. This expansion is driven by the increasing demand for efficient runtime environments. Process VMs are most commonly used to run software applications, but they are also widely implemented in developed containerized applications, serverless computing, and other cloud computing applications, processes, and IT operations these days.

By vertical, BFSI leads the Virtual Machine Market with a 29% Share in 2023; the Government Sector is set for the Fastest Growth Amid Digital Transformation.

The BFSI sector contributed the highest revenue share of 29.00% in 2023, as the industry increasingly adopts virtualization to have a scalable and secure IT infrastructure. Banks are improving their data security, high-frequency transaction, and disaster recovery capabilities, using virtual machines. The Government & Public sector is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as organizations in this sector are among the early adopters of new and emerging technologies, as they can be effectively used to thwart cyber-criminal activities.

Virtual Machine Market Segmentation:

By Type

System Virtual Machine

Process Virtual Machine

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Vertical

BFSIs

Telecommunications & ITES

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Others

North America Leads Virtual Machine Market with 38% Share in 2023; Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region at 15.7% CAGR.

North America held the virtual machine (VM) Market share of around 38% in 2023. This leadership is attributed to the robust adoption of cloud technology, powerful IT infrastructure, as well as the massive implementation of virtualization technologies in enterprises across the region. The dominance of North America is attributed to leading cloud service providers, large-scale investment in data centers, and the rising need for a virtualized environment in BFSI, healthcare, and the government sector.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Virtual Machine (VM) market, projected to expand at a CAGR of 15.7% over the forecast period. This fast-growing market is driven by the increasing demand for cloud-based virtualization, growth in the spending towards IT, and the increase in digital businesses in developing economies such as China, India, and Southeast Asia. Virtualization is gaining adoption from governments and organizations in the region to increase operational efficiency, handle mass storage of data, and bolster cybersecurity systems.

Recent Developments

In November 2024 an HPE VM Essentials virtualization product that can operate across HPE and non-HPE platforms. This solution looks to supply customers with a consume- what-you-need model virtualization solution that can possibly be of interest to those that are tired of the virtualization alternatives.

In November 2024, Microsoft unveiled major improvements to its Azure Cloud platform, announcing new virtual machines (VMs) and improved cooling and power delivery technologies to accommodate the increasing requirements of Artificial Intelligence (AI) workloads.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Virtual Machine Market Segmentation By Organization Size

8. Virtual Machine Market Segmentation By Vertical

9. Virtual Machine Market Segmentation By Type

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

