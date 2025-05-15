Greystone Provides $80 Million in Bridge Financing for Multifamily Property in New Jersey

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided an $80,000,000 Bridge loan to refinance a multifamily property in Roselle Park, New Jersey. The financing was originated by Drew Fletcher and Miryam Reinitz-Kops of Greystone on behalf of Capodagli Property Company.

Meridia Roselle Park 10 contains 325 units and amenities including on-site parking, in-unit washer/dryers, and features Keyless LATCH access. The Greystone bridge loan includes a 2-year term at a floating rate and has full-term interest-only.

“It’s rewarding to support Capodagli’s continued growth—not only as a company, but as a force for delivering much-needed, quality housing across New Jersey’s emerging neighborhoods. Even as they scale, they remain grounded in their mission of Building on Belonging, which continues to set them apart,” said Miryam Reinitz-Kops.

“We are proud to have successfully closed another well-executed transaction, financing for our exceptional asset in Roselle Park. It has been a pleasure collaborating with the Township of Roselle Park and Greystone to bring our vision of high quality, affordably priced housing to the community,” said John Longo, CIO, Capodagli Property Company.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

About Capodagli

Founded in 1970, Capodagli Property Company is a privately held commercial real estate development and management firm owned by George Capodagli. The company has established itself as a leader in transforming barren parcels into vibrant, thriving communities. Their commitment to redevelopment has made a significant impact on the areas they serve.

