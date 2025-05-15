Ninepoint Partners LP Expands Access to Crypto and AI Leaders Strategy With Mutual Fund Series; Announces Risk Rating Change for Global Infrastructure Fund

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (Ninepoint or the Manager) is pleased to announce the expected launch of four new mutual fund series of Ninepoint Crypto and AI Leaders ETF, being Series S, Series SF, Series A and Series F. Subject to regulatory approval, each such new series will be available under both Canadian and US dollar purchase options.

Offering a mutual fund series of Ninepoint Crypto and AI Leaders ETF provides Canadian financial advisors with additional flexibility and accessibility, enabling such advisors to hold the fund in client accounts that do not support trading in exchange-traded funds. This also allows for easier integration with pre-authorized contribution plans, systematic withdrawal plans, and dollar-cost averaging strategies—tools that many advisors rely on to help clients build wealth over time.

Each new mutual fund series of Ninepoint Crypto and AI Leaders ETF will be reflected in the fund’s simplified prospectus and fund facts, each of which will be filed with Canadian securities regulators in connection with the fund’s 2025 annual renewal. Subject to regulatory approval, it is anticipated that each new mutual fund series will be available for purchase on or about May 21, 2025 under the following fund codes:

Fund Code
(CAD Purchase Option)		Fund Code
(USD Purchase Option)		Mutual Fund UnitsManagement Fee
NPP5604NPP 5600Ninepoint Crypto and AI Leaders ETF – Series A1.70%
NPP5605NPP 5601Ninepoint Crypto and AI Leaders ETF – Series F0.70%
NPP5606NPP 5602Ninepoint Crypto and AI Leaders ETF – Series S1.35%
NPP5607NPP 5603Ninepoint Crypto and AI Leaders ETF – Series SF0.35%


Series S and Series SF securities are lower management fee versions of Series A and Series F securities, available to all investors until the aggregate net asset value for the fund’s Series S securities and Series SF securities exceeds $10 million.

Risk Rating Change – Ninepoint Global Infrastructure Fund

Ninepoint also announced a risk rating change for Ninepoint Global Infrastructure Fund (the Fund). The Manager determines the risk rating for the Fund in accordance with the methodology required by the Canadian securities regulators. As a result of its annual review of the investment risk level of the Fund, the Manager has determined the risk rating change as follows:

FundPrevious Risk RatingNew Risk Rating
Ninepoint Global Infrastructure FundLow to MediumMedium


This change will be reflected in the Fund’s fund facts, which will be filed with Canadian securities regulators in connection with the Fund’s 2025 annual renewal.

There are no changes to the investment objectives or strategies of the Fund.

The investment objective of the Fund is primarily to maximize risk adjusted long-term returns and secondarily to achieve a high level of income. The Fund focuses on achieving growth of capital through securities selection and pursues a long-term investment program with the aim of generating capital gains. The Fund seeks to provide a moderate level of volatility and a low degree of correlation to other asset classes through diversifying across a relatively concentrated group of global infrastructure stocks.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $7 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the Prospectus before investing. Mutual fund securities are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the Fund will be able to maintain its NAV per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Fund will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated.

Sales Inquiries:
Ninepoint Partners LP
Neil Ross
416-945-6227
nross@ninepoint.com

Media Inquiries:
Longacre Square Partners
Kate Sylvester / Liz Shoemaker
ninepoint@longacresquare.com 


