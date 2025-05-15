Agricultural Tractor Industry Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring John Deere, CNH Industrial, AGCO, KUBOTA, Mahindra & Mahindra, Claas, Escorts, Titan Machinery

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Tractor Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market for agricultural tractors is estimated to reach USD 68.87 billion by 2024, spurred by growing mechanization in agriculture. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.47% between 2025 and 2033, reaching USD 111.22 billion by 2033. Market growth is spurred by factors such as growing food demand, technology innovation, and government incentives for new agriculture.







Farm tractors are specialized equipment utilized in agriculture to carry out operations like plowing, tilling, planting, and harvesting. They increase productivity by minimizing human labor and increasing efficiency in agricultural work. Tractors are of different types, such as utility tractors, row crop tractors, and compact tractors, for diverse farming requirements.



The world consumption of farm tractors is increasing with growing mechanization in farming, population, and the demand for greater food output. Developed nations such as the U.S., Germany, and Japan have superior adoption rates of sophisticated tractors with automation and GPS technology. On the other hand, developing nations like India, China, and Brazil are witnessing a spurt in the demand for tractors because of government subsidies and advanced farming methods. Demand for electric and fuel-efficient tractors is also rising as sustainability becomes a concern. With technological development and growing concerns for food security, the world agricultural tractor market is likely to grow steadily over the next few years.



Drivers of Growth in the Global Agricultural Tractor Market

Increased Mechanization in Agriculture



The need for greater efficiency and productivity in agriculture has led to extensive mechanization, creating demand for farm tractors. Farmers are using tractors to carry out manual tasks like plowing, sowing, and harvesting more effectively. Government schemes in developing nations, such as subsidies and loan facilities, urge farmers to spend money on mechanized farming machines. Moreover, the lack of skilled farmhands has also expedited the usage of tractors, providing higher yields and lesser reliance on labor.

The demand for contemporary farming techniques, aided by precision agriculture, is anticipated to maintain this rate of growth for the next several years. Aug 2024, AGCO Corporation, agricultural equipment and precision ag technology, will be promoting new products as well as solutions oriented toward the farmer. Items include new tractors from Massey Ferguson, Fendt, and exhibiting by PTx TrimbleT, Precision Planting, as well as FarmerCore.



Technological Innovations and Smart Tractors



The incorporation of new technologies in tractors, including GPS, automation, telematics, and artificial intelligence, is transforming the agricultural industry. Intelligent tractors with precision farming features allow farmers to maximize field operations, reduce wastage, and increase productivity. Electric and autonomous tractors are becoming popular because they save fuel and have a lower environmental footprint.

In addition, sensor technology and IoT application innovations aid in monitoring soil health and enhancing resource management. These technological advancements are likely to propel strong growth in the agricultural tractor market as farmers continue to look for sophisticated and efficient solutions for contemporary farming. July 2024, Monarch Tractor's driver-optional smart tractor and Wingspan Ag Intelligence platform made history with a record-breaking $133 million Series C funding round, the largest in the history of agricultural robotics.



Government Support and Subsidies



Most governments across the globe are encouraging agricultural mechanization with financial support and subsidies. Schemes on sustainable agriculture, rural growth, and farm productivity urge farmers to make investments in new equipment, such as tractors. Nations such as India, China, and Brazil offer incentives, credit lines, and tax concessions to buy farm equipment like tractors.

In the European Union and North America, regulations on precision farming and sustainable farming also enhance the use of tractors. These government-sponsored programs lower the cost of finance for farmers and make tractors more affordable, playing a major role in market growth. Feb 2025, The Indian government's Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanization (SMAM) assists small and marginal farmers by providing subsidies of 20% to 50% on the purchase of tractors, with priority to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and women farmers.



Challenges in the Global Agricultural Tractor Market

High Initial Investment and Maintenance Costs



Farm tractors, particularly those of advanced technology, are costly to purchase and, therefore, out of reach for small- and medium-scale farmers. Further, the maintenance and repair costs of new tractors, in terms of fuel, spare parts, and maintenance services, contribute to the total expenses.

Financial aid is available in some countries, but cost is still a serious problem for developing nations. Farmers use second-hand tractors as a rule, which does not stimulate the sales of new high-tech models. The high-cost element prevents the extensive use of tractors, especially in areas with low farm revenues and poor access to credit.



Environmental and Regulatory Challenges



More stringent environmental regulations regarding emissions and fuel usage challenge the agricultural tractor industry. Conventional diesel tractors emit greenhouse gases, placing pressure on manufacturers to create environmentally friendly alternatives. Governments are enacting tough emission regulations, mandating producers to invest in eco-friendly solutions like electric and hybrid tractors.

Fluctuating fuel prices and trade policies pose barriers to mass-market adoption due to the high price and limited infrastructure for electric farm equipment. Fluctuating fuel prices and shifting trade policies affect the entire market, leaving manufacturers and farmers with uncertainties.

Key Players Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue

John Deere's

CNH Industrial

AGCO Corporation

KUBOTA Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra

ClaasKGaAmbH

Escorts Ltd.

Titan Machinery Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $68.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $111.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Agricultural Tractor Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Engine Power

6.3 By Application

6.4 By Countries



7. Horse Power

7.1 Lesser than 40 HP

7.2 40 HP to 99 HP

7.3 100 HP to 150 HP

7.4 151 HP to 200 HP

7.5 201 HP to 270 HP

7.6 271 HP to 350 HP

7.7 Greater than 350 HP



8. Type

8.1 Orchard Tractors

8.2 Row-crop Tractors

8.3 Other Types



9. Application

9.1 Harvesting

9.2 Seed Sowing

9.3 Spraying

9.4 Others



10. Countries

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 United Kingdom

10.2.6 Belgium

10.2.7 Netherlands

10.2.8 Turkey

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 Australia

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 Thailand

10.3.7 Malaysia

10.3.8 Indonesia

10.3.9 New Zealand

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 South Africa

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 UAE



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Competition

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threats



13. Key Players Analysis

