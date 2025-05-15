Health, Wellness, and Nutrition Trend Opportunity Profiles Report 2025 | Healthcare Meets Retail: Walk-In Facilities Within Retail Spaces Revolutionize Access

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profile Series: Health, Wellness, and Nutrition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Trend Opportunity Profile Series explores trends in health, wellness, and nutrition, transforming patient care, offering better access to standard healthcare services. Innovations in AI-enabled hospital-at-home platforms and gamified healthcare solutions reflect high technology integration.

This research focuses on other trends such as sustainable healthcare practices, preserving environmental, economic, and social resources, walk-in healthcare facilities located within retail space, healthcare temperature-controlled logistics, and senior healthcare assisted living.



The Trend Opportunity Profile Series covers specific opportunities emerging from the evolution of future trends and is designed to help clients discover and prioritize the most impactful mid to long-term trends that will transform their businesses' growth environments.

The study discusses transformative trends that will accelerate the global megatrend of health, wellness, and nutrition. Moreover, it offers guidance to organizations to incorporate these trends through exemplary use cases and suggests opportunities from new business models.

Key Topics Covered:

Trend Opportunity Profiles

AI-enabled Hospital-at-Home Platforms

Gamified Healthcare Solutions

Sustainable Healthcare Practices

Retail Clinics

Healthcare Temperature-controlled Logistics

Senior Healthcare Assisted Living

Scoring Parameters - Disruption Index

Scoring Parameters - Growth Index

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Remote Surgery Systems



