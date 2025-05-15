AI-Powered Design Tools Market Opportunities and Strategy Report 2025: AI Innovations to Revolutionize E-Commerce and Retail Design, Capturing $2.96 Billion Annually by 2029 - Forecasts to 2034

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI-Powered Design Tools Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The AI-powered design tools market is set to experience significant growth from 2024 to 2034. In 2024, the market is expected to reach a valuation of $5.54 billion and continue its expansion to an impressive $40.15 billion by 2034. The market's trajectory is supported by a compound annual growth rate of 21.67% from 2029 to 2034.

Historical growth from 2019 to 2024 was fueled by the rise of digital platforms, cloud computing advancements, and a shift towards remote work. As the world increasingly adopts AI technologies, the demand for AI-powered design tools is anticipated to surge. Emerging markets, smartphone proliferation, and supportive governmental policies further propel this growth. However, the scarcity of skilled AI professionals could pose a future challenge.

Market dynamics reveal a fragmented landscape with numerous small players. InVisionApp Inc. leads the pack with a 0.70% market share, closely followed by Sketch Inc., and Graphisoft SE among others. The top ten competitors collectively hold just 4.40% of the market in 2023.

Geographically, North America dominated the 2024 market with a share of 33.97%, amounting to $1.88 billion. Rapid expansion is forecasted in the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions with CAGRs of 26.10% and 24.38% respectively. Africa and South America also show promising growth prospects with CAGRs of 23.46% and 22.89%.

The market is segmented by type into several categories, among which graphic design tools remain the largest segment, accounting for 21.68% in 2024. User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI) design tools are anticipated to be the fastest expanding type, growing at a CAGR of 28.53% from 2024 to 2029.

In terms of application, the media and entertainment sector dominates with a 23.75% share, while the e-commerce and retail segment is projected to grow at a 28.97% CAGR through 2029. In the context of technology, machine learning holds the majority share at 42.52%, yet generative AI is the fastest-growing segment at a staggering CAGR of 30.91%.

Key trends indicate a focus on enhancing developer productivity, revolutionizing small business operations, and advancing fashion design through AI. A move towards optimizing design processes and simplifying registration with AI technology is evident.

Significant mergers and acquisitions are reshaping the market landscape, with notable deals such as AMD acquiring Silo AI, Canva's purchase of Leonardo.ai, and Adobe's acquisition of Rephrase.ai enhancing capabilities across various sectors.

Strategies for market players include innovating with AI solutions for design automation, strengthening e-commerce design tools, and enhancing AI-powered website and inspiration tools. Focusing on expanding in emerging markets while maintaining a presence in developed ones will be crucial for leveraging growth opportunities.

Companies Featured

InVisionApp Inc.

Sketch Inc

Graphisoft SE

Affinity Designer (Serif Europe Ltd.)

Adobe Inc.

Desygner Inc

NVIDIA Corporation

Autodesk Inc.

Canva Pty Ltd.

Ansys, Inc.

Adobe Inc

Samsung Electronics

Alibaba Group

Figma

Desygner Inc

Autodesk Inc

Kylinsoft

Canva.

Media Backoffice, Inc

VistaCreate

PicMonkey.

Corsearch

WPP plc

Aibuild

Canva Inc.

Planner 5D

Yandex.

Grant Thornton

CodersCrew

Zitec

Planable

UiPath

JetBrains

Creatio

Centric Software

Squarespace

Procore Technologies

Leonardo.ai

Wonder Dynamics

LEAD Technologies

Apryse

Global Illumination

OpenAI Inc

Concertio

Synopsys Inc.

Powersim

Altair

Design Wizard

Arqgen

Waverley Software

HatchWorks

Rootstrap

Azumo

BairesDev

Altoros

Figma

InVisionApp Inc

Design Wizard

