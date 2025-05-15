India Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2025 | Data Center Construction Cost in Mumbai Lower Compared to Tokyo and Sydney

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Data Center Market was valued at USD 6.48 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 10.70 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.72%.





KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The number of third-party data center facilities in the India data center market is actively growing, with a good start the country is aiming to become an established market in the APAC region and has around 121 existing colocation data centers spread across the country, with most of them being in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Wholesale colocation continues to dominate the colocation market in India, with a higher capacity and market share compared with retail colocation. The demand for wholesale colocation is expected to grow owing to the growth in the use of cloud-based services. Cloud operators are likely to store part of their workloads via wholesale colocation.

A strategic integration of technological innovation, sustainability, and global partnerships is evident in the Indian data center market. This dynamic environment revolutionizes the digital economy of India and makes it more competitive internationally in terms of digital infrastructure.

According to Turner & Townsend's Data Center Cost Index for 2024, the construction cost of data centers in Mumbai is $6.60 per watt, which is comparatively lower in comparison with Japan's Tokyo and Australia's Sydney. The costs are expected to rise year over year due to several factors, including supply chain issues, inflation, and interest rates.

Data Center Policy formulated by states individually gives an edge for attracting investments into respective states. Currently, states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal, and other states have their own data center policy focused on ease of setting up businesses.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment area, power capacity, and India colocation market revenue.

Assessment of the data center investment in India by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (thousand square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing India data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the India data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in India Facilities Covered (Existing): 121 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 87 Coverage: 25+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in India Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030) Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2021-2030) Retail Colocation Pricing Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The India data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

INDIA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The India data center market is primarily dominated by operators, including NTT DATA, CtrlS Datacenters, Sify Technologies, Nxtra by Airtel, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, AdaniConneX, Yotta Infrastructure, Princeton Digital Group, Iron Mountain, Colt Data Centre Services, Equinix, Digital Connexion, and others.

In September 2024, Princeton Digital Group announced its plan to invest around USD 1 billion to expand its data center portfolio across Chennai and Mumbai. The company aims to expand its MU1 data center campus in Mumbai by adding three new buildings and developing a new data center campus, CH1, in Chennai.

The India data center market is also witnessing investment from several new entrants, which include CapitaLand, Digital Edge, Everstone, Lumina CloudInfra, and others.

All the major cloud operators, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Oracle, Tencent Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, and others, operate in the India data center market with their own dedicated cloud regions.

Hyperscale operators such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google are involved in the development of self-built data center facilities in the India data center market. For instance, in 2024, hyperscale data center operators contributed to 13.4% of the overall data center investments in India, and this share is likely to increase and reach around 14.8% by 2030.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Maharashtra Uttar Pradesh Tamil Nadu Telangana Other States

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Maharashtra Uttar Pradesh Tamil Nadu Telangana Other States



IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hitachi Vantara

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo

NEC

Oracle

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-contractors

AECOM

Advanced India Projects (AIPL)

AHLUWALIA CONTRACTS (INDIA)

DEC Infra

DSCO Group

Edifice Consultants

Emerge Engineering

Krishna Buildestates (KBE)

Larsen & Toubro

Listenlights

Nikom InfraSolutions

Prasa

Tata Projects

Techno Electric & Engineering

Turner & Townsend

Vastunidhi Architects

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Alfa Laval

BlueBox by Swegon

Bloom Energy

Caterpillar

Climaveneta

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Kirloskar Oil Engines

Legrand

NetRack Enclosures

Panduit

Riello Elettronica

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

AdaniConneX

Amazon Web Services

Bridge Data Centres

BSNL

Colt Data Centre Services

CtrlS Datacenters

Cyfuture

Digital Connexion

Equinix

Microsoft

NTT DATA

Nxtra by Airtel

OVHcloud

Pi DATACENTERS

Princeton Digital Group

RackBank

Reliance Jio

Sify Technologies

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

VueNow

Iron Mountain

Yotta Infrastructure

New Entrants

CapitaLand

Digital Edge

Everstone Group

Lumina CloudInfra

SLG Capital

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered India

REPORT COVERAGE



This report analyses the Indian data center market share. It elaborately analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The segmentation includes:

Facility Type Colocation Data Centers Hyperscale Data Centers Enterprise Data Centers

IT Infrastructure Server Infrastructure Storage Infrastructure Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Rack Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems CRAC and CRAH Units Chillers Units Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units

General Construction Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Building & Engineering Design Fire Detection & Suppression Systems Physical Security DCIM

Tier Standard Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV

Geography Maharashtra Uttar Pradesh Tamil Nadu Telangana Other States



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24xn9w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment