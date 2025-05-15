‘Buy Indigenous to Buy Canadian’: CCIB Campaign Empowers Action

Toronto, ON, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As economic uncertainty challenges business across the country, Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) urges Canadians to take action by purchasing Indigenous products and services for a stronger and more inclusive economy.

In recent months, many Indigenous businesses—especially those involved in cross-border trade—have faced economic disruption. Some CCIB Certified Indigenous Business members have shared that up to 50 to 90 per cent of their customer-base is in the U.S., identifying a need to increase visibility and market access here at home.

The Buy Indigenous campaign aims to highlight the vital role Indigenous businesses take in shaping the national economy. With over 1,500 Certified Indigenous Businesses (CIBs) listed in CCIB’s Members Directory, Canadians have the opportunity to search any product or service they need by keyword, province or industry. From accounting service to consumer goods, there are ample opportunities to purchase from Indigenous entrepreneurs.

“Canadians want to know where their products and services come from, and this campaign offers them a meaningful way to align their values with their spending,” said CCIB Vice President of Marketing and Events Shannon Sutherland. “There is much happening in the world that is beyond our control. But what we choose to buy—and who we choose to support—remains completely in our hands.”

CCIB encourages all Canadians to download the Buy Indigenous badge, which can be displayed on websites, packaging, social media, and email signatures to signal a commitment to purchasing Indigenous-made products and services.

When the Buy Indigenous campaign first launched, the uptake was immediate. Visits to CCIB’s Members Directory tripled, showing that Canadians are ready to choose brands that reflect innovation, accountability, and values-driven commerce.

Access CCIB’s membership directory

Access the badge

