Kedrab Market Research Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kedrab Market Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Kedrab market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.

Kedrab is a monoclonal antibody used for the prevention and treatment of rabies after potential exposure to the virus. Derived from human sources, it provides passive immunity by neutralizing the rabies virus, helping to prevent the disease when administered post-exposure.



The primary indications of kedrab include post-exposure prophylaxis for rabies and treatment for patients exposed to suspected rabid animals. PEP for rabies involves immediate wound cleaning, administration of rabies immunoglobulin, and a series of rabies vaccinations to stop the virus from progressing after exposure. The product is available in injectable formulations and lyophilized powders for reconstitution, with administration via intramuscular or subcutaneous injection. Kedrab is distributed through direct sales, wholesalers, distributors, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. It is used by various healthcare providers, including hospitals, emergency departments, specialty clinics, and public health organizations.



The kedrab market consists of sales of kedrab-related biopharmaceutical products, including plasma-derived therapies and other related treatments. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Market growth during the historical period can be attributed to the rising global incidence of rabies, increased public health awareness campaigns, government initiatives aimed at rabies control, high exposure to rabid animals in rural areas, and kedrab strong market presence in key regions. Growth during the market's forecast period can be driven by the increasing demand for post-exposure prophylaxis, expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, greater awareness of rabies prevention, growing funding for rabies eradication programs, and rising urbanization and pet ownership rates. Key trends in the forecast period include the development of combination immunoglobulin therapies, increased adoption of Kedrab in the Asia-Pacific region, focus on cost-effective treatment solutions, the rising use of digital health tools for rabies management, and partnerships with NGOs to expand treatment access.



The growing incidence of rabies is expected to drive the kedrab market in the future. Rabies is a nearly always fatal disease caused by exposure to rabid animals, posing a significant public health challenge, especially in regions with limited access to vaccines. The increasing occurrence of rabies is driven by factors such as inadequate vaccination of domestic animals, limited availability of post-exposure prophylaxis, and the prevalence of rabies in wildlife, particularly in underserved areas.

Kedrab, a human rabies immunoglobulin, provides immediate passive immunity to individuals exposed to the rabies virus, offering crucial protection until active immunity develops through vaccination. For example, in July 2024, a report from the American Veterinary Medical Association, a U.S.-based not-for-profit organization, stated that 54 U.S. jurisdictions reported 3,579 animal rabies cases in 2022, with 3,234 wildlife testing positive for rabies. Therefore, the rising incidence of rabies is driving the growth of the kedrab market.



A key trend in the kedrab market is the development of innovative solutions and securing regulatory approvals to enhance product offerings and gain a competitive edge in the industry. The recent FDA approval of Kedrab confirms its safety and effectiveness in children, supported by U.S. post-marketing clinical trial data. For instance, Kedrion Biopharma Inc., a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company, partnered with Kamada Ltd., an Israel-based biopharmaceutical firm, to announce that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an updated label for Kedrab (rabies immune globulin [human]), confirming its safety and effectiveness in children. This makes kedrab the first and only human rabies immune globulin (HRIG) specifically studied in a pediatric population in the U.S.



In December 2023, Kedrion Biopharma, an Italy-based biopharmaceutical company, expanded its distribution agreement with Kamada to enhance the reach of KEDRAB, a human rabies immune globulin (HRIG). This collaboration underscores Kedrion's commitment to providing vital therapies derived from hyperimmune plasma and its strategic focus on expanding its market presence in the fight against rabies and other critical diseases. Kamada Ltd. is an Israel-based biopharmaceutical company.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Kedrab Market Characteristics



3. Kedrab Market Biologic Drug Characteristics

3.1. Molecule Type

3.2. Route of Administration (ROA)

3.3. Mechanism of Action (MOA)

3.4. Safety and Efficacy



4. Kedrab Market Trends and Strategies



5. Kedrab Market -Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market



6. Global Kedrab Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

6.1. Global Kedrab PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

6.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

6.3. Global Kedrab Market Growth Rate Analysis

6.4. Global Kedrab Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Million)

6.5. Global Kedrab Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Million)

6.6. Global Kedrab Total Addressable Market (TAM)



7. Global Kedrab Pricing Analysis & Forecasts



8. Kedrab Market Segmentation

8.1. Global Kedrab Market, Segmentation by Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million

Post-Exposure Prophylaxis For Rabies

Treatment For Patients Exposed to Suspected Rabid Animals

8.2. Global Kedrab Market, Segmentation by Formulation, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million

Injectable Formulation

Lyophilized Powder For Reconstitution

8.3. Global Kedrab Market, Segmentation by Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million

Intramuscular Injection

Subcutaneous Injection

8.4. Global Kedrab Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million

Direct Sales

Wholesalers and Distributors

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

8.5. Global Kedrab Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million

Hospitals

Emergency Departments

Specialty Clinics

Public Health Organizations

9. Global Kedrab Epidemiology of Clinical Indications

9.1. Drug Side Effects

9.2. Incidence and Prevalence of Clinical Indications



10. Kedrab Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Kedrab Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million

10.2. Global Kedrab Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Million

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nhrz64

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.