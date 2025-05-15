Digifab Market Research Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digifab Market Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Digifab market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.



Market growth during the historic period can be attributed to the rising demand for antivenoms, an increase in snakebite cases, higher healthcare spending, improved diagnostic capabilities, and available treatments for digoxin toxicity.



The anticipated growth in the forecast period is driven by factors such as greater awareness and education on snakebite management, expanding healthcare infrastructure, increased access to antivenom treatments, growth in rural and agricultural areas, and initiatives from governments and NGOs. Key trends in the forecast period include the development of advanced treatments, ongoing research into medication formulations and therapies, increased clinical research on improving antivenom efficacy, rising demand for personalized medicine, and innovations in toxicology testing technology.



The increasing prevalence of multiple cardiovascular conditions is expected to drive the growth of the digifab market in the future. Multiple cardiovascular conditions refer to the presence of more than one cardiovascular disease or disorder in an individual. The cardiovascular system, which includes the heart and blood vessels, can be impacted by various conditions that often worsen each other. The rise in these conditions is due to factors such as aging populations, unhealthy lifestyle choices, and the growing prevalence of diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity.

Digifab aids in managing these conditions by binding to and neutralizing excess digoxin in the bloodstream, preventing severe cardiac complications, reducing the risk of life-threatening arrhythmias, and improving overall patient safety during an overdose. For example, in June 2024, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare reported that approximately 14,100 doctor-certified deaths in Australia were attributed to coronary heart disease (CHD) in 2022, which increased to 14,900 in 2024. Thus, the rising prevalence of multiple cardiovascular conditions contributes to the growth of the digifab market.



The increasing healthcare expenditure is expected to significantly drive the growth of the digifab market in the future. Healthcare expenditure refers to the total spending on healthcare services, including hospital care, medical treatments, pharmaceuticals, and related costs. This rise in spending is driven by factors such as aging populations, the prevalence of chronic diseases, advancements in medical technology, and growing demand for healthcare services.

Digifab helps manage healthcare costs by effectively treating life-threatening digoxin toxicity, preventing severe cardiac complications, reducing the need for prolonged intensive care, and improving patient outcomes. This ultimately leads to a more efficient use of medical resources and lower hospital expenditures. For example, in December 2023, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services reported that U.S. healthcare spending grew by 4.1% in 2022, reaching $4.5 trillion, a faster rate than the 3.2% increase in 2021. Therefore, rising healthcare expenditure is driving growth in the digifab market.



In May 2022, Exceed Orphan S.R.O., a pharmaceutical company based in Czechia, formed a partnership with SERB S.A.S., a French pharmaceutical manufacturer. This partnership aims to expand patient access in 13 Central and Eastern European countries by securing reimbursement, distribution, and marketing of Voraxaze for methotrexate toxicity while also providing Digifab for life-threatening digoxin toxicity through a Named Patient Program. This collaboration aims to address significant gaps in the availability of innovative and life-saving therapies for rare and severe medical conditions in the region. SERB S.A.S. manufactures digifab.



