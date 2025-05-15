Interactive Kiosk Market Forecast Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of NCR Voyix, Diebold Nixdorf, Zebra Technologies, Advantech, Slabb Kiosks, Meridian Kiosks, Embross, Olea Kiosks, Peerless-AV & more

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interactive Kiosk Market: Analysis By Component, By Type, By End-Use Industry, By Region Size and Trends - Forecast up to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global interactive kiosk value stood at US$34.26 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach US$54.51 billion by 2030.



Factors such as the widespread adoption of self-service technology across various industries, the shift towards digital and automated solutions in customer service to reduce operational costs and improve service efficiency, and growing adoption of kiosks among retailers to improve interactivity with consumers through extensive product information display and rising investment by private companies in interactive kiosks have contributed in the growth of the interactive kiosk market.



The market is characterized by innovations that integrate advanced technologies such as AI, biometrics, and wireless connectivity to make kiosks more interactive and efficient. In the forthcoming years, technological advancements such as the adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning, near-field communication (NFC), radio-frequency identification (RFID), and others in security and digital payment solutions are likely to help in the industry expansion and adoption of the interactive kiosks. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.26% over the projected period of 2025-2030.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Component: The report provides the bifurcation of the global interactive kiosk market into three components namely, Hardware, Software, and Services. The hardware segment held the major share of the global Interactive Kiosk market. The growth of the segment is driven by the growing installation of kiosks in several sectors including entertainment, education and commerce, rising adoption of interactive displays in the retail sector, declining prices of kiosk’s display, and increasing number of malls and public outing spaces.



By Type: The global interactive kiosk market can be divided into five segments, on the basis of type, namely, ATM Kiosks, Self-service Kiosks, Vending Kiosks, Check-in Kiosks, and Other types. The ATM kiosks segment held the highest share in the market. Digital transformation initiatives and growing ICT spending are expected to spur the demand for ATMs in the market.



The integration of advanced features like interactive teller machines (ITMs) that enable video conferencing with remote tellers, along with capabilities for card-less transactions, loan payments, and extended service hours, has further strengthened this segment's market position. Additionally, financial institutions have been actively upgrading their ATM units to include more complex functions such as currency conversion, bill payments, and even purchasing financial products directly through the machine.



By End-use Industry: According to end-use Industry, the global interactive kiosk market can be divided into seven segments namely, Retail, BFSI, Airports, Government, Hospitality, Entertainment & Gaming, and Others. The retail segment held the major share, owing to its multiple use cases. Interactive kiosks are being mounted at grocery stores, department stores, specialty retailers, and convenience stores. These retail kiosks provide convenient services to customers, including wayfinding directories, non-stock product ordering, employee info, company information, product lookup, and targeted offers. This benefits customer awareness and provides an enhanced channel for retailers to improve their serviceability.



By Region: The report provides insight into the global interactive kiosk market based on regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW. North America is the largest region of global interactive kiosk market, owing to growing adoption of kiosks at airports and increasing demand for vending machines. North America’s pioneering role in technological innovation and early adoption of digital solutions significantly contribute to this dominance.



In 2024, the US remained the largest interactive kiosk market within the North America. In the US, interactive kiosk market is primarily driven by the widespread use of interactive kiosks at airports. Moreover, the early adoption of advanced technologies in the region, growing customer demand for personalized services, and increasing investment in kiosks from various industry verticals to enhance customer satisfaction are the significant factors that would encourage the demand for interactive kiosks in the US over the forecasted period.



Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for Interactive Kiosks, with China leading the way, followed by Japan. Asia Pacific interactive kiosk market is expected to grow significantly during the forecasted period, owing to the rising adoption of kiosk in industries such as railways, retail industry, entertainment, airports and healthcare, favorable government initiatives and programs supporting self-service facilities, high usage of interactive kiosk in the telecommunication sector, escalating number of vending machines, and rising transactions through debit & credit cards. The growing production of kiosks for public information across several industrial sectors in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea, a major revenue-generating economy, is expected to boost the regional market growth.



In 2024, China remained the largest Interactive Kiosks market within the Asia Pacific. The Interactive Kiosks System industry in China has been growing strongly over the past few years. This is due to the rise of organized retail, BFSI, tourism, and healthcare industries.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the interactive kiosk market is marked by a variety of players vying for market share in this rapidly evolving sector. These entities range from established kiosk manufacturers to tech giants and specialized component suppliers. Manufacturers are constantly striving to develop kiosks that offer enhanced features, and convenience.



The ability to offer comprehensive kiosks that cater to the diverse needs of consumers is crucial in gaining a competitive edge in the market. The key players are constantly investing in strategic initiatives, such as new product launch, introducing their products to emerging markets, partnerships and more, to maintain a competitive edge in this market.

Key players in the Interactive Kiosk market include:

NCR Voyix

Diebold Nixdorf

Zebra Technologies Corp

Advantech Co., Ltd.

KIOSK Information Systems

Slabb Kiosks

Meridian Kiosks

Advanced Kiosks

Embross

Glory Global Solutions (International)

Olea Kiosks Inc.

Peerless-AV

Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Rapid Urbanization Rising Demand for Self-Service Kiosks Across Retail, Entertainment, and BFSI Industry Increasing Demand for Interactive Kiosks at Airports Escalating Preference for Contactless Payments Technological Advancements

Challenges High Installation and Maintenance Cost Security Risks Associated with Interactive Kiosks Stringent Government Regulations

Market Trends Fast Adoption of Cloud Computing Focus on Inclusivity and Accessibility Initiatives Software Advancements and User Experience Enhancements Integration of Intelligent Personal Assistant and Knowledge Navigator Technology



