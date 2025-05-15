BarTrack to Debut Soda Monitoring System at 2025 National Restaurant Association Show

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BarTrack, the industry leader in sensor-based beverage analytics, will unveil its new Soda Monitoring System at the 2025 National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show in Chicago from May 17–20 at booth #4179, attendees will get a hands-on look at how BarTrack’s latest innovation is solving key operational challenges in soda fountain management—alongside its full suite of Smart Draft System™ technology that’s helping hospitality operators elevate beverage quality, reduce waste, and drive profitability.

In addition to its core platform, which captures data on flow, temperature, pressure, line cleanliness, and cooler conditions without the need for invasive flow meters—BarTrack will debut its new Soda Monitoring System, designed to tackle long-standing challenges in fountain beverage operations.





Solving the Biggest Operational Challenges in Soda Management

Operators serving soda have traditionally faced major blind spots that lead to inconsistent beverage quality, limited inventory visibility, operational inefficiencies, and unexpected equipment downtime. These challenges not only erode guest satisfaction but can result in an increase of product waste and premature equipment failure.

BarTrack’s new soda monitoring solution directly addresses these pain points. By continuously tracking CO₂ levels, temperature, pressure, flow rate, syrup-to-water ratios, and syrup age, the system ensures that operators maintain high beverage standards and can prevent downtime from occurring.

“We’re excited to announce the newest addition to our smart beverage ecosystem includes soda monitoring. This disruptive technology will give operators real-time visibility into their soda systems—just like we’ve done for draft beer,” said Brett Danielson, CEO of BarTrack. “This means better-tasting drinks, fewer service disruptions, and a longer lifespan for expensive equipment.”

Key Benefits of BarTrack’s Soda Monitoring System:

Quality Control : Ensure perfect carbonation, ratio, and temperature—creating a consistent guest experience across every location.



Reduced Downtime : Diagnose equipment issues early through real-time remote monitoring, avoiding costly service interruptions.



Extended Equipment Life : Maintain optimal operating conditions to reduce stress on hardware and prevent premature failures.



Inventory Management & Forecasting : Track every ounce of product to reduce waste, automate reordering, and optimize stocking.



POS Integration & Data Insights : Tie sales to product usage for precise variance reporting and theft detection.



Line Cleaning & Compliance: Confirm cleaning schedules, duration, and effectiveness to meet health standards and maintain drink quality.



Using BarTrack’s app and cloud-based dashboard, operators can access daily, weekly, and monthly reports with actionable insights, enabling data-driven decision-making. On average, BarTrack clients have seen up to a 30% reduction in beverage costs and more than $100,000 in additional annual profits per location.

BarTrack’s debut of its soda monitoring system—alongside its Smart Draft System and Smart Glycol™ Monitoring platform—marks a major step in delivering full-spectrum beverage management solutions.

Visit www.bartrack.beer or stop by Booth #4179 at the 2025 National Restaurant Association Show to see the technology in action.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac4e1948-9ded-441c-9206-195188203303