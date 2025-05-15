Transgene's Combined General Meeting of May 15, 2025

Strasbourg, France, May 15, 2025, 05:45 p.m. CEST – The Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Transgene’s shareholders was held today (May 15, 2025) at 10:00 a.m. at the Company’s headquarters (400 boulevard Gonthier d’Andernach – Parc d’Innovation – 67400 Illkirch-Graffenstaden, France).

The Combined General Meeting was chaired by Alessandro Riva, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

In addition to approving the statutory and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and the “Say on Pay” resolutions, the Combined General Meeting was also called to vote on all resolutions submitted to it, notably regarding the renewal of Directors’ terms of office, financial authorizations, amendments to the Company’s Bylaws, and delegations of authority granted to the Board of Directors to operate on the Company’s share capital.

All resolutions recommended for approval by the Board of Directors were adopted by the shareholders.

In this respect, the Combined General Meeting notably renewed the terms of office of the following Board Members’ mandates:

Dr. Alessandro Riva, MD, and Jean-Luc Bélingard, as non-independent Directors;

Pr. Jean-Yves Blay, MD, PhD, as an independent Director.

Following the General Meeting, Transgene’s Board of Directors is composed of the following members:

Dr. Alessandro Riva;

Philippe Archinard;

Michel Baguenault de Puchesse;

Jean-Luc Bélingard;

Professor Jean-Yves Blay (Independent);

Sandrine Flory (representing TSGH);

Benoît Habert;

Marie Landel (Independent);

Maya Saïd (Independent);

Carol Stuckley (Independent).





The Board of Directors is composed of 10 members. In terms of independence and gender diversity, it complies with the applicable regulations, with 4 independent directors out of 10 (i.e., 40%) and 4 women out of 10 (i.e., also 40%).

The Combined General Meeting also approved a share capital reduction through a decrease in the par value of the shares from €0.50 to €0.30. The implementation of this reduction has been delegated to the Board of Directors and will take place in the near future. Furthermore, the Combined General Meeting granted the Board of Directors the authority to carry out a reverse stock split (at a ratio of 1 for 10) within the next twelve months. The execution of this operation, as well as its potential timetable, will be the subject of a future decision by the Board of Directors to implement or not the reverse stock split. Both transactions will be the subject of dedicated press releases in due course.

Detailed voting results are available on Transgene’s website, under the heading Investors > General Meeting.

The replay of the Combined General Meeting is available via Transgene’s website and here (in French).

***

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s clinical-stage programs consist of a portfolio of viral vector-based immunotherapeutics. TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac® platform is the Company’s lead asset, with demonstrated proof of principle in patients in the adjuvant treatment of head and neck cancers. The portfolio also includes other viral-vector-based immunotherapies: TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, as well as BT-001 and TG6050, two oncolytic viruses based on the Invir.IO® viral backbone. The Company also conducts innovative discovery and preclinical work, aimed at developing novel viral vector-based modalities.

With Transgene’s myvac® platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac® approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

With its proprietary platform Invir.IO®, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses.

Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.com

Follow us on social media: X (formerly Twitter): @TransgeneSA — LinkedIn: @Transgene — Bluesky: @Transgene

Contacts

Media: Investors & Analysts: Caroline Tosch Lucie Larguier Corporate and Scientific Communications Manager Chief Financial Officer (CFO) +33 (0)3 68 33 27 38 Nadege Bartoli communication@transgene.fr Investor Relations Analyst

and Financial Communications Officer MEDiSTRAVA +33 (0)3 88 27 91 00/03 Frazer Hall/Sylvie Berrebi investorrelations@transgene.fr + 44 (0)203 928 6900 transgene@medistrava.com





Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The occurrence of any of these risks could have a significant negative outcome for the Company’s activities, perspectives, financial situation, results, regulatory authorities’ agreement with development phases, and development. The Company’s ability to commercialize its products depends on but is not limited to the following factors: positive pre-clinical data may not be predictive of human clinical results, the success of clinical studies, the ability to obtain financing and/or partnerships for product manufacturing, development and commercialization, and marketing approval by government regulatory authorities. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company’s actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risque”) section of the Universal Registration Document, available on the AMF website (http://www.amf-france.org) or on Transgene’s website (www.transgene.fr). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Transgene undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Attachment