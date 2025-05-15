Health, Wellness, and Nutrition Trend Opportunity Profiles Report 2025 | Healthcare Meets Retail: Walk-In Facilities Within Retail Spaces Revolutionize Access

Discover innovations like AI hospital-at-home and gamified healthcare. Learn about sustainable practices, retail space facilities, temperature-controlled logistics, and senior assisted living to enhance your business growth.

 Research and Markets

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profile Series: Health, Wellness, and Nutrition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Trend Opportunity Profile Series explores trends in health, wellness, and nutrition, transforming patient care, offering better access to standard healthcare services. Innovations in AI-enabled hospital-at-home platforms and gamified healthcare solutions reflect high technology integration.

This research focuses on other trends such as sustainable healthcare practices, preserving environmental, economic, and social resources, walk-in healthcare facilities located within retail space, healthcare temperature-controlled logistics, and senior healthcare assisted living.

The Trend Opportunity Profile Series covers specific opportunities emerging from the evolution of future trends and is designed to help clients discover and prioritize the most impactful mid to long-term trends that will transform their businesses' growth environments.

The study discusses transformative trends that will accelerate the global megatrend of health, wellness, and nutrition. Moreover, it offers guidance to organizations to incorporate these trends through exemplary use cases and suggests opportunities from new business models.

Key Topics Covered:

Trend Opportunity Profiles

  • AI-enabled Hospital-at-Home Platforms
  • Gamified Healthcare Solutions
  • Sustainable Healthcare Practices
  • Retail Clinics
  • Healthcare Temperature-controlled Logistics
  • Senior Healthcare Assisted Living
  • Scoring Parameters - Disruption Index
  • Scoring Parameters - Growth Index

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Remote Surgery Systems


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pz1c5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
