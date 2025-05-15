Jemperli (Dostarlimab) Market Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Insights & Forecasts 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Jemperli (Dostarlimab) Market Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Jemperli (Dostarlimab) market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.

Jemperli (dostarlimab) is a monoclonal antibody utilized in cancer immunotherapy. It functions as a PD-1 inhibitor, preventing the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands, thereby boosting the immune system's ability to combat cancer. It is mainly approved for the treatment of certain types of endometrial and non-small cell lung cancers.

The primary patient demographics for jemperli (dostarlimab) include adult patients, elderly patients, and high-risk groups. Adult patients are individuals aged 18 and above. Jemperli (dostarlimab) is used to treat adult patients with specific advanced or recurrent cancers, particularly endometrial or mismatch repair-deficient tumors, by strengthening the immune response against cancer cells. It is used in cancer treatment and combination therapy, and it is distributed through hospitals, specialty clinics, pharmacies, and online pharmacies.



The jemperli (dostarlimab) market consists of sales of jemperli (dostarlimab-gxly) injection and jemperli plus chemotherapy. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

Market growth during the historic period can be attributed to regulatory approvals, a rise in cancer incidence, an aging population, the increasing adoption of targeted therapies, and reimbursement support. The anticipated growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion into new cancer indications, increased demand for combination therapies, broader healthcare access, the rise of personalized medicine, and growing oncology drug budgets. Key trends during this period include innovations in monoclonal antibodies, a shift towards combination immunotherapies, a heightened focus on patient-centric treatments, the integration of artificial intelligence in drug development, and a growing emphasis on rare and underserved cancers.



The rising incidence of cancer is expected to drive the growth of the jemperli (dostarlimab) market in the future. The increase in cancer cases is attributed to factors such as poor nutrition, smoking, obesity, environmental pollution, and heightened screening, along with an aging population and lifestyle changes among younger individuals. Jemperli (dostarlimab) is used to treat advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, especially in patients with mismatch repair deficiency, by enhancing the immune system's response against cancer cells when combined with chemotherapy

For example, in August 2024, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare projected that by 2034, Australia would see approximately 209,000 new cancer diagnoses, a notable increase from the estimated 169,000 cases in 2024, driven by a growing population and rising cancer rates. Moreover, cancer is expected to account for about 3 out of every 10 deaths in Australia in 2024. As a result, the increasing cancer incidence is fueling the growth of the jemperli (dostarlimab) market.



The increasing demand for personalized medicine is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the jemperli (dostarlimab) market in the future. Personalized medicine tailors treatment and healthcare decisions based on the individual characteristics, needs, and genetic profile of each patient. This demand is driven by advances in genomics, targeted therapies, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases requiring more precise treatments.

Personalized medicine enhances the effectiveness of jemperli (dostarlimab) by targeting specific genetic mutations in tumors, such as mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) or microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) cancers. For instance, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported that the FDA approved 16 new personalized treatments for rare disease patients in 2023, a significant increase from the six approvals in 2022. Among the newly approved treatments, seven were cancer drugs, further underscoring the growing demand for personalized medicine and its impact on the jemperli (dostarlimab) market.



A key trend in the jemperli (dostarlimab) market revolves around innovations in cancer treatment, such as chemotherapy. Chemotherapy uses powerful drugs to target and destroy rapidly growing cells, particularly cancer cells. It can be used as a curative or palliative approach and is often combined with other therapies to improve effectiveness and manage symptoms. For example, in July 2023, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), a UK-based biopharma company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Jemperli (dostarlimab). This submission sought to expand its use in combination with chemotherapy for treating adult patients with mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR) or microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Jemperli (Dostarlimab) Market Characteristics



3. Jemperli (Dostarlimab) Market Biologic Drug Characteristics

3.1. Molecule Type

3.2. Route of Administration (ROA)

3.3. Mechanism of Action (MOA)

3.4. Safety and Efficacy



4. Jemperli (Dostarlimab) Market Trends and Strategies



5. Jemperli (Dostarlimab) Market -Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market



6. Global Jemperli (Dostarlimab) Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

6.1. Global Jemperli (Dostarlimab) PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

6.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

6.3. Global Jemperli (Dostarlimab) Market Growth Rate Analysis

6.4. Global Jemperli (Dostarlimab) Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Million)

6.5. Global Jemperli (Dostarlimab) Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

6.6. Global Jemperli (Dostarlimab) Total Addressable Market (TAM)



7. Global Jemperli (Dostarlimab) Pricing Analysis & Forecasts



8. Jemperli (Dostarlimab) Market Segmentation

8.1. Global Jemperli (Dostarlimab) Market, Segmentation by Patient Demographics, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million

Adult Patients

Elderly Patients

High-Risk Groups

8.2. Global Jemperli (Dostarlimab) Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million

Cancer Treatment

Combination Therapy

8.3. Global Jemperli (Dostarlimab) Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

9. Global Jemperli (Dostarlimab) Epidemiology of Clinical Indications

9.1. Drug Side Effects

9.2. Incidence and Prevalence of Clinical Indications



10. Jemperli (Dostarlimab) Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Jemperli (Dostarlimab) Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million

10.2. Global Jemperli (Dostarlimab) Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lwfl9x

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.