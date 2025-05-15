Neurodivergent Artist’s Work Contributes to Fundraising at Orange County Events

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaydad Maseeh, an artist from Orange County, has recently been recognized for his contributions to two high-profile fundraising events benefiting Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC), part of Rady Children’s Health. Known for his vibrant, abstract works and advocacy for the neurodivergent community, Kaydad was selected to design the artwork for both the Anaheim Ducks Foundation’s CHOC Day and the 2025 Glass Slipper Guild Gala.

As part of CHOC Day weekend, Kaydad created the design for a custom goalie mask worn and signed by Anaheim Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal. The mask, auctioned following the March 30 game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, raised over $15,000 for CHOC.

His work also was featured at the 31st Annual Glass Slipper Guild Gala, held on May 11, 2024, benefiting the Thompson Autism and Neurodevelopmental Center at CHOC. His painting, CHOC Projection, was presented as the 2025 Luminary Award and gifted to honoree Bonnie Gillman in recognition of her contributions. The gala brought together community leaders, philanthropists, and supporters to raise critical funds for autism research, treatment, and support services.

The 31st Annual Glass Slipper Guild Gala raised significant funds for the Thompson Autism and Neurodevelopmental Center. Amidst heartwarming stories and generous contributions, attendees united in celebrating the profound impact the center has on the community.

Kaydad is honored to see his work recognized in support of such meaningful causes and to contribute to CHOC’s mission of advancing care for children and individuals with autism. At 22, he continues to establish himself as a bold new voice in abstract art, using his work to reflect themes of identity, inclusion, and neurodiversity.





About Kaydad

Kaydad explores personal and social narratives, often inspired by the experiences of the neurodivergent community. His paintings have been featured in juried exhibitions, benefit auctions, and regional festivals, including the Orange County Art Festival and Laguna Art Museum.

