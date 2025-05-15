AER announces new Chief Hearing Commissioner Appointment

Calgary, Alberta, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) is pleased to announce the Government of Alberta has appointed Andrew MacPherson, PEng as Chief Hearing Commissioner effective June 17, 2025, to October 20, 2029. The appointment comes as Alex Bolton, PGeo, retires on June 16, 2025, after serving as Chief Hearing Commissioner since 2014.

“We are pleased to welcome Andrew to this role, where his deep experience and commitment to fair and transparent decision-making will serve Albertans well,” said Duncan Au, chair of the AER board of directors. “We would also like to extend our thanks to Alex Bolton. His leadership has been instrumental in strengthening the AER’s hearing function and upholding the integrity, fairness, and independence that Albertans expect. We are grateful for his dedication and the lasting impact on the organization and regulatory system.”

Andrew MacPherson, a professional engineer with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Dalhousie University, brings more than 27 years of industry, regulatory, and leadership experience to his role as Chief Hearing Commissioner. He has been with the AER for 19 years, beginning as a senior reservoir engineer and advancing into leadership and director roles across multiple teams.

His work has included developing and updating AER directives, representing the AER on the Oil Sands Monitoring Program, and contributing to the Science and Indigenous Knowledge Integration Committee. Andrew also has extensive statutory decision-making experience under legislation such as the Oil Sands Conservation Act and the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act.

Hearing commissioners perform adjudicative functions under the Responsible Energy Development Act and its regulations, which require them to consider the social, environmental, and economic impacts of proposed projects. They serve as independent decision makers on applications and regulatory appeals referred by the AER, lead hearings and public inquiries, and may facilitate alternative dispute resolution. Commissioners play a key role in developing the AER’s hearing procedures and rules.

The full biography for Andrew MacPherson can be found on aer.ca.

