This Cyfendus market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.



Market growth during the historic period can be attributed to factors such as increased government focus on biosecurity, a greater emphasis on post-exposure prophylaxis for anthrax, federal support for vaccine stockpiling programs, the demand for faster vaccine development in emergencies, and the introduction of anthrax monoclonal antibodies.



In the forecast period, growth is expected to be driven by the emergence of new anthrax threats, growing public health concerns, expanded government contracts and funding, the increasing need for multi-dose vaccines, and the expansion of global vaccination programs. Key trends in this period include ongoing public-private partnerships, promising clinical trial results, innovations in vaccine adjuvants, initiatives for public health emergency preparedness, and a continued focus on the consistency and safety of anthrax vaccines.



The increasing incidence of anthrax is expected to drive the growth of the cyfendus market in the coming years. Anthrax incidence refers to the frequency of anthrax cases within a specific population or geographic area over a defined period. The rising number of anthrax cases can be attributed to factors such as increased human-animal interaction in endemic areas, environmental conditions that disturb soils and release anthrax spores, and limited vaccination coverage in livestock populations.

Cyfendus is used for post-exposure protection by stimulating the immune system to produce antibodies against the anthrax bacteria when given alongside antibiotics. For instance, in December 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported 684 suspected human anthrax cases in Zambia, including four fatalities, with a case fatality ratio (CFR) of 0.6%. The highest number of cases was reported in the Sinazongwe district, which accounted for 42% of the total. This increase in anthrax incidence is driving demand for cyfendus.



Rising healthcare investments are expected to boost the growth of the cyfendus market. Healthcare investment refers to the allocation of financial resources toward improving public health outcomes, including funding medical research, healthcare infrastructure, and pharmaceuticals. The growing healthcare investment is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for innovative treatments, advancements in medical technology, and the need for efficient healthcare systems. These investments are crucial for the development, approval, and distribution of vaccines such as Cyfendus, which are essential for enhancing public health security. For example, the UK's healthcare expenditure reached approximately $348 billion in 2022, marking a 0.7% increase from the previous year. This growing investment supports the availability of vital vaccines such as Cyfendus.



An emerging trend in the cyfendus market is the development of innovative anthrax protection solutions, particularly in high-risk environments. The Cyfendus vaccine provides effective protection against anthrax, either through pre-exposure vaccination or post-exposure prophylaxis. In July 2023, Emergent BioSolutions received FDA approval for Cyfendus (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed, Adjuvanted) for post-exposure prophylaxis in individuals aged 18 to 65. The vaccine is used in conjunction with recommended antibiotics and has demonstrated efficacy in animal models of inhalational anthrax. Cyfendus is administered in two doses over 14 days and is particularly critical during large-scale public health emergencies involving anthrax. As such, the development of these innovative solutions is propelling the growth of the cyfendus market.



Cyfendus is a branded intramuscular vaccine containing anthrax vaccine adsorbed and adjuvanted, designed to protect against anthrax infections. It is intended to prevent anthrax caused by Bacillus anthracis, typically following potential exposure. The vaccine prompts the body to produce protective antibodies against the anthrax bacteria. It is usually administered alongside antibiotics as part of a post-exposure prophylaxis regimen to minimize the risk of developing the disease.

