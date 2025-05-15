Carahsoft Hosts Partner Pavilion at GEOINT Symposium 2025, May 18-21, to Showcase Geospatial, MultiCloud, Customer Experience and Engagement Solutions From More Than 50 Technology Providers

RESTON, Va., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 50 of its technology providers at the GEOINT Symposium 2025 on May 18-21, 2025, at America’s Convention Complex in St. Louis, MO. Hosted by The United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation (USGIF), the symposium brings together Government, industry and academic thought leaders to advance the geospatial intelligence capabilities supporting national security objectives.
LEARN:
The symposium theme, “Building a Secure Tomorrow Together,” features networking opportunities, training sessions, exhibit halls, keynote addresses, expert presentations and more. Collaborative sessions will highlight critical approaches shaping the future of geospatial intelligence. View the full agenda here.
ATTEND:
Sunday-Wednesday, May 18-21, 2025
America’s Center Convention Complex
701 Convention Plaza
St Louis, MO 63101
Directions
ENGAGE:
Carahsoft and more than 50 technology partners will showcase a full range of solutions including geospatial, cybersecurity, AI & machine learning, multicloud and more. Visit the Carahsoft team in booth #1617 to view partner demos and connect with Carahsoft’s vendor partners throughout the show floor.
|Carahsoft Partner Demo Schedule:
|Monday, May 19:
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Tuesday, May 20:
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
|Wednesday, May 21:
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
|
|
|
Partner (#XXX) = Carahsoft Partner Exhibiting at GEOINT in the Carahsoft Pavilion
Partner (#XXX) = Carahsoft Partner Exhibiting at GEOINT Outside the Carahsoft Pavilion
|Geospatial
|
|
|Cybersecurity
|AI & Machine Learning
NETWORK WITH CARAHSOFT
Attendees are invited to Carahsoft’s networking reception on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, from 5:30 - 8:00 p.m. at The Post Building in St. Louis, MO. RSVP for the reception here. Attendees must be wearing their GEOINT 2025 Badge to gain entry to the event.
The Post Building
900 N Tucker Blvd
St. Louis, MO 63101
Directions
JOIN TODAY!
For additional conference information and to register for the event, click here. To learn more about Carahsoft’s involvement in the event, visit Carahsoft’s GEOINT 2025 Event’s Page, or contact Jovana Trejo-Zuniga at Jovana.trejozuniga@carahsoft.com or GEOINT@carahsoft.com.
About Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Geospatial, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.
