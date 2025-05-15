Building Management System Market Size and Share Analysis Forecast Report 2025-2033

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Management System Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Building Management Systems (BMS) Market is set for significant expansion, expected to grow from USD 12.38 billion in 2024 to USD 40.81 billion by 2033, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.17% from 2025 to 2033. This growth is propelled by factors such as increasing energy efficiency demands, the rise of smart buildings, IoT integration, stringent sustainability regulations, and advances in technology.

As a critical component in modern construction, a Building Management System monitors and controls key building functions-such as energy management, lighting, security, and HVAC. By automating these processes, BMS helps reduce operational costs, enhance occupant comfort, and achieve energy savings, becoming indispensable in commercial, industrial, and residential buildings.

The drive towards smart buildings and sustainable practices is further fueled by government policies supporting environmental conservation. Furthermore, technological advancements in AI, cloud computing, and data analytics are enhancing BMS capabilities, offering real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and improved performance efficiency.

Energy Efficiency Demand: Organizations seek significant energy and cost savings via optimized control over systems, driven by global sustainability focus.

Sustainability Regulations: Heightened environmental laws necessitate BMS for compliance, exemplified by a partnership between Green-building Efficiency and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology in October 2023.

Technological Advancements: Innovations, including AI and IoT, bolster BMS, facilitating automated decision-making and real-time data insights.

United States: Growth driven by government-backed sustainability programs and technological enhancements. The acquisition of KE2 Therm Solutions by ACUITY BRANDS in May 2023 exemplifies industry consolidation.

Germany: Sustainability initiatives fuel market expansion, with smart building solutions leading in major cities like Berlin and Frankfurt.

China: Government emphasis on smart cities and stringent efficiency standards drive rapid BMS adoption, with Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen at the forefront.

Saudi Arabia: Vision 2030 bolsters BMS adoption, with growth spurred by sustainable infrastructure pursuits and urbanization.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $12.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $40.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.1% Regions Covered Global



Cisco Systems Inc.

Hitachi Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

United Technologies Corporation

Trane Technologies

Huawei Technologies Corporation

Hubbell Inc.

