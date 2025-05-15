Kenmare Resources plc

(“Kenmare” or “the Company” or “the Group”)

15 May 2025

Result of AGM

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR) held today at The Merrion Hotel, Upper Merrion Street, Dublin 2, all resolutions were duly passed on a poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Meeting to shareholders, posted 17 April 2025. In accordance with the Listing Rules, copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM (not relating to ordinary business) have been forwarded to the National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin where they will shortly be available for viewing at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

The full voting results are set out below:

Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % Votes Withheld * % Total Votes % of issued share capital voted To consider the Report of the Directors and Accounts 62,567,785 100.00 200 0.00 6,319 0.01 62,567,985 70.12 To consider the Remuneration Committee report and annual report on remuneration 61,698,779 98.62 866,057 1.38 9,468 0.02 62,564,836 70.12 To declare a final dividend of USc17.0 per share 62,567,785 100.00 200 0.00 6,319 0.01 62,567,985 70.12 To re-elect Issa Al Balushi 62,556,344 99.98 10,441 0.02 7,519 0.01 62,566,785 70.12 To re-elect Mette Dobel 62,555,620 99.98 11,165 0.02 7,519 0.01 62,566,785 70.12 To re-elect Elaine Dorward-King 62,100,204 99.25 466,581 0.75 7,519 0.01 62,566,785 70.12 To re-elect Clever Fonseca 62,556,358 99.98 10,427 0.02 7,519 0.01 62,566,785 70.12 To re-elect Tom Hickey 62,563,571 100.00 214 0.00 10,519 0.02 62,563,785 70.12 To re-elect Graham Martin 61,028,898 97.54 1,537,887 2.46 7,519 0.01 62,566,785 70.12 To re-elect Deirdre Somers 62,077,017 99.22 489,768 0.78 7,519 0.01 62,566,785 70.12 To re-elect Andrew Webb 62,556,344 99.98 10,441 0.02 7,519 0.01 62,566,785 70.12 To authorise Directors to fix auditor’s remuneration 62,555,983 99.98 12,002 0.02 6,319 0.01 62,567,985 70.12 To renew the authority to convene an EGM by 14 days’ notice.

61,406,264 98.15 1,158,721 1.85 9,319 0.01 62,564,985 70.12 To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities 59,536,243 95.17 3,019,743 4.83 18,318 0.03 62,555,986 70.11 To disapply statutory

pre-emption rights 59,536,892 95.16 3,030,843 4.84 6,319 0.01 62,567,735 70.12 To authorise market purchases 62,551,765 99.97 16,199 0.03 6,340 0.01 62,567,964 70.12 To authorise re-issue of treasury shares. 61,091,531 97.64 1,476,454 2.36 6,319 0.01 62,567,985 70.12 To amend the Articles of Association 62,547,059 99.99 3,327 0.01 23,918 0.04 62,550,386 70.10

*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.



For further information, please contact:

Kenmare Resources plc

Katharine Sutton

Investor Relations

ir@kenmareresources.com

Tel: +353 1 671 0411

Mob: +353 87 663 0875

Murray (PR advisor)

Paul O’Kane

pokane@murraygroup.ie

Tel: +353 1 498 0300

Mob: +353 86 609 0221

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world's largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma's production accounts for approximately 6% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday quality-of-life items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.