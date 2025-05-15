Best Phytoceramide Supplement Under Review: Ageless II Plant Derived Ceramides by DeRose

New York, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

In This Article, You’ll Discover:

Why aging skin and thinning hair often stem from the same internal root causes, including ceramide depletion and oxidative stress

How Ageless II by DeRose Health, a plant-derived phytoceramide supplement, supports hydration, firmness, and barrier protection from within

The science behind phytoceramides and why oral supplementation is gaining momentum as a leading anti-aging skincare solution

How Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum complements Ageless II by targeting scalp health and visible hair thinning at the root level

The top pain points most individuals face as they age—and why conventional topical solutions may fall short

A deep dive into the ingredients, formulation, and safety profile of Ageless II plant-based ceramides

How to integrate both Ageless II and Revitalize Serum into a complete inside-out beauty routine

Transparent pricing, refund policies, and what to expect when purchasing from DeRose Health

Disclaimers and safety guidelines for responsible use of supplements and topical scalp serums

TL;DR Summary

As people age, they often struggle with dry, sagging skin and thinning hair—symptoms that reflect a deeper decline in the body’s natural lipid and ceramide production. This investigative review explores how Ageless II, a premium phytoceramide supplement from DeRose Health, works from within to support skin hydration, firmness, and barrier integrity using a rice-based ceramide complex.

Simultaneously, Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum targets visible hair loss and scalp dehydration externally with a plant-powered formula designed to nourish follicles and enhance volume.

Together, these two products offer a synergistic, inside-out anti-aging solution that goes beyond traditional creams and styling treatments. Backed by a clean label, user-friendly daily use, and transparent policies, Ageless II and Revitalize Serum stand out in the 2025 market as natural, non-invasive tools to support graceful aging.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult your healthcare provider before use. Pricing may vary; please refer to the official website for current offers and terms.

The Modern Skin Struggle – Why Aging Hurts More Than Just the Skin

Understanding the Emotional Toll of Aging Skin

Aging is more than a cosmetic issue—it’s a personal journey that can deeply impact confidence and daily well-being. As the skin begins to dull, lose hydration, and develop fine lines or creases, individuals often feel like they’re losing the youthful version of themselves. But the story doesn’t stop with skin. Many people also begin to experience noticeable changes in hair health—thinning, dryness, and a loss of volume that makes aging feel even more visible.

The combination of aging skin and hair challenges creates a dual struggle: one that's deeply physical, but also emotional. This growing frustration has led to a surge in demand for comprehensive, natural solutions that go beyond surface-level fixes.

What Happens Beneath the Surface

With age, the skin’s moisture barrier weakens due to the natural decline of ceramides—lipid molecules that help the skin retain water and maintain elasticity. Without enough ceramides, the skin becomes dry, sensitive, and prone to premature wrinkles.

Similarly, hair follicles are impacted by oxidative stress, hormonal shifts, and poor nutrient delivery—all of which can contribute to slower growth and weaker strands. Many individuals begin to see their hair thinning around the crown or hairline, leaving them searching for answers that don’t involve chemical-laden products or invasive treatments.

This is why inside-out skincare and scalp care are gaining attention: they support the body’s foundational systems rather than temporarily masking the symptoms.

The Limits of Traditional Beauty Routines

Many skincare and haircare routines are built on reactive products—moisturizers, eye creams, styling sprays—that attempt to correct surface issues. But these topicals often fail to support the internal causes of dryness, wrinkles, or hair thinning.

That’s where forward-thinking formulations like plant-derived ceramides (known as phytoceramides) and botanical hair growth treatments enter the picture.

The Power of Synergy: Skin and Hair Aging Solutions Combined

For individuals struggling with both skin aging and thinning hair, combining advanced skin nutrition with targeted topical solutions can deliver a more complete rejuvenation experience. This is why many users of Ageless II also explore companion products such as the Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum—a botanical scalp treatment designed to stimulate and nourish the roots.

Formulated with growth-supportive peptides, essential oils, and antioxidant-rich ingredients, the Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum offers non-drug-based support for improving hair volume, thickness, and overall scalp health.

When used in tandem with Ageless II’s internal ceramide support, consumers often report a visible boost in skin smoothness and hair vitality.

Disclaimer: Individual results may vary. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Please consult with your healthcare provider before starting any new supplement or topical treatment.

Real Pain Points That Need Solutions

People in their 30s, 40s, 50s, and beyond often share the same struggles:

Skin that looks tired no matter the effort

Daily moisturizers that stop working within hours

Deepening lines around the eyes and mouth

Hair that’s thinning or shedding with no clear reason

Loss of natural glow and hair luster despite trying premium products

These are signs that the body is signaling a need for internal restoration—and not just another cream or shampoo. Holistic solutions like Ageless II and Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum help address aging from the root (literally and figuratively), giving the body what it needs to perform at its best.

The 2025 Shift: What Consumers Now Demand

Today’s wellness shopper is more informed and intentional. They’re no longer satisfied with generic products or marketing gimmicks. Instead, they’re searching for transparent, science-informed, clean-label solutions that reflect their commitment to long-term health.

Root Cause Revealed – What Happens to Ceramides As We Age?

The Role of Ceramides in Skin Health

Ceramides are lipid molecules found in high concentrations within the upper layers of the skin. They form a protective layer that helps the skin retain moisture, maintain firmness, and resist environmental stressors. As we age, our natural production of ceramides begins to decline. This reduction weakens the skin barrier, leading to increased water loss, dryness, and a rough, flaky texture.

This breakdown in the skin’s moisture barrier also makes the skin more vulnerable to fine lines, wrinkles, and inflammation—especially for individuals over the age of 35.

What the Science Shows About Aging Skin and Hair

Research shows that both skin and hair aging share common triggers: oxidative stress, chronic inflammation, and nutrient deficiencies. Just as the skin suffers from ceramide loss and reduced lipid integrity, the scalp experiences diminished circulation and weakened follicular structures over time.

That’s why comprehensive skin and scalp health requires both internal rejuvenation—via lipid-building compounds like phytoceramides—and targeted external support, such as the Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum, which helps deliver hydration and nutrients directly to the scalp’s surface.

Disclaimer: These products are not intended to treat or prevent medical conditions. Results vary by individual.

Phytoceramides: A Natural Replacement Strategy

Unlike synthetic ingredients, phytoceramides (plant-derived ceramides) mimic the body'sown natural ceramides. Ageless II by DeRose Health uses rice-based phytoceramides that are believed to be highly bioavailable, allowing the body to absorb and incorporate them into the lipid matrix of the skin.

With regular use, this internal ceramide support may help rehydrate the skin from within, enhance firmness, and reinforce its natural barrier function. Likewise, when paired with Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum, users often report improved scalp hydration and the look of healthier hair growth.

This dual-action strategy—targeting both internal and external aging—is increasingly becoming the new standard in beauty and wellness.

More Than a Cosmetic Issue

The depletion of ceramides is not just a vanity concern. Dry skin can lead to discomfort, sensitivity, and susceptibility to environmental aggressors. On the scalp, poor hydration and inflammation can contribute to slowed hair regeneration and thinning over time. Addressing both issues through the right combination of nutrients and botanicals offers a way to age more comfortably and confidently.

The Bigger Picture: Total Lipid Replenishment

Ageless II and Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum share a philosophy: helping the body return to a state of balance and natural vitality. While Ageless II focuses on restoring the internal ceramide structure, the serum nourishes the skin and follicles externally with botanical actives and moisturizing agents.

Together, they represent a synergistic solution that supports total lipid replenishment—inside and out.

The Rise of Phytoceramides – Nature’s Internal Skincare Revolution

Why Topicals Alone Aren’t Enough

Despite the overwhelming number of serums, creams, and masks on the market, many consumers report diminishing returns from their skincare investments. This is because topical products often target symptoms, not the root cause. When the skin’s internal structure breaks down due to lipid depletion, especially ceramides, even the most luxurious moisturizer struggles to restore lasting hydration.

This growing gap in results has sparked a shift: consumers are seeking solutions that work from the inside out.

Introducing Phytoceramides: What Are They?

Phytoceramides are plant-derived molecules that closely mimic the body’sown skin lipids. When taken orally, they integrate into the lipid barrier, helping to replenish moisture and restore elasticity from within. Unlike topical treatments that simply coat the surface, phytoceramides work through systemic absorption to hydrate the entire skin matrix—not just the face.

Ageless II by DeRose Health features 100mg of rice-based phytoceramides, known for their bioavailability and gentleness. This natural supplement is also fortified with vitamins A, C, D, and E—nutrients that complement ceramide action by supporting antioxidant defense and skin regeneration.

Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

The Growing Demand for Natural, Bioavailable Skincare

Today’s skincare consumer prioritizes clean-label supplements, sustainable ingredients, and non-GMO formulations. Ageless II meets all of these expectations, offering a gluten-free, sugar-free, and soy-free capsule designed for everyday use. As people move away from invasive procedures and harsh chemicals, phytoceramides represent a gentler and more holistic solution.

Where the Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum Comes In

While Ageless II supports internal rejuvenation, many consumers enhance their results by pairing it with the Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum. This botanical scalp treatment is engineered to nourish the scalp’s surface, helping to revitalize hair follicles and promote visibly fuller, healthier-looking strands.

Phytoceramides don’t directly affect hair follicles—but they help improve skin resilience and hydration, which can benefit the scalp as part of a complete wellness strategy. The Revitalize Serum bridges the gap by providing topical hydration and botanical nutrients that directly support follicular health.

Disclaimer: Results will vary by individual. The Revitalize Serum is not a drug and is not intended to treat or prevent any medical condition.

A Dual Approach to Aging Gracefully

Taken together, Ageless II and the Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum offer a dual-pathway strategy: one product working from within the body, and the other acting directly at the surface. This combination helps address the real causes of visible aging—from declining lipid levels in the skin to poor follicular nutrition in the scalp.

This inside-out approach is gaining attention among wellness consumers, integrative skincare experts, and influencers who are moving beyond the quick-fix mentality. They’re choosing products that nourish the body, respect the skin’s natural biology, and offer more sustainable long-term outcomes.

Product Spotlight – What Is Ageless II by DeRose Health?

An Inside-Out Approach to Anti-Aging

Ageless II by DeRose Health isn’t just another entry in the saturated skincare market—it’s a science-aligned, plant-based supplement designed to support healthy skin from within. Formulated around 100mg of rice-derived phytoceramides, Ageless II delivers a triple-strength dosage compared to many conventional ceramide products, making it a compelling option for individuals serious about improving skin hydration, elasticity, and visible resilience.

As part of a broader wellness system, many users pair Ageless II with the Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum to support both internal skin renewal and external follicular strength, achieving a more comprehensive age-support regimen.

Disclaimer: These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Results may vary.

Clean, Transparent, and Targeted Formulation

What sets Ageless II apart is its minimalist yet targeted formula. The supplement contains:

100mg of Phytoceramides (from rice extract) – Supports skin barrier integrity and moisture retention

– Supports skin barrier integrity and moisture retention Biotin (5000mcg) – Commonly used for hair, skin, and nail strength

– Commonly used for hair, skin, and nail strength Vitamins A, C, D, and E – Provide antioxidant support and work in synergy with ceramides to maintain skin cell health

– Provide antioxidant support and work in synergy with ceramides to maintain skin cell health Vegetable Cellulose Capsule – 100% plant-based and suitable for vegetarians

This formula is free from gluten, sugar, soy, GMOs, and artificial additives—making it well-aligned with the 2025 consumer demand for clean-label wellness supplements.

Backed by DeRose Health’s Brand Integrity

DeRose Health is a U.S.-based company known for its commitment to transparency, customer-first policies, and supplement purity. Every batch of Ageless II is manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-compliant facility, ensuring consistent safety and quality control.

For consumers concerned about origin, sourcing, and safety, these practices reinforce trust and credibility—two major factors influencing purchasing decisions today.

The Experience: Who It’s Designed For

Ageless II is ideal for:

Adults aged 35+ looking to address early signs of aging such as dryness, rough texture, and loss of skin tone

Individuals with sensitive or mature skin seeking a non-topical approach

Health-conscious users who prefer plant-based , non-GMO , and gluten-free products

, , and products Those looking to naturally complement their existing skincare and wellness routine

It’s also popular among users of Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum, especially those managing age-related hair thinning and scalp dehydration. Together, the two products support a full-body rejuvenation plan—from facial glow to scalp nourishment.

How It Works

Ceramides naturally decline with age, reducing the skin’s ability to retain moisture and defend itself against environmental stressors. Supplementing with phytoceramides helps rebuild this protective lipid layer, working internally to support smoother, more hydrated skin across the body—not just the face.

Meanwhile, the antioxidant vitamins in Ageless II help defend skin cells from free radical damage, further supporting a youthful-looking complexion.

The inclusion of biotin is particularly relevant for users also focused on hair health. While biotin alone is not a hair loss treatment, it is widely recognized for supporting keratin structure in hair and nails—making it a practical bridge between skin and scalp wellness. When used in combination with the Revitalize Serum, many users report a noticeable improvement in scalp hydration and the appearance of thicker, fuller hair over time.

Disclaimer: Individual experiences will vary. The supplement is not a substitute for medical treatment or diagnosis.

Customer Impressions So Far

According to early user feedback on DeRose Health’s platform and verified reviews, Ageless II users often report:

Noticeable improvements in skin hydration after 3–6 weeks of use

Softer skin texture and a reduction in dryness or tightness

Feeling more radiant, especially in areas like the arms, chest, and neck

Confidence when pairing Ageless II with the Revitalize Serum for more complete rejuvenation

While individual results can depend on consistency, lifestyle, and age, the consensus reflects high satisfaction with Ageless II as part of a larger beauty-from-within strategy.

Ingredient Deep Dive – What’s Inside Ageless II & Why It Works

A Clean, Functional Blend Backed by Nature

What makes Ageless II a standout in the phytoceramide category isn’t just its dosage—it’s the targeted combination of ingredients designed to support healthy skin structure, moisture retention, and long-term resilience. While many supplements add trendy ingredients with limited relevance, Ageless II maintains a focused formula that amplifies what truly works.

Each capsule contains a synergistic blend of phytoceramides, antioxidant-rich vitamins, and biotin to support both skin health and structural integrity from within. When combined with the Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum, which nourishes the scalp’s outer layer, the result is a dual-action routine that works to restore youthful texture and tone on both skin and scalp.

Disclaimer: This formulation is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary.

Phytoceramides (100mg from Rice Extract)

The star ingredient, 100mg of rice-derived phytoceramides, serves as a plant-based alternative to animal-sourced ceramides. Phytoceramides have gained clinical support for their role in restoring moisture retention and reinforcing the skin’s lipid barrier. They work by replenishing the skin's natural ceramide levels—lipids essential for keeping skin hydrated, plump, and resistant to external irritants.

Many phytoceramide supplements only include 30–40mg per capsule. Ageless II delivers a triple-strength dose of 100mg, positioning it as one of the most potent plant-based ceramide formulas on the market today.

This internal ceramide support is also beneficial for the scalp, which can suffer from dryness and poor lipid balance as we age—making Ageless II a natural complement to Revitalize Serum’s topical lipid and hydration support.

Biotin (5000mcg)

Biotin, or vitamin B7, plays a central role in keratin production, which is the structural protein in skin, nails, and hair. While biotin is not a cure for hair loss, it is commonly used to promote stronger, healthier-looking hair and skin.

The 5000mcg dosage found in Ageless II supports consumers who are also experiencing hair thinning, brittle nails, or a loss of skin suppleness. It is especially effective when used alongside Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum, which works externally to condition the scalp and encourage healthy hair appearance from the root.

Disclaimer: Biotin supplementation is not a treatment for hair loss. Results are variable and depend on consistent use.

Antioxidant Complex – Vitamins A, C, D, and E

Ageless II also includes a blend of antioxidant vitamins that help protect skin cells from oxidative damage:

Vitamin A : Supports normal skin cell turnover

: Supports normal skin cell turnover Vitamin C : Aids collagen synthesis and acts as a free radical scavenger

: Aids collagen synthesis and acts as a free radical scavenger Vitamin D : Plays a role in immune modulation, which can influence skin barrier health

: Plays a role in immune modulation, which can influence skin barrier health Vitamin E: A lipid-soluble antioxidant that helps reduce oxidative stress on the skin

These vitamins work in harmony with phytoceramides to nourish the skin at the cellular level, helping to maintain a smoother, firmer complexion over time.

They also provide secondary benefits to the scalp environment, helping protect follicles from inflammation or oxidative damage—a concern especially relevant for those experiencing age-related hair thinning.

Free From Harmful Additives

Ageless II is:

Gluten-free

Sugar-free

Soy-free

Non-GMO

Encased in a vegetable cellulose capsule

This clean-label formulation reflects growing consumer demand for minimalist, ethically sourced supplements that are both effective and transparent. It’s also ideal for those with sensitivities or who follow restrictive diets.

Summary: Ingredient Synergy in Action

Together, the components of Ageless II offer a multi-pathway approach to beauty and aging support:

Phytoceramides restore lipid balance from the inside out

restore lipid balance from the inside out Biotin reinforces keratin structure in hair, skin, and nails

reinforces keratin structure in hair, skin, and nails Antioxidants defend against environmental stressors

defend against environmental stressors Topical synergy is achieved when paired with Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum, which supports external follicle hydration and scalp nourishment

Why Ageless II Stands Out From Other Phytoceramide Brands

A Crowded Market, But Few Clear Winners

The skincare supplement industry is flooded with products that promise youthful, radiant skin—but few are backed by the strategic formulation and ingredient integrity found in Ageless II by DeRose Health. While many competitors offer a standard 30–40mg phytoceramide dose with filler ingredients or hidden proprietary blends, Ageless II delivers a high-potency 100mg of plant-derived ceramides with full transparency.

In a time when consumers are becoming label-conscious and results-driven, this elevated dosage and open ingredient strategy has helped Ageless II secure a growing reputation as one of the best phytoceramide supplements available in 2025.

High Dosage and Synergistic Nutrients

One of Ageless II’s most notable competitive edges is its triple-strength ceramide dosage. This 100mg concentration surpasses typical offerings that often contain less than half that amount. In addition, DeRose Health includes:

Biotin at 5000mcg for structural hair and skin support

for structural hair and skin support Vitamins A, C, D, and E for antioxidant protection and cellular integrity

This robust formula is especially beneficial when used in conjunction with the Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum, which provides external scalp nourishment to complement the internal ceramide and biotin support.

While Ageless II helps rebuild the lipid barrier and improve internal hydration, Revitalize Serum reinforces this effort at the scalp level—supporting follicle vitality, minimizing dryness, and enhancing the appearance of thicker, fuller hair.

Disclaimer: These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any medical condition. Individual results may vary.

Clean Label, Clear Advantage

Consumers today are more aware of what they’re putting in their bodies. With growing scrutiny around artificial fillers, allergens, and genetically modified ingredients, Ageless II delivers a clear response to this demand:

No gluten

No soy

No added sugars

No synthetic preservatives

No proprietary blends

The formulation is clean, minimal, and focused—without sacrificing potency. Manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified U.S. facility, Ageless II meets the highest standards of production.

This level of transparency and regulatory compliance distinguishes it from overseas or white-label competitors that often operate with vague sourcing or incomplete disclosures.

Full-Body Results vs. Topical Limits

Topical ceramide creams can be effective for surface-level moisturization, but they are limited in their reach and absorption. Ageless II, in contrast, offers systemic hydration support—benefiting not just the face, but the entire skin surface, including arms, legs, neck, and chest.

This is a major advantage for individuals experiencing full-body dryness or premature aging symptoms across multiple skin zones. The internal hydration strategy becomes even more effective when Revitalize Serum is applied topically to the scalp, helping balance surface oils and deliver essential botanical nutrients to areas where oral supplements may not directly reach.

The combination of both products forms a 360-degree beauty support system—targeting lipid regeneration, structural protein reinforcement, and localized scalp hydration simultaneously.

Why Customers Are Switching

Compared to leading competitors that rely heavily on marketing but under-deliver in potency or clarity, Ageless II stands out for:

Transparent ingredient sourcing

Triple-strength ceramide dosage

Synergistic use of biotin and antioxidant vitamins

Clean-label formulation with no unwanted fillers

Consumer trust backed by DeRose Health’s 90-day satisfaction guarantee

Users also appreciate the brand’s cross-category compatibility, with many choosing to pair Ageless II with other DeRose Health products—most notably the Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum—for a more robust self-care strategy.

Real Results – What Customers Are Saying

The Real-World Impact of Internal and External Support

While clinical explanations and ingredient lists are important, nothing resonates more deeply than hearing from real people. Consumers across the country are sharing their experiences with Ageless II by DeRose Health, often describing subtle yet noticeable improvements in skin hydration, texture, and overall appearance within weeks of use.

Many of these users are also combining Ageless II with the Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum for a more complete beauty-from-within and top-down approach—targeting not just facial skin, but also the scalp and hairline where aging can be equally visible.

Disclaimer: These testimonials reflect individual experiences. Results are not guaranteed and may vary.

Stories From Ageless II Users

"I started noticing dry patches on my arms and chest that my usual lotions couldn’t fix. After using Ageless II for just over a month, my skin feels smoother and less tight, especially in the winter months. It’s a small capsule, but it’s made a huge difference."

"My fine lines were getting deeper every year, and even though I used expensive creams, my skin looked dull. A friend suggested phytoceramides. I tried Ageless II because it had more ceramides than others—and it honestly gave my skin a fresher look. Bonus: it’s helping my hands and neck too."

"My esthetician told me that ceramides are just as important as collagen, so I started taking Ageless II daily. My skin doesn’t flake like it used to, and I’m even seeing fewer dry patches on my legs. It feels like I’m finally treating the root of the issue instead of layering on more products."

Scalp and Hair Confidence With Revitalize Serum

The conversation around aging doesn’t stop at the skin. Hair is one of the first features to show the signs of time. That’s why many Ageless II users are also applying the Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum as a companion product.

"I’ve been shedding more than usual and my part was looking wider. After two weeks of using Revitalize Serum every night, my scalp feels more moisturized and my hair seems to be getting some of its density back."

"My stylist mentioned my scalp looked dry and inflamed, so I gave the Revitalize Serum a try. It absorbs quickly and doesn’t make my hair greasy. I feel like I’m finally doing something proactive about my thinning spots."

While not a drug or clinical treatment, Revitalize Serum is gaining traction among users who want to support follicle hydration and scalp balance without relying on harsh chemicals or prescriptions.

Disclaimer: This product is not intended to treat or prevent hair loss. It is designed to support a healthy scalp environment. Individual results vary.

The Takeaway From Real Users

Across the board, those using Ageless II and Revitalize Serum report feeling more empowered in their anti-aging routines. It’s not just about vanity—it’s about reclaiming a sense of vitality and control without turning to expensive treatments or invasive procedures.

How to Use Ageless II for Maximum Results

Building an Effective Inside-Out Routine

Consistency is key when it comes to long-term skin and hair wellness. Like most nutritional supplements, Ageless II by DeRose Health works best when used daily and incorporated into a broader self-care strategy that includes hydration, proper sleep, and a balanced diet.

For those seeking visible improvements in skin hydration, firmness, and barrier strength, as well as support for hair and scalp health, combining Ageless II with the Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum can offer a powerful two-step routine that targets both internal and external aging concerns.

Ageless II: Dosage & Best Practices

Recommended Use : Take one capsule per day with food and a full glass of water.

: Take with food and a full glass of water. Timing : Many users prefer to take it with breakfast or lunch to support better absorption.

: Many users prefer to take it with breakfast or lunch to support better absorption. Consistency: Regular daily use is essential. Benefits typically begin to show around the 3–6 week mark, depending on skin condition and lifestyle.

Unlike topical products that offer short-term results, the benefits of phytoceramides build over time by replenishing the body’s natural lipid matrix. Users report that the longer they stay on Ageless II, the more noticeable the improvements in skin smoothness, texture, and overall hydration.

Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum: Application Tips

To support scalp hydration and nourish follicles:

Apply 1–2 times daily to clean, dry scalp—targeting thinning or dry-prone areas.

to clean, dry scalp—targeting thinning or dry-prone areas. Massage gently with fingertips to stimulate circulation and ensure absorption.

with fingertips to stimulate circulation and ensure absorption. Leave in without rinsing. Style hair as usual once dry.

This serum is lightweight, non-greasy, and can be used under styling products. When used consistently, it helps restore moisture balance to the scalp and encourages a healthier hair environment—especially valuable as part of a post-40s wellness regimen.

Disclaimer: These products are not intended to cure or prevent medical conditions. Results will vary.

A Holistic Approach That Works Over Time

To maximize results from both products:

Stay hydrated throughout the day

Use gentle, non-stripping skin and hair cleansers

Avoid excessive sun or heat styling exposure

Stay consistent—aging didn’t happen overnight, and restoration takes time

Pricing, Packaging & Guarantee Details

Flexible Options for Every Wellness Routine

DeRose Health offers straightforward pricing and multiple purchasing options for those ready to incorporate Ageless II and Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum into their daily anti-aging regimen. Whether you’re new to phytoceramides or seeking long-term support, these flexible packages make it easy to stay consistent.

Ageless II Plant-Derived Ceramides:

Subscribe & Save 20%

Price: $47.20 per bottle

$47.20 per bottle Delivery: Every 30 days

Every 30 days Discount: 20% off the regular price

20% off the regular price Perks: Free shipping within the US

Free shipping within the US Benefits: Ongoing savings and uninterrupted supply

One-Time Purchase

Price: $59.00 per bottle

$59.00 per bottle Delivery: One-time shipment only

One-time shipment only Shipping: May include additional shipping fees

May include additional shipping fees Benefits: Great for first-time users or those who want to try the product before subscribing

Each bottle is designed to provide two months of daily ceramide support, making this one of the more cost-effective internal hydration supplements in its class—especially given its triple-strength 100mg dosage.

Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum is also available as a standalone or bundled product on the DeRose Health website. Many customers choose to bundle both products for maximum skin and hair support, optimizing both internal and external restoration strategies.

Disclaimer on Pricing: Always check the official DeRose Health website for the most current pricing and promotional offers. Prices are subject to change at any time without notice.

Shipping and Delivery

Shipping is available within the U.S.

Orders typically ship within 24–48 hours from confirmation

Tracking information is provided by email once dispatched

Delivery times may vary depending on location, but most customers report receiving their product within 3–5 business days.

90-Day Satisfaction Guarantee

DeRose Health stands behind its products with a 90-day risk-free return policy. If you’re unsatisfied for any reason, you can request a full refund—no questions asked. This makes trying Ageless II and Revitalize Serum a low-risk opportunity to see if this routine is right for your skin and hair care goals.

Shipping, Returns & Contact Details

Domestic Shipping You Can Count On

DeRose Health ensures reliable and timely shipping within the United States for both Ageless II and Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum. Once your order is placed, it typically ships within 24 to 48 hours from fulfillment. Customers will receive an email confirmation along with tracking details as soon as the product leaves the warehouse.

Standard delivery window : 3–5 business days (depending on location)

: 3–5 business days (depending on location) Carriers used : USPS, UPS, or FedEx depending on availability

: USPS, UPS, or FedEx depending on availability Shipping charges: May vary by order total and promotional offers

Whether you order a single bottle of Ageless II or a complete bundle that includes the Revitalize Serum, DeRose Health is committed to getting your products to you securely and efficiently.

90-Day Risk-Free Return Policy

If you’re not fully satisfied with your purchase, DeRose Health offers a 90-day money-back guarantee. This applies to both Ageless II and Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum, giving customers ample time to evaluate the products.

To request a return or refund:

Email : support@derosehealth.com

: support@derosehealth.com Website: Visit the official Contact Page

All requests are typically processed within 48 business hours. Refunds are issued once returned products are received or confirmed as eligible.

Disclaimer: Refund policies apply to purchases made directly from the official DeRose Health website. Third-party resellers may not honor this guarantee.

Is Ageless II Worth It? Final Verdict for 2025 Buyers

The Natural Evolution of Skin and Scalp Care

In today’s age of over-promising beauty fads and invasive solutions, Ageless II by DeRose Health offers a refreshing shift toward integrity, simplicity, and results that support the body’s natural biology. With its plant-derived ceramides, targeted antioxidant support, and clean-label formulation, Ageless II delivers a science-informed answer to the growing demand for internal skincare supplementation.

And for those seeking a comprehensive aging solution—not just for the face, but for the scalp and hairline too—the pairing with Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum completes the circle. This dual-pathway routine targets the full spectrum of aging markers: lipid depletion, dryness, dullness, and visible hair thinning.

Who Should Consider Ageless II and Revitalize Serum?

These products are ideal for:

Adults 35+ experiencing early signs of aging, such as skin dryness, loss of firmness, or dull texture

Individuals noticing thinning hair or scalp dryness , especially around the temples, part, or crown

, especially around the temples, part, or crown Health-conscious users seeking non-GMO , gluten-free , and clean-label anti-aging solutions

, , and People who prefer gentle, non-invasive methods over expensive dermatological treatments

While not a substitute for professional skincare or medical advice, Ageless II offers a powerful nutritional foundation. And the Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum provides surface-level scalp support that’s easy to integrate and backed by clean botanical ingredients.

Disclaimer: These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Results vary depending on age, genetics, and lifestyle factors.

The Final Takeaway

Ageless II stands out because it doesn't rely on marketing gimmicks or exaggerated before-and-after claims. It relies on:

Triple-strength phytoceramide dosage (100mg from rice)

(100mg from rice) Biotin and essential vitamins for comprehensive skin support

for comprehensive skin support Visible improvements in hydration and texture , especially with consistent use

, especially with consistent use Compatibility with Revitalize Serum for a full-body rejuvenation strategy

Users continue to express high satisfaction with the value, purity, and efficacy of the product—especially when paired with the serum for total beauty support from the inside out.

Proceed with Confidence

If you’ve been disappointed by creams that don’t penetrate or hair products that never deliver, Ageless II and Revitalize Serum may be the clean, effective, and well-rounded solution you’ve been searching for.

DeRose Health’s 90-day risk-free guarantee provides peace of mind—so you can try the routine, monitor your results, and decide for yourself.

Disclaimer on Pricing: Product costs are subject to change. Always check the official DeRose Health website for the most accurate pricing and package availability before purchasing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Ageless II by DeRose Health?

Ageless II is a plant-based phytoceramide supplement formulated to support skin hydration, elasticity, and barrier function from within. It contains 100mg of rice-derived ceramides, antioxidant vitamins (A, C, D, and E), and biotin for structural skin and hair support. As one of the best phytoceramide supplements available in 2025, it’s designed for individuals seeking a clean-label, internal anti-aging solution.

How do phytoceramides work for skin hydration and anti-aging?

Phytoceramides mimic the body’s natural skin lipids and are absorbed internally to help rebuild the skin’s protective barrier. By restoring moisture at the cellular level, they help reduce dryness, support elasticity, and promote a more youthful skin appearance over time. Unlike creams that sit on the surface, phytoceramides work through systemic hydration across the entire body.

Why choose Ageless II over other ceramide supplements?

Ageless II stands out for its triple-strength 100mg dosage, non-GMO, gluten-free, and sugar-free formulation, and clean-label transparency. It’s manufactured in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility in the USA and includes supportive nutrients like biotin and antioxidant-rich vitamins. It also pairs effectively with Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum for full-body rejuvenation.

What is the Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum, and how does it complement Ageless II?

The Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum is a botanical scalp treatment designed to nourish the scalp, hydrate the skin surface, and support visibly thicker, fuller-looking hair. While Ageless II hydrates skin from within, Revitalize targets external follicular health, making them an ideal combination for anyone experiencing skin aging and hair thinning simultaneously.

How long does it take to see results from Ageless II?

Most users report visible improvements in skin smoothness and hydration within 3–6 weeks of consistent daily use. Long-term benefits typically build over 8–12 weeks. For best results, it's recommended to pair with proper hydration, a balanced diet, and a consistent self-care routine.

Disclaimer: Results may vary. This supplement is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Is Ageless II safe for sensitive skin or dietary restrictions?

Yes. Ageless II is free from gluten, soy, artificial additives, and common allergens. It uses a vegetable cellulose capsule suitable for vegetarians. Always consult your healthcare provider before adding any new supplement to your routine, especially if you have existing health conditions or allergies.

Does the Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum contain harsh chemicals?

No. The serum is formulated with plant-based actives, essential oils, and gentle hydrating agents. It’s non-greasy, lightweight, and made to complement clean wellness lifestyles. It’s a perfect match for those who prefer natural scalp care alternatives.

What makes Ageless II one of the best phytoceramide supplements in 2025?

Ageless II ranks among the best due to its high-dose phytoceramides, quality manufacturing, clean ingredient profile, and dual skin-hair support system when combined with Revitalize Serum. Consumers are increasingly choosing it for its ability to address skin dehydration, aging, and hair concerns holistically.

Where can I buy Ageless II and the Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum?

You can purchase both products directly from the official DeRose Health website. The site offers single bottle, 3-bottle, and 6-bottle bundles, as well as satisfaction guarantees and customer support. Buying directly ensures you receive authentic products and access to their 90-day money-back policy.

Company : DeRose Health

: DeRose Health Address : 8152 S. Welby Park Dr. West Jordan UT 84088

: 8152 S. Welby Park Dr. West Jordan UT 84088 Email : Support@derosehealth.com

: Support@derosehealth.com Phone Support: (561) 406-4461

Disclaimer

Medical Disclaimer

The information presented in this article is for general informational and educational purposes only and is not intended as, nor should it be construed as, medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The content does not replace professional medical guidance, diagnosis, or treatment from a qualified healthcare provider. Always consult with a licensed physician or qualified health professional before starting any new supplement, dietary change, or wellness routine, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medications, or have a known medical condition.

Statements regarding dietary supplements, including Ageless II and Revitalize Hair Regrowth Serum, have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results will vary.

Affiliate Disclosure

Some links within this article may lead to the official website where the product(s) can be purchased. In the interest of full transparency, please note that the publisher may receive a commission or referral compensation if a qualifying purchase is made through those links. This comes at no additional cost to the consumer. The inclusion of affiliate links does not influence the content, recommendations, or evaluations provided within the article.

Pricing and Availability Disclaimer

Prices, offers, packaging, and availability of products mentioned are subject to change without notice. All pricing should be verified directly on the official product website before making a purchase decision. Any pricing or promotional details included in this article were accurate at the time of writing but may not reflect current offers. The publisher and syndication partners are not responsible for outdated information or changes made by the manufacturer or vendor.

Content Accuracy & Liability Disclaimer

While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the information provided, no guarantees can be made regarding the completeness, timeliness, or accuracy of the content. The publisher, contributors, distributors, and syndication partners disclaim any liability for typographical errors, content omissions, or factual inaccuracies that may occur. Readers are encouraged to perform their own research and consult official product resources to verify details before purchasing.

All product names, trademarks, service marks, and logos referenced in this article are the property of their respective owners. The article does not claim to represent or act on behalf of any brand, company, or manufacturer referenced.

Syndication & Reuse Rights

This article is provided for syndication and editorial use in accordance with applicable media guidelines. Publishers and partners distributing this content are not liable for claims, misstatements, or opinions expressed within. All use is at the reader’s discretion.