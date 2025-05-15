Zweig Group announces 2025 Rising Stars in the AEC Industry

Fayetteville, AR, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zweig Group, the leading provider of management consulting research, and education for the AEC industry, is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Rising Stars in the AEC Industry Award , recognizing 25 emerging leaders who are making an early and lasting impact on the built environment.

Each year, the Rising Stars award honors the most promising young professionals in architecture, engineering, planning, and related disciplines. These are individuals who stand out for their exceptional technical capability, leadership, and commitment to community and industry service. The 2025 class represents a wide range of roles and specialties across the AEC industry, each one united by a clear vision and a passion for driving progress.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate this year’s class of Rising Stars,” said Zweig Group president and CEO Chad Clinehens. “These individuals are already elevating the AEC industry through innovation, leadership, and purpose. Their impact is felt not only within their firms, but across their communities and the profession as a whole.”

The 2025 Rising Stars are mentors, problem-solvers, innovators, and advocates for the future of the industry. From technical excellence to leadership development, public service, and community engagement, their work goes well beyond day-to-day project responsibilities – contributing to a stronger, more forward-thinking AEC landscape.

The Rising Stars winners will be honored at the 2025 ElevateAEC Conference & Awards Gala in San Antonio, Texas, September 9-11, 2025. Learn more or register here.

Congratulations to the 2025 class of Rising Stars in the AEC Industry:

