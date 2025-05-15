United States Wine Cooler Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Whirlpool, Danby, Frigidaire, Haier, NewAir, Kalamera, Robert Bosch, EdgeStar, Avanti Products, and Vinotemp

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Wine Cooler Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States wine cooler market size was around USD 332 million in 2024 and is expected to grow to around USD 522.3 million by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.17% during the period from 2025 to 2033

The growth is fueled by rising wine consumption in American homes, prompting consumers to spend on wine coolers for safe storage. In addition, the increasing need for high-end wine cooler storage and the expanding use of home entertainment drive the market's growth.







Wine coolers are favored for home entertainment purposes since they ensure convenient access to perfectly chilled wine for special events and gatherings. With the rising consumption of wine in the U.S., the demand for wine coolers also increases, hence becoming a vital appliance for wine enthusiasts.



Growth Drivers in the United States Wine Cooler Market

Rising Wine Consumption and Home Entertainment Trends



The increasing popularity of wine drinking in the U.S. has driven demand for wine coolers. Increasing numbers of consumers are spending money on proper wine storage to preserve flavors and quality. The home entertainment trend, with individuals hosting wine tastings and social events, has also driven the market's growth.

As more Americans become interested in wine culture, demand for convenient and fashionable storage solutions continues to increase. Based on Wine Institute's latest data: Americans drank 2.86 gallons of wine per capita in 2022 (the lowest since 2.85 gallons in 2015). The Americans collectively drank 964 million gallons of wine in 2022, the lowest since 915 million gallons in 2015.



Premium and Smart Appliance Growth



They are moving towards premium kitchen appliances, such as smart wine coolers that have temperature control, humidity control, and digital readouts. Smart home technology integration enables users to remotely monitor and change their wine storage conditions using mobile applications.

Growth in upscale kitchen renovation and the focus on the visual aesthetic design of the interior have likewise stimulated demand for minimalist and hi-tech wine coolers. In January 2023, Samsung Electronics introduced a new column fridge, the "Bespoke Infinite Line.". The freezer and fridge had a total capacity of 805 liters, and the wine cellar provides space for storage of up to 101 bottles.



Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer and E-Commerce Sales



Internet shopping has increased the availability of wine coolers, with customers buying appliances directly from the retailer or manufacturer. E-commerce sites provide products with varying specifications, competitive prices, and customer feedback, hence easy comparison and purchase of the ideal wine cooler. The home delivery and rising web-based promotions have gone a long way in stimulating the market's expansion.

In November 2024, Samsung Electronics America one of its subsidiary, Dacor launched undercounter collection of upscale range kitchen appliances. They are offering collection which is in beverage refrigeration as well as in wine cellar design. Wine cellar has double zones of temperature, precision rails as well as company made GlideRack system constructed of top-quality oak wood.



Problems of the United States Wine Cooler Industry

Expensive Initial Purchase and Maintenance Cost



Wine coolers, particularly premium units, are pricey and therefore not necessarily a commodity, but an accessory. Even better, there's the maintenance price tag attached, including changing cooling systems or troubleshooting humidity controls, which contribute to the cost factor. This will keep some customers who prioritize savings from investing in wine coolers.



Lack of Storage in City Flats



Space in many homes, particularly for city dwellers, is limited. Compact apartments will not accommodate large and built-in wine coolers, which shrinks the market demand for high-capacity wine coolers. The issue forces companies to find solutions through compact and space-saving models like under-counter and countertop designs.

14. Company Analysis

