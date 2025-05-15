Moana Beauty Spa Announces Advanced LED Facelift Protocol, Attracting International Clients to Waikiki for Non-Surgical Rejuvenation

Honolulu, Hawaii , May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moana Beauty Spa, a leading destination for non-invasive skincare in Waikiki, today announced the expansion of its advanced LED facelift protocol, a revolutionary non-surgical treatment drawing international clients seeking effective skin rejuvenation without downtime. Now, the spa is drawing attention across Oahu with its advanced LED light therapy and non-surgical facelift treatments, offering a natural and effective way to rejuvenate the skin without needles, surgery, or downtime.





Renowned for its expertise in mature skin care, Moana Beauty Spa provides results-driven treatments that are both luxurious and science-backed. By focusing on non-invasive methods that stimulate the skin’s natural processes, the spa empowers women to age gracefully and confidently.

As LED skincare treatments continue to gain global momentum, Moana Beauty Spa in Hawaii is emerging as a standout leader in the field. The spa’s groundbreaking approach combines next-generation LED technology with advanced non-surgical facelift protocols — a fusion that’s quickly setting new benchmarks in non-invasive skin rejuvenation. Developed by licensed skincare professionals, this proprietary system delivers visible lifting, firming, and collagen renewal without the need for needles or recovery time. The results speak for themselves, drawing beauty-conscious clients from Japan and beyond who are traveling specifically to experience the Moana difference. Far more than a trend, Moana Beauty Spa is redefining the future of anti-aging treatments

Advanced Treatments for Mature Skin

As we age, the skin’s natural elasticity, moisture retention, and collagen production decline. This is where Moana Beauty Spa excels — offering targeted, non-invasive treatments designed to address the unique needs of women over 40.

The spa’s LED light therapy uses a blend of red, blue, and near-infrared light to penetrate different layers of the skin, stimulating collagen, reducing inflammation, and improving skin tone and clarity. This painless, non-invasive treatment is especially effective for fine lines, sun damage, and overall skin rejuvenation.

Complementing this is the non-surgical facelift — a technique that combines microcurrent stimulation with expert facial sculpting to tone and lift the facial muscles. This treatment visibly firms the skin and enhances facial contours, making it a popular alternative to traditional cosmetic procedures in Honolulu.

“We specialize in non-invasive solutions because our clients want to look refreshed and youthful without the risks of surgery or injectables,” said Mr. Kamrths, founder of Moana Beauty Spa. “Our goal is to deliver noticeable results in a way that feels natural and empowering.”

Why Women Love Moana Beauty Spa

Located in the Waikiki Shopping Plaza, Moana Beauty Spa offers a serene escape where clients are pampered with personalized care and advanced treatments. The spa’s relaxing ambiance and expert staff create a boutique experience that keeps both local residents and international visitors returning.

Clients often praise the spa for its attentive service, clean facilities, and treatments that truly deliver. With a growing base of glowing reviews and an active presence on social media, Moana Beauty Spa continues to build a strong reputation for excellence in skin wellness.

Popular offerings include:

LED Light Therapy: Helps reduce signs of aging, calm inflammation, and improve skin tone.

Non-Surgical Face Lift: Firms and lifts using advanced microcurrent technology.

Waikiki Signature Facial: Customized to Hawaii's tropical climate and designed for deep hydration and balance.

Anti-Aging Skin Treatments: Tailored to mature skin, targeting fine lines, dryness, and sun damage.

Every treatment is customized based on a client’s skin condition and personal goals, ensuring an effective, holistic skincare journey.

A Trusted Name in Non-Invasive Skincare

Moana Beauty Spa is not just about facials, it’s about transformation through skin health. With a focus on education and long-term care, the team helps women understand their skin’s needs and take proactive steps toward visible improvements.

What sets Moana Beauty Spa apart?

Non-Invasive Approach: Safe, effective alternatives to cosmetic surgery and injectables.

Skincare for Women Over 40: A deep understanding of hormonal changes, environmental stress, and aging.

Customized Care: No two treatments are the same — each client receives a tailored plan.

Convenient Waikiki Location: Easily accessible for both locals and visitors.

Mr. Kamrths adds, “We combine modern technology with time-tested techniques to create a spa experience that’s both results-oriented and relaxing. Whether you're a Hawaii resident or a traveler seeking a restorative treatment, Moana Beauty Spa is here to help you glow.”

Connect and Book Your Glow

Moana Beauty Spa welcomes new clients and invites women across Oahu and beyond to explore a better way to care for their skin. Appointments can be booked through the spa’s website at https://moanabeautyspa.com, where visitors can also learn more about each treatment and see before-and-after results.

Follow Moana Beauty Spa for skincare tips, treatment updates, and client transformations:



About Moana Beauty Spa

Moana Beauty Spa is a leading non-invasive skincare boutique in Waikiki, Hawaii. Specializing in LED therapy, advanced facials, and non-surgical facelifts, the spa offers personalized treatments for women over 40 who want to restore and maintain youthful, healthy skin.

