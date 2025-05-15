Carvykti Market Research, Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carvykti Market Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Carvykti market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.



The projected growth in the forecast period is driven by higher healthcare spending, the increasing prevalence of various types of blood cancer, the overall rise in cancer cases, growing awareness of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and the rising incidence of multiple myeloma. Key trends during this period include the expanding adoption of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies, the use of combination therapies, advancements in manufacturing technologies, product innovations, and the progress of next-generation CAR constructs.



The increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to drive the growth of the carvykti market. Cancer, a collection of diseases marked by the unchecked growth and spread of abnormal cells, can be fatal if left untreated. The rise in cancer cases is fueled by an aging population, lifestyle choices, environmental factors, and advancements in detection methods. Carvykti, a CAR T-cell therapy, offers a targeted treatment option for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, improving outcomes for individuals with few treatment options. For example, the National Cancer Institute reported in May 2024 that, as of January 2022, there were an estimated 18.1 million cancer survivors in the U.S., with that number expected to increase to 22.5 million by 2032. As a result, the growing prevalence of cancer is expected to stimulate the growth of the carvykti market.



The growing emphasis on innovative therapies for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma is a key trend in the carvykti market, particularly with the approval and development of CAR-T cell therapies such as Carvykti (ciltacabtagene autoleucel). In February 2022, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., a U.S.-based healthcare company, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Carvykti, a BCMA-targeted CAR-T cell therapy that uses two single-domain antibodies targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA). This approval specifically addresses the treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after they have gone through four or more previous treatments. The approval provides a new option for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma, offering the potential for long-lasting responses and the possibility of remaining free from anti-myeloma therapies for extended periods.



In April 2023, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. and Legend Biotech, a U.S.-based biotechnology firm, partnered with Novartis to resolve supply challenges for their CAR-T therapy, Carvykti (cilta-cel), used to treat multiple myeloma. This collaboration aims to address ongoing issues with meeting demand, particularly due to a global shortage of viral vectors required for cell and gene therapies. Novartis AG, a pharmaceutical company based in Switzerland, develops innovative medications, including carvykti.

