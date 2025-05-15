EXL named a Leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting (F&A) Business Process Outsourcing (BPO).

The Gartner research report evaluated 16 F&A service providers according to a uniform set of criteria, placing companies into four Quadrants: Leaders, Visionaries, Niche Players and Challengers. Gartner defines Leaders as companies that “execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow.”

The report noted: “Enhanced F&A BPO offerings that meet finance’s need for more automated transactional processing focus on providing process transformation expertise, often combined with proprietary or partnered process automation technologies, including the use of AI and machine learning. Buyers benefit from these types of agreements by maturing their processes, adopting technologies that require minimum human intervention, and driving more competitive processing costs.” This is the fourth consecutive year that EXL has been named a Leader in this report.

“The demands on the modern finance department are steadily increasing, as new accounting and compliance requirements have created a vital need for faster, more accurate flow of information,” said Vikas Bhalla, president and head of AI services and operations. “Our data and AI-led approach is helping clients rise to meet these challenges, while creating new opportunities for optimization and growth.”

EXL was recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Services. As of May 13, 2025, EXL has an overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 in the Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing market, based on 68 reviews on Gartner Peer Insights™.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing, Jan Ambergen, Jeffrin Francis, Miles Onafowora, 14 April 2025

Peer Contributors, Voice of the Customer for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing Services, February 2025

Gartner and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 60,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation and recessionary economic trends, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

